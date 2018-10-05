Log in
DANSKE BANK

DANSKE BANK (DANSKE)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Danske Bank : shares plummet to four-year lows after mirror trade report

10/05/2018 | 10:29am CEST
General view of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Shares in Danske Bank plummeted on Friday to their lowest in four years after a media report the bank executed up to 8.5 billion euros of mirror trades for Russian customers in 2013, and a downgrade by Credit Suisse.

An internal memo seen by the Financial Times indicates that Danske Bank executed mirror trades in 2013 of between 6 billion euros and 8.5 billion euros, the UK newspaper reported on Friday.

Danske shares were trading 9.8 percent lower at 0744 GMT.

Analysts partly attributed the share drop to the FT report, saying that it increases the risk of a major fine.

Deutsche Bank was previously hit by a $630 million fine from authorities in the United States and the UK for using mirror trades to allegedly launder Russian money.

On Thursday, Danske said it faces a U.S. criminal investigation into the scandal, and that it would discontinue a share buyback program.

The Financial Times said the document estimated that Danske made 10 million euros in 2013 from the mirror trades.

"There is potential reputational risk in being seen to be assisting 'capital flight' from Russia," the memo said.

"This is anyway a risk we run in other parts of our non-resident business, where the natural currency flow is always out of Russia," it said.

"Given the strong income from the solution, the risk-return is seen as very attractive."

Credit Suisse on Friday downgraded Danske Bank to 'neutral' from 'outperform' and cut the target price to 199 Danish crowns from 244 crowns.

"The investment case and key reason for buying Danske and taking anti-money-laundering risk is gone as buybacks no longer support shares," Credit Suisse said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 46 054 M
EBIT 2018 22 443 M
Net income 2018 17 046 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,57%
P/E ratio 2018 8,24
P/E ratio 2019 7,38
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,09x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,91x
Capitalization 142 B
Chart DANSKE BANK
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 230  DKK
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Fredrick Borgen Chief Executive Officer
Ole Gjessø Andersen Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Morten Mosegaard Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK-34.35%21 920
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.79%386 636
BANK OF AMERICA3.08%299 647
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%287 565
WELLS FARGO-11.80%253 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%228 119
