Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The sale of Earthbound Farms, which had 2018 sales of about $400 million, is part of Danone's portfolio management and capital allocation optimization strategy, the company statement said.

Danone Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber said in February the loss-making Earthbound Farms was under "intense strategic scrutiny".

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Rashmi Aich)