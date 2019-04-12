Danone : shares rise after Earthbound Farm sale

Financial terms were not disclosed for the sale of the business, which generated revenue of about $400 million (£306.2 million) last year.

By 0710 GMT, Danone shares were up 0.6 percent at 69.54 euros.

Credit Suisse said Earthbound Farm had been a drag on Danone's top line growth and profits, since it was acquired as part of Danone's earlier purchase of U.S. organic food group WhiteWave.

"We estimate the disposal, on a proforma basis, would add 15-20 basis points to group organic sales growth and 20-30 basis points to operating margins," wrote Credit Suisse.

"This disposal will help the company deliver its 2019 objectives of around 3 percent organic sales growth and over 15 percent operating margin," added the investment bank.

