Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Danone    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 04/12 03:54:30 am
69.63 EUR   +0.71%
03:31aDANONE : shares rise after Earthbound Farm sale
RE
01:25aDANONE : sells U.S. organic salad business to Taylor Farms
RE
04/11DANONE : sells Earthbound Farm to Taylor Farms
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Danone : shares rise after Earthbound Farm sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 03:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French food group Danone is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in Danone rose on Friday as investors welcomed the French food group's deal to sell its loss-making U.S. organic salad business Earthbound Farm.

Financial terms were not disclosed for the sale of the business, which generated revenue of about $400 million (£306.2 million) last year.

By 0710 GMT, Danone shares were up 0.6 percent at 69.54 euros.

Credit Suisse said Earthbound Farm had been a drag on Danone's top line growth and profits, since it was acquired as part of Danone's earlier purchase of U.S. organic food group WhiteWave.

"We estimate the disposal, on a proforma basis, would add 15-20 basis points to group organic sales growth and 20-30 basis points to operating margins," wrote Credit Suisse.

"This disposal will help the company deliver its 2019 objectives of around 3 percent organic sales growth and over 15 percent operating margin," added the investment bank.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANONE
03:31aDANONE : shares rise after Earthbound Farm sale
RE
01:25aDANONE : sells U.S. organic salad business to Taylor Farms
RE
04/11DANONE : sells Earthbound Farm to Taylor Farms
PU
04/11DANONE : Sells Earthbound Farm to Taylor Farms
DJ
04/11DANONE : Danone sells Earthbound Farm to Taylor Farms
AQ
04/10DANONE : Yogurt Market Curdles as Choices Multiply
DJ
04/09DANONE : Yogurt Sales Sour as Options Proliferate--Update
DJ
04/09DANONE : Yogurt Sales Sour as Options Proliferate
DJ
04/03DANONE : Convening to Combined Shareholders' Meeting of April 25, 2019
PU
04/03DANONE : Convening to Combined Shareholders' Meeting of April 25, 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 25 525 M
EBIT 2019 3 857 M
Net income 2019 2 430 M
Debt 2019 12 337 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 18,19
P/E ratio 2020 16,43
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
Capitalization 47 365 M
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 76,1 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Faber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cécile Cabanis CFO, Executive VP-Strategy & Information Systems
Benoît Potier Independent Director
Isabelle Seillier Non-Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE12.40%53 458
NESTLÉ20.76%294 237
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL24.08%71 810
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.35%40 229
GENERAL MILLS32.38%30 874
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS22.91%25 970
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About