Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S    DAB   DK0060299063

DANSKE ANDELSKASSERS BANK A/S

(DAB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordic banks join forces to combat money laundering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 10:47am EDT
Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Nordic region's six major banks announced the creation of a customer checking center on Friday, with the initiative expected to help their efforts to crack down on money launderers and recover from a scandal that has damaged the sector's reputation.

The news confirms a Reuters report about the venture, which involves scandal-hit Danske Bank and Swedbank and their rivals Handelsbanken, Nordea, SEB and DNB.

The banks confirmed the KYC Utility would pool know your customer checks initially for their large and medium-sized Nordic-based companies and begin offering commercial services from next year.

Fighting money laundering has become a high profile issue for the region after Danske Bank and Swedbank became embroiled in a money laundering scandal involving their businesses in the Baltics, costing both billions in market value.

(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm; Editing by Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE ANDELSKASSERS BANK A/S -1.45% 6.8 Delayed Quote.18.56%
DANSKE BANK A/S 1.38% 106.05 Delayed Quote.-18.74%
DNB ASA 0.73% 166.25 Delayed Quote.19.47%
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB 0.85% 90.38 Delayed Quote.4.13%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN 2.60% 96.86 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
SWEDBANK 1.53% 146.2 Delayed Quote.-27.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE ANDELSKASSERS BANK
10:47aNordic banks join forces to combat money laundering
RE
03/27DANSKE ANDELSKASSERS BANK A/S : Spar Nord has resolved not to submit an offer to..
AQ
2018SPAR NORD BANK A/S : acquiring strategic stake in Danske Andelskassers Bank
AQ
2018EUROPE : Trade talk hopes drive European shares up as miners and autos shine
RE
2015DANSKE ANDELSKASSERS BANK A/S : contemplates AT1 bond issuance
PU
2015DANE ANDE : RIGHTS ISSUE: 6 new shares @ 2.5 DKK for 5 existing shares
FA
2015DANSKE ANDELSKASSERS BANK A/S : - Årsrapport for 2014
PU
2014DANSKE ANDELSKASSERS BANK A/S : Delårsrapport for 1.-3. kvartal 2014
PU
2014DANSKE ANDELSKASSERS BANK A/S : Finanskalender for 2015
PU
2014DANSKE ANDELSKASSERS BANK A/S : Redegørelse om inspektion i Danske Andelskassers..
PU
More news
Chart DANSKE ANDELSKASSERS BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE ANDELSKASSERS BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Pedersen Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Anders Howalt-Hestbech Chairman
Nielsen Bjarne Head-Finance
Jørgen Dragsbæks Head-Information Technology
Poul Erik Weber Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE ANDELSKASSERS BANK A/S18.56%176
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO.18.99%22 320
GF SECURITIES CO LTD--.--%14 004
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO.76.39%13 476
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%13 195
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY32.12%9 876
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About