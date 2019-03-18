Log in
Danske Bank A/S : Annual General Meeting Of Danske Bank 2019

0
03/18/2019 | 04:37pm EDT
TIDMDANSKE 
 
 
 
 
 
  Company announcement         Holmens Kanal 2-12 
  Announcement No. 7/2019      1092 København K 
                               Tel. +45 45 14 14 00 
                               18. March 2019 
 
 
 
 
   Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2019 
 
   At the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on Monday, 18 March, the 
general meeting 
 
 
   -- Approved the Annual Report 2018 and the proposal for allocation of 
      profits 
 
   -- re-elected Lars-Erik Brenøe, Karsten Dybvad, Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen, 
      Jens Due Olsen and Carol Sergeant to the Board of Directors and elected 
      Bente Avnung Landsnes, Christian Sagild, and Gerrit Zalm to the Board of 
      Directors 
 
   -- re-appointed Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as 
      external auditors 
 
   -- adopted the Board of Directors' proposals to amend the Articles of 
      Association for: 
 
          -- reduction of Danske Bank's share capital according to article 4.1 
 
          -- extension and reduction of the Board of Directors' authority 
             according to articles 6.1 and 6.2 regarding capital increases with 
             pre-emption rights 
 
          -- extension and reduction of the Board of Directors' authority 
             according to articles 6.5 and 6.6 regarding capital increases 
             without pre-emption rights 
 
   -- adopted the Board of Directors' proposal to renew and extend the Board of 
      Directors' existing authority to acquire own shares 
 
   -- adopted the proposal for the Board of Directors' remuneration in 2019 
 
   -- adopted the Board of Directors' proposal for adjustments to the 
      Remuneration Policy 
 
 
   The general meeting did not adopt the following proposals made by a 
number of shareholders concerning 
 
 
   -- mistrust in certain members of Danske Bank's Audit Committee, Risk 
      Committee and Executive Board 
 
   -- an investigation of the possibilities of claiming damages from certain 
      members of Danske Bank's Audit Committee, Risk Committee and Executive 
      Board 
 
   -- audit of the remuneration/compensation agreements of Danske Bank to 
      ensure the possibility of exercising clawback of paid compensation 
 
   -- an account for the Estonian branch's non-resident banking policy 
 
   -- a phrase in the Corporate Covernance report regarding the adoption of an 
      explicit policy on Danske Bank's relationship with authorities and 
      stakeholders 
 
   -- scrutiny pursuant to section 150 of the Danish Companies Act 
 
   -- an amendment to the Articles of Association regarding translation into 
      Danish of the annual report 
 
   -- an amendment to the Articles of Association regarding communications with 
      the authorities 
 
   -- disapproval of Danske Bank's Board of Directors having made transactions 
      pursuant to section 195 on charitable gifts of the Danish Companies Act 
 
   -- disapproval of Danske Bank's Group Internal Audit having been deprived of 
      the duty to conduct financial audits and no longer issuing an auditor's 
      report on Danske Bank's financial statements 
 
   -- active ownership in relation to fossil fuel companies working against the 
      aim of the Paris Agreement 
 
   -- divestment of shares and corporate bonds in fossil fuel companies which 
      do not adjust their business models to achieve the aim of the Paris 
      Agreement by 2021 
 
   -- investments and pension schemes invested in companies working against the 
      aim of the Paris Agreement 
 
   -- the lending policy not working against the aim of the Paris Agreement 
 
   -- the preparation of a plan for splitting up Danske Bank. 
 
   -- a limit on fees and other income from Danske Bank's customers 
 
   -- an upper limit on the remuneration of management 
 
   At the board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting, 
Karsten Dybvad was elected chairman and Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen and Carol 
Sergeant vice chairmen of the Board of Directors. 
 
   The composition of the Board's committees will be announced at 
danskebank.com under Corporate Governance as soon as possible. 
 
   Danske Bank 
 
   Board of Directors' secretariat 
 
   Nethe Rosa Hjørland 
 
   Kontaktperson: Pressechef Kenni Leth 45 14 14 00 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Company announcement No 7 2019 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/60fa5ac1-2b73-4922-8ce1-832f50ec5163

