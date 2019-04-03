Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Danone    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pernod Ricard betting on growth from green agenda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 01:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen on a bottle of the Ricard aniseed-flavoured beverage displayed during French drinks maker Pernod Ricard news conference to announce the company annual results in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Drinks group Pernod Ricard, which is being targeted by activist investor Elliott, is banking that its push into socially and environmentally sound business practices will boost its growth in the coming decade.

Pernod, the world's second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo, is unveiling on Wednesday a strategic roadmap plan going up to 2030.

That plan includes eight pledges to undertake socially responsible business habits, such as preserving and looking after the land used to produce its Martell cognac or Mumm champagne brands.

Other pledges include aims to save water and cut down on waste and carbon emissions, as well as fighting alcohol abuse and promoting gender balance in its top management teams.

Companies around the world are tweaking business models to ensure they capture the current vogue for having strong environmental, social and corporate governance habits ('ESG').

This is partly to win over "Millennial" customers who are often keen to help the environment, and to attract investments from funds that specialize in putting trillions of dollars into companies screened for having good ethical criteria.

"It's about making sure we have a very cohesive plan of action that addresses all aspects of our business from grain to glass," said Pernod executive Vanessa Wright, speaking to Reuters ahead of the publication of the new Pernod plan.

BROADER PLANS TO BOOST PROFITS

Pernod - together with peers such as Diageo, Danone and Nestle - is looking to respond to new demands from consumers choosing healthier diets and lifestyles seen as helping the environment and communities.

Wright, who is group vice-president for Sustainability & Responsibility at Pernod, said the new ethical pledges formed part of Pernod's broader plan to lift profits and sales, with the French company under pressure from Elliott.

New York hedge fund Elliott Management wants Pernod to improve profit margins and corporate governance.

Pernod, which also makes Absolut vodka and Jameson whiskey, has already vowed to raise operating margins by 50-60 basis point each year between now and 2021, provided it can deliver annual organic sales growth of 4-7 percent.

Pernod is also promising to close the gender pay gap across its business by 2022.

In the last eight years, some 95 percent of Pernod's vineyards have been awarded formal certificates to show they do not harm the environment, while those vineyards have also cut back on the amount of water used and their carbon emissions.

"A lot of these actions will create long-term value. Value will also come from consumers being more attracted to our brands and we will also save some costs," said Wright.

By 2030, Pernod is committing to halve its carbon footprint levels from 2.84 million tonnes per year at present.

It is also hoping to replenish 100 percent of the water consumption at production sites, and will ban promotional items made from single-use plastic by 2025, among other gestures.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANONE 0.23% 68.5 Real-time Quote.11.36%
DIAGEO 1.21% 3141 Delayed Quote.12.38%
NESTLÉ 0.19% 94.81 Delayed Quote.18.81%
PERNOD RICARD 1.45% 160.8 Real-time Quote.12.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANONE
01:43aPernod Ricard betting on growth from green agenda
RE
03/28DANONE : unveils 240m sustainable baby food plant in the Netherlands
AQ
03/15DANONE : Aqua d'Or launches the 1st bottle in Denmark made of 100% recycled PET ..
PU
03/14DANONE : The Livelihoods Funds strengthen their investments in Africa to support..
PU
03/13DANONE : Danone publishes its 2018 Registration Document
GL
03/08SAPPE PCL : and Danone enter partnership for 'healthier' beverages in Thailand
AQ
03/05DANONE : Health for Life Capital II, World Leading Microbiome-focused Fund Annou..
PU
03/04DANONE : January Monthly statements of the share buyback
PU
02/26FULL YEAR RESULTS 2018 : graphical press release
PU
02/22EUROPE : Margins in focus as results drive big swings in European stocks
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 25 465 M
EBIT 2019 3 867 M
Net income 2019 2 446 M
Debt 2019 12 292 M
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 17,99
P/E ratio 2020 16,29
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
Capitalization 46 926 M
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 75,8 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Faber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cécile Cabanis CFO, Executive VP-Strategy & Information Systems
Benoît Potier Independent Director
Isabelle Seillier Non-Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE11.36%52 783
NESTLÉ18.58%291 929
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL24.01%72 093
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-25.46%40 107
GENERAL MILLS30.92%30 987
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS19.09%25 185
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About