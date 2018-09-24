Log in
Danske Bank : Danish Financial Regulator Expects to Face EU Inquiry Over Danske Bank

09/24/2018 | 05:07pm CEST

By Adam Clark

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority said it expects to face a European Union inquiry in the wake of new revelations over the scale of alleged money-laundering at Danske Bank A/S's (DANSKE.KO) Estonian branch.

The FSA said Monday it had been told to expect a formal inquiry from the European Banking Authority into its handling of anti-money-laundering supervision at the Danish lender.

"We do not yet know the exact details concerning EBA's inquiry, but it is our understanding that EBA will focus on the FSA's handling of the anti-money laundering supervision at group level and on the exchange of information with the Estonian supervisory authority," said Jasper Berg, director-general of the FSA.

"The Danish FSA is of course ready to cooperate fully with EBA as well as with other European institutions in this case and to give an account of our work in relation to the anti-money laundering supervision," he said.

The announcement follows Danske Bank's admission last week that it allowed $233 billion to move through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015. The Danish lender said that following an internal investigation, it had flagged almost 6,200 customers as suspicious, and announced the resignation of Chief Executive Thomas Borgen.

The FSA said last Thursday that in the wake of the findings it would reopen its own investigation into Danske. The regulator closed the investigation in May, when it reprimanded the bank and ordered it to set aside $800 million in capital for any risks.

The EBA told Dow Jones Newswires that it has received a letter from the European Commission requesting it investigate a possible breach or non-application of EU law by Estonian and Danish supervisors.

"We are in the process of writing to the relevant authorities as part of our preliminary enquiries and are not in a position to comment beyond that at this stage," the EBA said.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK -2.26% 166.2 Delayed Quote.-29.62%
DANSKE BANK AS (ADR) -1.35% 13.15 Delayed Quote.-31.82%
