Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK (DANSKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank : EU anti-fraud group heads for Estonia, Denmark to learn Danske Bank lessons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 11:45am EST
FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - In the wake of Danske Bank's money laundering scandal, an EU committee will visit Estonia and Denmark this week to meet regulators, prosecutors and the bank's new management to discuss ways to crack down harder on fraud.

Between 2007 and 2015, 200 billion euros (175 billion pounds) of suspicious payments from Russia and other states flowed through the Estonian branch of Danske Bank, which is being investigated in Denmark, Estonia, Britain and the United States.

Europe has been hit by a string of money laundering scandals recently, including the collapse of Latvia's ABLV Bank, the closure of Malta's Pilatus Bank and a 775 million euro fine imposed on Dutch lender ING.

EU governments reached a preliminary deal in December to clamp down on money laundering by strengthening bank supervision through the European Banking Authority (EBA).

Now the European Parliament's Special Committee on Tax Crimes, Tax Evasion and Tax Avoidance is looking for inspiration to tighten laws further on a trip to Denmark and Estonia from Wednesday to Friday.

Jeppe Kofod, a spokesman for the committee, said what was needed was a European platform where the countries' financial intelligence units could exchange information swiftly to tip off each other and help solve crimes.

"I would like a financial "FBI" where national police authorities can cooperate and move in, in case of money laundering or other serious fraud," Kofod said.

Danish and Estonian financial regulators have been blaming each other for the scandal, which has highlighted the need for better cross-border surveillance.

"There have been plenty of warnings in the case, but not enough action and on-site follow-ups," Kofod said. "So there is obviously clear failures from Danske Bank, but also a regulatory work that has proved not to be working properly".

Besides the authorities' investigations more than a dozen law firms have said they are trying to gather shareholders to sue Denmark's largest bank over a scandal that has already cost it its CEO and chairman.

Brussels-based consultancy firm Deminor has sent a letter to bank's board saying it would "seek the appointment of an independent investigator" at the bank's shareholders meeting on March 18.

(This story has been refiled to to fix typographical errors in paragraphs 9 and 11).

(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Keith Weir)

By Teis Jensen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE BANK
11:45aDANSKE BANK : EU anti-fraud group heads for Estonia, Denmark to learn Danske Ban..
RE
01:11aDEUTSCHE BANK : correspondent banking cut after scandal
AQ
02/04DANSKE BANK : Deutsche cuts back correspondent banking after Danske scandal
RE
02/04AMENDMENT : Annual Report 2018 – pages 8 and 231-235 updated
AQ
02/04EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Mostly Lower, With Banks Weak, Earnings News..
DJ
02/02DANSKE BANK : delivers a net profit of DKK 15.0 billion in a challenging year - ..
AQ
02/02Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY,..
AQ
02/01EUROPE : U.S. jobs data lift European shares even as bank earnings weigh
RE
02/01EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Flat, Hampered By Losses In Italy And Spain
DJ
02/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Amazon, Tesla, Airbus
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 46 209 M
EBIT 2019 21 854 M
Net income 2019 16 803 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,76%
P/E ratio 2019 6,51
P/E ratio 2020 6,40
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,33x
Capitalization 111 B
Chart DANSKE BANK
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 167  DKK
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK-3.88%16 998
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.79%346 674
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 964
BANK OF AMERICA15.18%279 249
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 207
WELLS FARGO6.47%230 937
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.