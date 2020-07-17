Log in
Danske Bank A/S : Company calendar 2021 for Danske Bank A/S

07/17/2020 | 02:16am EDT
Annual Report 2020 4 February 2021
Annual general meeting 16 March 2021
Interim report - first quarter 2021 28 April 2021
Interim report - first half 2021 23 July 2021
Interim report - first nine months 2021 29 October 2021


The financial results are expected to be released at 08:00am on the dates indicated. Immediately after the release of the results, the reports will be available on danskebank.com.

Any shareholder who proposes business to be transacted at the annual general meeting on 16 March 2021 must submit the proposals in time for them to be received by the Company Secretariat no later than Monday 1 February 2021, at 4.00pm.

If the general meeting approves the Board of Directors' proposal for the payment of dividends, the dividends are expected to be available in the shareholders' cash accounts on Friday 19 March 2021.

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 06:15:10 UTC
