DANSKE BANK (DANSKE)

DANSKE BANK (DANSKE)
Danske Bank : CEO Resigns after Release of Report into Estonian Branch

0
09/19/2018 | 09:41am CEST

By Adam Clark

Danske Bank A/S (DANSKE.KO) Chief Executive Thomas Borgen has resigned after the lender released the results of an internal investigation into its branch in Estonia, which found its employees may have colluded with customers making suspicious transactions.

Danske Bank said its investigation covered 15,000 customers who made a total of 9.5 million payments via the branch in a period from 2007 to 2015. The total flow of payments covered amounted to around 200 billion euros ($233.7 billion).

The bank said it can't provide an accurate estimate of the number of suspicious transactions, but has reported almost 6,200 customers to Danish authorities. The lender also said there is "suspicion that there have been employees in Estonia who have assisted or colluded with customers."

Danske said the investigation, which was carried out by an external law firm, found that a number of former and current employees at both the Estonian branch and group level didn't fulfill their legal obligations. However, it concluded that the board of directors, chairman, and CEO didn't breach their legal obligations.

"The bank has clearly failed to live up to its responsibility in this matter. This is disappointing and unacceptable and we offer our apologies to all of our stakeholders--not least our customers, investors, employees and society in general," Chairman Ole Andersen said.

Mr. Borgen said in a separate statement that although the investigation found he lived up to his legal obligations, he felt it best "for all parties" that he resign.

"It has been clear to me for some time that resigning would be the right thing to do, but I have held off the decision, because I have felt a responsibility for seeing the bank through this difficult period towards presentation of the investigations," he said.

Danske said it will donate gross income worth 1.5 billion Danish kroner ($235 million) to an independent foundation, supporting initiatives to combat financial crime.

The donation will be expensed in the third quarter and Danske Bank now expects its net profit for 2018 to be in the range of DKK16 billion to DKK17 billion, which it said was downwardly revised from previous guidance of DKK18 billion to DKK20 billion.

Danske is currently being investigated by U.S. and Danish authorities over transactions made from foreign countries, chiefly Russia.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

NameTitle
Thomas Fredrick Borgen Chief Executive Officer
Ole Gjessø Andersen Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Morten Mosegaard Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
