DANSKE BANK

09/03 04:58:27 pm
188.2 DKK   -0.40%
10:12pDANSKE BANK : Estonia branch handled $30 billion of non-residents' m..
RE
12:04pDANSKE BANK : Catalyst Belfast Fintech Hub Open for Business
AQ
10:26aDANSKE BANK SHA : transactions in week 35
AQ
Danske Bank : Estonia branch handled $30 billion of non-residents' money in 2013 - FT

09/03/2018 | 10:12pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank handled up to $30 billion of non-residents' money via its Estonian branch in 2013 according to an independent investigation, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The non-resident portfolio at the Estonian branch has been at the centre of allegations that the bank had flawed money laundering controls in the years from 2007 to 2015, which has led to criminal investigations in both Denmark and Estonia.

Danske Bank said in an email to Reuters it was not able to verify the information in the FT report.

"The matter is very complex, and no conclusion as to the number of suspicious customers or transactions - or indeed the extent of potential money laundering - can be drawn from any individual pieces of information taken out of context," the bank said in the email.

Danske Bank has admitted to flaws in its anti-money laundering controls in Estonia and has launched its own inquiry and the results are expected this month.

The FT said the findings on the non-resident portfolio were contained in a draft report by consultancy Promontory Financial commissioned by Danske Bank.

“NRP [non-resident portfolio] transaction volume peaked in 2013 with the number of transactions approaching 80,000 that year, and the transaction volume approaching $30bn,” the FT said the independent findings showed.

The newspaper also said that not all of those transactions will be suspicious.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 46 418 M
EBIT 2018 23 066 M
Net income 2018 17 756 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,63%
P/E ratio 2018 9,50
P/E ratio 2019 8,42
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,65x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,45x
Capitalization 169 B
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Fredrick Borgen Chief Executive Officer
Ole Gjessø Andersen Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Morten Mosegaard Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK-21.79%26 349
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%385 090
BANK OF AMERICA4.78%308 937
WELLS FARGO-3.61%281 648
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%278 772
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.42%238 080
