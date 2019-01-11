Danske Bank : says may be investigated again in France

Log in
01/11/2019 | 03:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank sign is seen on a building in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank, which is embroiled in a major money laundering case linked to its Estonian branch, may come under formal investigation for a second time in France, it said on Friday.

In a letter that stated that the investigating judge "envisages placing Danske Bank under formal investigation", the bank was summoned to interviews in an ongoing investigation into organised money laundering.

Danske Bank was initially placed under investigation by a Paris court in relation to suspicions of money laundering concerning transactions at its Estonian branch between 2008 and 2011, but in January last year the court changed its status to that of "assisted witness," a Danske spokesman said on Thursday.

Bill Browder, founder and CEO of investment fund Hermitage Capital Management, said on Thursday he had asked French authorities to investigate Danske Bank over alleged money laundering, rather than treating it as a witness. It was not immediately clear if the summons was linked to Browder's request.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 44 756 M
EBIT 2018 20 415 M
Net income 2018 15 536 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,41%
P/E ratio 2018 7,38
P/E ratio 2019 6,48
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,44x
Capitalization 114 B
Chart DANSKE BANK
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 178  DKK
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK-0.89%18 199
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.85%333 871
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.57%272 365
BANK OF AMERICA4.55%252 814
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%227 345
WELLS FARGO3.73%225 006
