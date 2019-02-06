Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK (DANSKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nordea disappoints on revenues, Handelsbanken on dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 04:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Nordea Bank AB logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

HELSINKI/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, reported a 6 percent drop in fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, dashing analysts' hopes of an improvement and overshadowing a smaller-than-expected fall in operating profit thanks to cost cutting.

Interest income, the bank's most important income line, has been under pressure over the past year due to fierce competition in mortgages and household loans across the region, while Nordea has been preoccupied with bringing down spending.

"The results for 2018 are not where we want them to be, we have seen a challenging revenue development," CEO Casper von Koskull said in a conference call.

"We have been inwardly focused."

Nordea shares were down 2.0 percent at 0832 GMT while those of rival Handelsbanken, which separately proposed a much lower dividend than expected, tumbled 4.8 percent, with both stocks underperforming the European banking index.

Operating profit at Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest mortgage lender, fell 13 percent from a year earlier to 689 million euros ($785 million), beating the mean forecast of 656 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

However, the result was helped by a one-off correction of regulation fees.

"The P&L was a bit mixed, but overall fairly neutral vs expectations as we see it. But expectations were set low ahead of the quarter, so with that in mind it's hard to get very excited by the small earnings beat today," Arctic Securities analyst Roy Tilley said.

"Management seems focused on improving the revenue momentum, but we need to start seeing it soon."

NO TIME FOR EXCUSES

Christer Gardell, managing partner at activist investor Cevian Capital that has declared a stake of 2.3 percent in Nordea after purchases in recent months, said the results delivered by Nordea were "far too low".

"The ambition level and pace of profit-enhancing measures must by raised significantly," he said in a text message to Reuters. "The time for excuses is over. Now management and board need to deliver."

The Nordic region's biggest mortgage lender proposed raising its annual dividend slightly to 0.69 euros per share from 0.68 euros a year ago, just below the mean estimate of 0.70 euros seen by analysts.

Nordea's dividend miss paled in comparison with that of Swedish competitor Handelsbanken.

While fourth-quarter earnings at Handelsbanken came in above market expectations, it proposed a dividend of 5.50 crowns, well below the payout of 6.49 per share seen by analysts and lower than the total 7.50 crowns per share paid out for 2017.

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority last year altered the way it weighs risks in Handelsbanken's mortgage portfolio, putting pressure on its capital ratios.

"The bank's policy for dividend is linked to the capital target," Handelsbanken said in a statement.

Operating profit at Handelsbanken rose to 5.29 billion Swedish crowns ($580 million) from a year-ago 5.00 billion, beating a mean forecast for 5.21 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

(Additional reporting by Tarmo Virki in Helsinki and Johannes Hellstrom and Olof Swahnberg in Stockholm; Writing by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Mark Potter)

By Anne Kauranen and Johan Ahlander
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK -0.47% 126 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
DNB -0.62% 152.75 Delayed Quote.11.15%
NORDEA BANK ABP -1.69% 7.879 Delayed Quote.10.11%
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB -0.18% 97.56 Delayed Quote.13.59%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN -4.20% 95.32 Delayed Quote.1.34%
SWEDBANK -0.38% 208.3 Delayed Quote.4.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE BANK
04:12aNordea disappoints on revenues, Handelsbanken on dividend
RE
03:37aDEUTSCHE BANK : deflects EU lawmakers questions in money laundering probe
AQ
02/05DANSKE BANK : EU anti-fraud group heads for Estonia, Denmark to learn Danske Ban..
RE
02/05DEUTSCHE BANK : correspondent banking cut after scandal
AQ
02/04DANSKE BANK : Deutsche cuts back correspondent banking after Danske scandal
RE
02/04AMENDMENT : Annual Report 2018 – pages 8 and 231-235 updated
AQ
02/04EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Mostly Lower, With Banks Weak, Earnings News..
DJ
02/02DANSKE BANK : delivers a net profit of DKK 15.0 billion in a challenging year - ..
AQ
02/02Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY,..
AQ
02/01EUROPE : U.S. jobs data lift European shares even as bank earnings weigh
RE
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 46 209 M
EBIT 2019 21 854 M
Net income 2019 16 803 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,60%
P/E ratio 2019 6,65
P/E ratio 2020 6,53
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,38x
Capitalization 113 B
Chart DANSKE BANK
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 167  DKK
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK-1.86%17 297
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.79%346 674
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 964
BANK OF AMERICA17.21%279 249
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 207
WELLS FARGO6.47%230 937
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.