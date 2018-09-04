Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Danske Bank : Estonian Unit Processed $30 Billion of Russian Money in One Year -FT

09/04/2018 | 07:16am EDT

--Danske Bank's Estonian unit handled almost $30 billion in Russian funds in 2013, raising questions over whether the Danish lender's senior executives knew about the scale of money flows through the branch, the Financial Times reports, citing an independent report commissioned by the bank.

--Danske Bank Chairman Ole Andersen told the FT that the lender has started extensive investigations and is committed to understanding the full picture of the transactions, as it faces investigations by Danish authorities over money-laundering allegations.

--Shares in Danske Bank were down 6.6% at 1052 GMT.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2oDSPjT

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK -6.32% 177.3 Delayed Quote.-21.71%
DANSKE BANK AS (ADR) -2.00% 14.665 Delayed Quote.-24.99%
