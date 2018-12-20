Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK (DANSKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank : ends miserable year with profit warning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 10:18pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank, at the centre of an international investigation into alleged money laundering, cut its 2018 outlook on Thursday for the second time this year, citing challenging market conditions on financial markets.

Denmark's biggest lender said it expects net profit for the year of around 15 billion Danish crowns (1.82 billion pounds), down from the 16-17 billion it had previously guided.

The bank cut its net profit forecast from 18-20 billion crowns in September, after saying it would donate the 1.5 billion it had earned on suspicious transactions through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

Danske Bank's then chief executive Thomas Borgen resigned in September after an investigation revealed payments totalling 200 billion euros (180.97 billion pounds) through its small Estonian branch, many of which the bank said were suspicious.

"The revision to the outlook is mainly the result of worsening conditions during the fourth quarter in the financial markets," Chief Financial Officer Christian Baltzer said in a statement.

"The underlying business performance is still good," he said.

The bank said that its non-core unit would be hit by a 200 million crown value adjustment, while the outlook for all other items on its financial statement, including net interest income, was unchanged.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Adrian Croft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE BANK
10:18pDANSKE BANK : ends miserable year with profit warning
RE
08:23pDANSKE BANK A/S : revises outlook downwards – expects 2018 net profit of a..
AQ
11:07aDANSKE BANK : Estonia arrests 10 in Danske Bank money laundering case
AQ
08:16aDANSKE BANK : Estonia arrests 10 in Danske Bank money laundering case
AQ
07:13aDANSKE BANK : Estonia arrests 10 linked with Danske scandal
AQ
12/19DANSKE BANK : Estonia Arrests Ex-Danske Staff Over Money Laundering Case
AQ
12/19DANSKE BANK : EU takes step to boost monitoring of money laundering at banks
RE
12/19DANSKE BANK : Estonia arrests ten in Danske Bank money laundering inquiry
RE
12/19DANSKE BANK : Estonia Arrests 10 Former Danske Bank Employees Amid Money-Launder..
DJ
12/19DANSKE BANK : 10 detained in Estonia over massive money laundering
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 45 378 M
EBIT 2018 20 647 M
Net income 2018 15 824 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,26%
P/E ratio 2018 7,65
P/E ratio 2019 6,69
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,66x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,53x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart DANSKE BANK
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 188  DKK
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK-44.33%18 395
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-9.02%323 529
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.03%268 929
BANK OF AMERICA-17.11%237 307
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.84%220 234
WELLS FARGO-24.72%214 980
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.