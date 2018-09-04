Danske Bank : Estonian Unit Processed $30 Billion of Russian Money in One Year -FT

--Danske Bank's Estonian unit handled almost $30 billion in Russian funds in 2013, raising questions over whether the Danish lender's senior executives knew about the scale of money flows through the branch, the Financial Times reports, citing an independent report commissioned by the bank.

--Danske Bank Chairman Ole Andersen told the FT that the lender has started extensive investigations and is committed to understanding the full picture of the transactions, as it faces investigations by Danish authorities over money-laundering allegations.

--Shares in Danske Bank were down 6.6% at 1052 GMT.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2oDSPjT

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com