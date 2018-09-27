Danske Bank : Tipster Seeks Protection

By Samuel Rubenfeld

Attorneys representing the man who blew the whistle on money laundering at Danske Bank AS sent a letter to authorities in Estonia and Denmark seeking immediate action to protect the tipster from retaliation.

The tipster, a former employee of the bank named Howard Wilkinson, was initially identified without his knowledge or consent, according to a letter written by his lawyer Stephen Kohn. Mr. Wilkinson's name was first revealed in an Estonian newspaper that cited four Danske Bank employees as its sources, Mr. Kohn wrote.

"We are extremely concerned that Danske Bank, which knew the whistleblower's identity, has violated his human rights protected under law," the letter said.

Danske Bank said the lender takes its responsibilities concerning whistleblowers very seriously, which entails ensuring their anonymity and protecting their rights.

"We find the statements made by the law firm...to be unfounded," said Danske Bank spokesman Kenni Leth, adding the bank doesn't comment on individual staff matters.

Authorities in Denmark, Estonia, the U.K. and the U.S. are investigating a money-laundering scandal at Danske Bank, the country's largest, following the lender's admission that $233 billion moved through a single branch in Estonia. Investigators hired by the bank said they suspect "a large portion" of those funds were laundered money from Russia and ex-Soviet countries.

Danske Bank's chief executive resigned last week in the wake of the lender's admissions.

Mr. Wilkinson, according to media reports, confirmed his role in exposing the scandal. "I have absolutely no problems sleeping at night," he was quoted as saying. He was the head of equities trading for the Baltics at the bank.

Danske Bank received its first whistleblower report in December 2013 on problems at the Estonian branch, according to the bank's timeline of the scandal on its website.

Revealing the name of a tipster who had remained anonymous since his initial disclosures in 2013 is "extraordinarily problematic," constitutes retaliation and violates several international treaties, wrote Mr. Kohn, whose law firm represents whistleblowers.

Mr. Kohn wrote that he fears that Mr. Wilkinson could also face retaliation from the entities that allegedly participated in the money laundering schemes. He also called for the Danish and Estonian governments to implement the treaties, which require signatories to protect whistleblowers from retaliation or intimidation.

