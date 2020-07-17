Log in
Danske Bank A/S : Conference call presentation - first half 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 02:06am EDT

Financial results - first half 2020

Chris Vogelzang

Chief Executive Officer

Stephan Engels

Chief Financial Officer

17 July 2020

Financial results - first half 2020

Agenda

01.

Executive summary and impact of the coronavirus pandemic

2

02.

Group financials and key lines

4

03.

Capital

14

04.

Financial outlook for full-year 2020

15

05.

Status on 2023 sustainability targets

16

06.

Q&A

17

07.

Appendix

18

1

Financial results - first half 2020

Executive summary: Resilient in times of turbulence; transformation plan on track

Stable business development

  • Good customer lending activity among both retail and commercial customers
  • Stable income excl. one-offs despite challenging trading environment in Q1
  • Sound credit quality; corona-related impairments peaked in Q1
  • Expenses up 7% y/y, due mainly to transformation costs and continued compliance remediation
  • Net profit of 1.0 billion in the first half; ROE of 0.9%
  • Resilient property markets and rebound in Danish consumer spending
  • Strong capitalisation with a CET1 capital ratio of 17.6%
  • Net profit outlook unchanged: we aim for a net profit of at least DKK 3 billion
  • Cost initiatives expected to lower 2021 costs by 8-10% to around DKK 26 bn

Transformation towards becoming a better bank for all stakeholders is progressing

Better Ways of Working

Better Nordic Retail Bank

Expedited cost programme

Compliance under control

2

Financial results - first half 2020

Resilient property markets and rebound in consumer spending; H2 still impacted by government support packages

C&I lending volume (DKK bn)

230

220

210

200

190

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

'18

'18

'18

'18

'19

'19

'19

'19

'20

'20

Consumer spending, Denmark (same weekday 2019 = 100)

120

110

100

90

80

0

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Property prices (change y/y in %)

8

6

4

2

0

-2

-4

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Source: Danske Bank Macro Research

Denmark

Sweden

Unemployment (%)

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Norway

Finland

EU

3

Financial results - first half 2020

Net profit of DKK 1.0 bn in H1 - significant impairments in Q1 and higher costs for compliance and transformation

Income statement and key figures (DKK m)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Index

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Index

Net interest income

10,989

10,890

101

5,510

5,479

101

Net fee income

7,311

7,058

104

3,638

3,673

99

Net trading income

2,300

2,602

88

2,009

291

-

Other income

280

1,783

16

117

163

72

Total income

20,880

22,333

93

11,274

9,606

117

Expenses

13,717

12,824

107

6,953

6,764

103

Profit before loan impairment charges

7,163

9,509

75

4,321

2,842

152

Loan impairment charges

5,269

470

-

1,018

4,251

24

Profit before tax, core

1,894

9,039

21

3,304

-1,409

-

Profit before tax, Non-core

-446

-270

-

-192

-254

-

Profit before tax

1,449

8,769

17

3,112

-1,663

-

Tax

413

1,749

24

787

-374

-

Net profit

1,036

7,020

15

2,325

-1,289

-

Return on avg. shareholders' equity (%)

0.9

9.0

5.7

-3.8

Cost/income ratio (%)

65.7

57.4

61.7

70.4

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)

17.6

16.6

17.6

17.6

EPS (DKK)

0.8

7.8

2.6

-1.7

Lending (DKK bn)

1,823

1,809

101

1,823

1,782

102

Deposits and RD funding (DKK bn)

1,842

1,711

108

1,842

1,757

105

- of which deposits (DKK bn)

1,093

932

117

1,093

995

110

Risk exposure amount (DKK bn)

785

762

103

785

773

102

Key points, H1 2020 vs H1 2019

  • NII up 1% driven mainly by lending growth at C&I and Banking Nordic
  • Fee income up 4% driven by C&I and Banking Nordic - H1 2019 affected by Flexinvest Fri compensation
  • Expenses up 7% due mainly to cost for the Estonia case, compliance and transformation
  • Significant impairments mainly in Q1 due to corona crisis effects and weak outlook for the oil market

Key points, Q2 2020 vs Q1 2020

  • NII up 1% due mainly to volume growth and higher deposit margins
  • Fee income down 1% due mainly to lower remortgaging and customer activity in general
  • Trading income benefited from improved DKK mortgage spreads and tailwind from xVA
  • Expenses up 3% due mainly to cost for the Estonia case, compliance and transformation
  • Impairments mainly towards legacy oil-related exposure

4

Financial results - first half 2020

NII: Stable with lending margin pressure offset by higher volumes; deposit margin improvement in Q2

Key points

Y/Y

  • NII up 1% (up 3% adjusted for FX) driven by good growth and higher deposit margins
  • Significant negative FX impact as especially NOK exchange rate fell sharply

Q/Q

  • NII up 1% driven by higher deposit margins and volume growth
  • Deposit margins saw positive effect from Danish rate hike in March 2020

Change in net interest income, y/y (DKK m)

177

236

210

39

158

232

165

10,989

10,890

H1

Lending

Lending

Deposit

Deposit FX effect Days Other*

H1

2019

volume

margin

volume

margin

2020

Group net interest income (DKK m)

Change in net interest income, q/q (DKK m)

+1%

10,890

10,989

H1 2019

H1 2020

+1%

15

5,479

5,510

171

162

5,479

44

5,510

102

95

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Lending

Lending

Deposit

Deposit

FX effect

Other*

Q2 2020

volume

margin

volume

margin

* Includes unallocated capital and liquidity costs, interest on shareholders' equity and off-balance-sheet items.

5

Financial results - first half 2020

NII (cont'd): Good lending growth at C&I and Banking Nordic; continued lending margin pressure at Banking DK

Key points

  • C&I lending up 12% y/y (up 8% in General Banking) with demand for short-term facilities among highly-rated customers at slightly lower average margin amid the corona crisis
  • Banking Nordic lending up 1% y/y (up 4% in local currency) with local currency lending growth in all countries and higher lending margin
  • Banking DK lending down 2% y/y due to lower demand for commercial credits amid the corona crisis and squeezed lending margins; positive deposit margin effect

Change in NII by business unit (DKK m)

Lending volumes and development* (DKK bn)

H1 2019

H1 2020

946

Banking DK

-2%

926

631

Banking Nordic

+1%

637

Group NII H1 2019

Banking DK

Banking Nordic

Corporates & Institutions

Wealth Management

Northern Ireland

Other Activities

Group NII H1 2020

10,890

148

159

164

40

62

26

10,989

Corporates &

203

+12%

Institutions

228

Northern

50

+2%

Ireland

51

1,809

Group

+1%

1,823

* Business unit lending is before impairments. Group lending is after impairments.

6

Financial results - first half 2020

Fee income: Up y/y driven by C&I and Banking Nordic; down q/q owing to lower activity

Key points

Y/Y

  • Fee income up 4% driven by C&I and Banking Nordic
  • Banking DK fee income in H1 2019 was affected by the Flexinvest Fri compensation of DKK 0.2 bn

Q/Q

  • Fee income down 1% as lower remortgaging and customer activity in general was partly offset by a reversal of guarantee provisions at Danica Pension

Group net fee income (DKK m)

+4%

-1%

Net fee income development, y/y (DKK m)

H1 2019

+4%

H1 2020

+10%

7,058 7,311

+8%

2,385 2,631

-10%

-3%

1,673 1,810

+7%

1,317 1,182 1,079 1,045

603 643

Investment

Pension &

Money

Lending &

Capital

Total

Insurance

transfers,

guarantees

Markets

account fees,

cash

management

Net fee income development, q/q (DKK m)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

-1%

-2%

3,673 3,638

7,058

189

2,731

1,401

908

1,952

-123

7,311

133

2,791

1,471

928

2,116

-129

3,673

83

1,222

772

477

1,179

-60

3,638

50

1,569

699

451

937

-69

1,330 1,302

+58%

-36%

-20%

1,109

-11%

722

701

579 466

460

340 302

Investment Pension &

Money

Lending &

Capital

Total

Insurance

transfers,

guarantees

Markets

account fees,

cash

H1 2019

H1 2020

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Banking DK

Corporates & Institutions

Northern Ireland

Banking Nordic

Wealth Management

Other Activities

management

7

Financial results - first half 2020

Trading income: Turnaround in Q2 at C&I due to improved Danish krone mortgage spreads and tailwind from xVA

Key points Y/Y

Group net trading income (DKK m)

  • Trading income declined 12% due to the turbulence in the financial markets in the first quarter with significantly wider spreads, which affected both our rates business at Corporates
  • Institutions and Danica Pension

Q/Q

  • As the financial markets recovered from the March headwinds, trading income at FI&C benefited from high activity and improved spreads
  • Tailwind from xVA of DKK 196 m in Q2 (Q1: headwind of DKK 344 m)

Refinancing income (DKK m)

120

61

60

42

6

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

-12%

2,602

332

2,300

1,347

1,619

136

70

78

44

147

120

570

542

-103

H1 2019 H1 2020

+590%

2,009

1,777

291

81

52

26

67

125

329

53

213

-158

-184

-81

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Banking DK

Wealth Management

Corporates & Institutions

Banking Nordic

Northern Ireland

Other Activities

8

Financial results - first half 2020

Expenses: Up 7% y/y, due mainly to costs for the Estonia case, compliance and transformation

Key points

Change in expenses, y/y (DKK m)

Y/Y

220

• Expenses up 7%, due mainly to costs for the Estonia case,

897

173

76

214

compliance-related activities and transformation

• Non-personnel costs came down as a result of lower activity

527

and increased cost discipline

12,824

13,717

• First effects of the Group-wide cost programme starting to

materialise

Q/Q

H1

Transfor-

AML/

2019

Travel

Resolu-

Other

H1

• Expenses up 3%, due mainly to transformation costs and

2019

mation

Estonia

one-off

and

tion

costs

2020

compliance

case

marketing

fund

Group operating expenses (DKK m)

+7%

+3%

Change in expenses, q/q (DKK m)

71

12,824

13,717

1,014

739

595

595

1,644

1,927

2,388

2,631

3,032

3,188

4,144

4,645

H1 2019

H1 2020

6,764

6,953

374

640

295

300

779

865

1,396

1,235

1,537

1,651

2,187

2,457

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

92

63

73

39

139

6,953

6,764

Q1

Transfor-

AML/

Staff

Perf.-

Travel

Other

Q2

2020

mation

Estonia

costs ex.

based

and

costs

2020

Banking DK

Corporates & Institutions

Northern Ireland

Banking Nordic

Wealth Management

Other Activities

case bonuses comp. marketing

9

Financial results - first half 2020

2020 cost outlook unchanged despite added compliance costs; 2021 costs expected to be at around DKK 26 bn

Group costs 2018-2021E(DKK bn)

Transformation budget

AML, compliance & Estonia case

Underlying costs

28-29

~1.5

26.1

Around 26

~0.5

3.1

4.0-4.2

3.0-3.2

23.5

1.8

23.0

~23

~22.5

21.7

2018

2019

2020E

2021E

excl. one-offs

excl. one-offs

Comments, 2020E

  • Higher-than-expectedcosts for the Estonia case coupled with additional costs for AML and compliance create headwinds of around DKK 0.7 bn relative to the original assumptions
  • Higher contribution to the resolution fund, higher VAT payments and costs associated with FSA orders on IT security add around DKK 0.3 bn to the underlying cost base
  • As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, parts of the transformation agenda have been delayed slightly. Around DKK 0.5 bn of the transformation budget will be spent in 2021, leaving a 2020 transformation budget of around DKK 1.5 bn
  • To mitigate increased compliance and other costs, we have taken a range of additional cost reduction initiatives, including travel expenses, marketing and non-transformation-related consultancy costs, designed to take out around DKK 0.5 bn in costs

Comments, 2021E vs 2020E

  • We expect costs for 2021 of around DKK 26 bn as a result of a lower transformation budget, lower costs for compliance and the Estonia case as well as expedited cost reductions of underlying costs, including sizeable FTE reductions throughout the Group towards the end of 2020, as well as in 2021

10

Financial results - first half 2020

Transformation budget: Estimated P&L effect of around DKK 1.5 bn in 2020; further investments planned for 2021

2020 focus area delivery scope

1 Better Ways of Working (BWoW)

Fundamentally changing the way we work by ramping up three main initiatives while delivering proof of scale: Customer journey acceleration, Ways of Working redesign and IT industrialisation

2 Purpose, Brand, Culture & Engagement

Further engagement with employees and leaders to deliver on three tracks: Future purpose, Target culture and Coherent brand strategy

3 Group-wide Cost Programme

Expedite cost efforts (also short-term) to balance higher uncertainty on income side until 2023 and lay out the target picture for a less complex bank in 2023

4 Compliance under Control

Building an effective and efficient Compliance function through strategic initiatives: Improved Trade & Communication Surveillance, building a stronger Conduct Culture, and better Sanctions & Embargoes screening

Allocation of 2020 transformation budget

Compliance & other

Engagement &

Better Ways of

Working (incl. IT)

Severance &

Cost Programme

11

Financial results - first half 2020

Impairments: Significant impact from the corona crisis; allowance account continues to increase; NPL only slightly up during H1

Key points, Q2 2020

  • Charge of DKK 1.0 bn for core; core loan loss ratio of 22 bp
  • Impairments were driven primarily by further charges against legacy exposures in the oil offshore segment
  • Macroeconomic scenarios used for impairment calculations have been updated to be based on Covid-19 bespoke scenarios, leading to a reversal of DKK 0.5 bn
  • Allowance account continues to include impairments booked for anticipated credit deterioration based on estimated macroeconomic worsening of DKK 1.9 bn at end-H1 2020

Impairment charges by category, H1 2020 (DKK bn)

Sector-specificpost-model adjustments

Forward-looking: Macroeconomic scenarios

Credit deterioration: Other exposures

Impairment charges by business unit, H1 2020 (DKK m)

Banking DK

+609

Banking Nordic

+1,107

Corporates &

+3,270

Institutions

Northern

+252

Ireland

Other

+30

Activities

Total impairments,

+5,269

core

Non-core

+175

Credit deterioration: Oil-related exposure

5.3

4.3

0.7

0.5

1.2

1.7

1.1

0.7

1.0

0.2

1.4

0.4

2.4

1.0

-0.5

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

H1 2020

Breakdown of core allowance account under IFRS 9 (DKK bn)

24.1

24.9

Stage 3

Stage 2

19.8

20.0

20.5

Stage 1

15.2

15.9

12.8

13.1

13.2

5.7

5.6

5.9

7.5

7.5

1.3

1.3

1.3

1.5

1.5

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

* Please see slide 31 for assumptions behind updated IFRS 9 model scenarios

12

Financial results - first half 2020

Oil-related exposure: Increased impairments against single-nameoil-related exposures in Q2

Key points, H1 2020

  • The directly oil-related exposure makes up 0.8% of Group gross credit exposure
  • The offshore segment, where we see credit deterioration, makes up 45% of the exposure and accounts for 84% of expected credit losses
  • Continued uncertainty, especially in the offshore service and drilling segments, led to additional impairments in Q2. These are driven by a continually low oil price and lower activity, which makes restructuring increasingly difficult as the willingness to provide new capital is limited. The prolonged weakness of the oil market increases uncertainty

Group gross credit

Oil-related exposure

Expected oil-related

Offshore exposure by

exposure (DKK 2,621 bn)

(DKK 21.7 bn)

credit loss (DKK 4.4 bn)

IFRS 9 stage (DKK 9.9 bn)

0.8%

Oil-related exposure Other

21%

34%

11%

34% Oil majors

Offshore - Rigs/FPSO

0%

16%

39%

26%

58%

61%

Offshore - Supply vessels, etc.

Stage 1

Oil service

Stage 2

Stage 3

13

Financial results - first half 2020

Capital: Strong capital base; CET1 capital ratio of 17.6% (buffer of 4.3%)

Capital highlights, Q2 2020

  • CET1 ratio flat q/q as an increased REA and a higher deduction for Danica Pension offset accrued earnings
  • CET1 ratio impact from FX movements eliminated by the structural FX hedge
  • The REA increased as expected, driven by market risk, while credit risk benefited from the implementation of CRR Quick Fix
  • CET1 capital ratio target of above 16% in the short term
  • Implementing revised EBA guidelines and technical standards is expected to increase the REA by around 3% during H2 2020 and continue into 2021
  • Leverage ratio of 4.4% under both transitional and fully phased- in rules

Capital ratios, under Basel III/CRR (%)

Tier 2

AT1

Pillar II CET1

CET1

22.3

22.1

2.4

2.3

2.2

17.3

2.3

13.2

3.1

17.6

17.6

17.3

10.1

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2020

Regulatory

reported

reported

fully

min. CET1

loaded*

required**

CET1 capital ratio, Q1 2020 to Q2 2020 (%)

Total REA, Q1 2020 to Q2 2020 (DKK bn)

785

0.1

0.3

0.1

15

17.6

0.2

773

17.6

3

0

Q1 2020

Net profit

Dividend

REA effect

Change in

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Credit risk

Counter-

Market risk

Q2 2020

accrual

adjusted

deductions

party risk

for FX

* Based on fully phased-in requirement including fully phased-in impact of IFRS 9. ** Pro forma fully phased-in min. CET1 requirement in 2019 of 4.5%, capital conservation buffer of

14

2.5%, SIFI requirement of 3%, countercyclical buffer of 0.1% and CET1 component of Pillar II requirement.

Financial results - first half 2020

Net profit outlook maintained: We aim for a net profit of at least DKK 3 billion in 2020

Net interest

Updated:We expect net interest income to be at around the same level as in 2019 as margin

income

pressure and higher funding costs will offset continued volume growth

Net fee income is expected to be lower than the level in 2019 due to lower remortgaging

Net fee

income

activity and is subject to significant uncertainty regarding assets under management,

customer activity and market developments

Expenses

Updated:Expenses are expected to be in the range of DKK 28-29 billion, driven by

transformation costs and costs for continued compliance remediation

Updated:Loan impairment charges in 2020 are expected to be significantly higher due to the

Impairments

impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economic outlook, with most impairments

recognised already in the first half of the year

The outlook is subject to high uncertainty around the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and

Net profit

the prevailing limited visibility for the development in the financial markets. On that basis, we

aim for a net profit of at least DKK 3 billion in 2020

Financial

We maintain our ambition for ROE of 9-10% in 2023

target

Note: This guidance is subject to uncertainty and depends on economic conditions, including developments in monetary policy at central banks.

15

Financial results - first half 2020

H1 2020 status on 2023 Group targets for Societal Impact & Sustainability

Focus area

2023 target

H1 2020 status

Comment on development

Sustainable investing

DKK 30 bn in green investments by Danica

DKK 19.6 billion

Increase especially in green bonds investing

Pension; towards DKK 100 bn by 2030

Well above DKK 100 bn in sustainable financing

DKK 71.0 billion

We saw a significant increase in arrangement of social bonds.

incl. arranged bonds

Volume of green loan stock continues to grow at a stable pace

Sustainable financing

Setting a climate target for our commercial

Ongoing

We joined Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials in Q2

lending portfolio by 2023

2020

Governance

Over 95% of employees trained annually in risk

Ongoing

First wave of mandatory e-learning started on 5 May

& compliance and passed tests

Diversity and inclusion

35% women in senior leadership positions

25%

D&I strategy approved and D&I perspective is being integrated

into people processes

Environmental footprint

Reducing our CO2 emissions by 10% vs 2019

Ongoing

Continually reduced air travel in Q2 due to the corona crisis led

and 75% vs 2010*

to 70% less CO2 from air travel than in H1 2019

Entrepreneurship

10,000 start-ups & scale-ups supported with

4,321 start-ups & scale-ups

470 new start-ups have posted jobs by Q2 - a growth of 12%

growth & impact tools, services and expertise

from end-2019

Financial literacy

2m people supported with financial literacy

1,026,187 people

43% increase since YE 2019, driven mostly by new platform

tools & expertise

pengeskyen.dk targeting parents

* Baseline is 54,823 tonnes CO2 emissions in 2010.

16

Financial results - first half 2020

Q&A session

Press 01 to ask a question

Press 02 to cancel

Press "Ask a question" in your webcast player

Want easy access to all relevant

Danske Bank material?

Download the Danske Bank

MyInvestor app on your iPhone,

iPad or Android device!

www.danskebank.com/ir

17

Financial results - first half 2020

Appendix

01.

Business units

19

02.

Credit quality

26

03.

Macro and portfolio reviews

32

04.

Funding, liquidity and ratings

35

05.

Tax and one-off items

38

06.

Better Bank transformation - key projects

40

07.

Contact details

41

18

Financial results - first half 2020

Banking DK: Lending and total income down; higher expenses and higher impairments driven by model updates

Income statement and key figures (DKK m)

H1 2020 H1 2019

Index Q2 2020 Q1 2020

Index

Net interest income

4,481

4,629

97

2,277

2,203

103

Net fee income

2,116

1,952

108

937

1,179

79

Net trading income

542

570

95

213

329

65

Other income

86

115

75

40

45

89

Total income

7,224

7,266

99

3,468

3,756

92

Expenses

4,645

4,144

112

2,457

2,187

112

Profit before loan impairment charges

2,579

3,123

83

1,010

1,569

64

Loan impairment charges

609

27

-

-337

945

-

Profit before tax

1,971

3,095

64

1,347

624

216

Lending (DKK bn)

926

946

98

926

927

100

Deposits and RD funding* (DKK bn)

1,186

1,149

103

1,186

1,157

103

Deposits (DKK bn)

386

346

111

386

364

106

Key points

Y/Y

  • NII down 3% due to margin pressure
  • Fee income up due mainly to Flexinvest Fri compensation in H1 2019
  • Expenses up 12% due to costs for regu- latory compliance and transformation
  • Impairment charges reflect changes in macroeconomic outlook & scenarios

Q/Q

  • Lending flat, NII up 3% due mainly to higher deposit margins
  • Expenses up 12% due mainly to costs for regulatory compliance and transformation

Banking DK NII bridge** (DKK m)

27

2,277

2,203

214

41

82

10

Q1 2020

Lending

Lending

Deposit

Deposit

Other*** Q2 2020

volume

margin

volume

margin

Realkredit Danmark lending spread (bp)

Retail

Commercial

85

81

80

80

75

72

71

0

Q219

Q319

Q419

Q120

Q220

* Before the elimination of the Group's holding of own covered bonds. ** Based on average volumes. *** Includes capital costs, day effect and off-balance-sheet items.

19

Financial results - first half 2020

Banking Nordic: Lending growth in all markets in local FX; impairments largely driven by model updates

Income statement and key figures (DKK m)

H1 2020 H1 2019

Index Q2 2020 Q1 2020

Index

Net interest income

4,047

3,888

104

2,048

1,999

102

Net fee income

928

908

102

451

477

95

Net trading income

120

147

82

53

67

79

Other income

277

322

86

128

149

86

Total income

5,372

5,266

102

2,680

2,692

100

Expenses

3,188

3,032

105

1,651

1,537

107

Profit before loan impairment charges

2,184

2,234

98

1,029

1,155

89

Loan impairment charges

1,107

-87

-

155

952

16

Profit before tax

1,077

2,321

46

874

203

-

Lending (DKK bn)

637

631

101

637

607

105

Deposits (DKK bn)

298

263

113

298

270

110

Key points

Y/Y

  • NII up 4% due to growth and development in interest rates
  • Expenses up due to costs for regulatory compliance and transformation
  • Impairments largely driven by changes in

macro outlook and a few single names

Q/Q

  • NII up 2% due to volume growth and higher lending margin
  • Expenses up 7% due to costs for regulatory compliance and transformation

Banking Nordic NII bridge* (DKK m)

32

37

72

2,048

14

3

1,999 35

Q1

Lending Lending Deposit Deposit

FX

Other** Q2

2020

volume margin volume margin

effect

2020

* Based on average volumes. ** Includes capital costs, day effect and off-balance-sheet items.

Banking Nordic margins (bp)

Lending

Deposit

Weighted avg.

120

109

112

110

100

92

90

90

50

53

0

43

Q219

Q319

Q419

Q120

Q220

20

Financial results - first half 2020

Lending growth: Growth of 4% in local currency at Banking Nordic; down 2% at Banking DK due to low demand

Comments

Banking DK

  • 84% of lending at Banking DK is at mortgage credit subsidiary Realkredit Danmark (RD)
  • Lending down 2% y/y at Banking DK due to lower demand for commercial credits amid the corona crisis and fair value

adjustments of RD mortgages

Banking Nordic

  • Growth of 4% y/y in local currency
  • Reported lending figures impacted by significant depreciation of
    NOK
  • Retail Norway and Retail Sweden saw local FX lending growth of 8% and 14% y/y, respectively, following continued inflows
  • Commercial Finland grew 13% y/y while Retail Finland was stable

Lending volume by segment at Banking DK (DKK bn)

Retail RD

Retail non-RD

Commercial RD

Commercial non-RD

946

949

944

927

926

84% of

lending

is at RD

Q219

Q319

Q419

Q120

Q220

* Based on local currency lending volumes.

Banking Nordic: lending volume by segment and country*

Finland retail

Sweden commercial

Finland commercial

Norway retail

Sweden retail

Norway commercial

115

110

105

100

95

90

Q119

Q219

Q319

Q419

Q120

Q220

21

Financial results - first half 2020

Corporates & Institutions: Trading income recovered in Q2 from significant drop in Q1; significant oil-related impairment charges

Income statement and key figures (DKK m)

H1 2020 H1 2019

Index Q2 2020 Q1 2020

Index

Net interest income

1,951

1,787

109

1,058

893

118

Net fee income

1,471

1,401

105

699

772

91

Net trading income

1,619

1,347

120

1,777

-158

-

Other income

7

1

-

7

-

-

Total income

5,048

4,535

111

3,541

1,507

235

Expenses

2,631

2,388

110

1,396

1,235

113

Profit before loan impairment charges

2,417

2,147

113

2,144

272

-

Loan impairment charges

3,270

520

-

1,089

2,181

50

Profit before tax

-854

1,627

-

1,055

-1,909

-

Lending (DKK bn)

228

203

112

228

217

105

Deposits (DKK bn)

341

271

126

341

301

113

Key points

Y/Y

  • Trading income up driven by strong recovery in Q2 following weak Q1
  • Expenses up due to regulatory costs and higher resolution fund contribution
  • Significant loan impairments, with the

majority from legacy oil exposures

Q/Q

  • Trading income recovered and value adjustments were positive
  • Expenses up driven by regulatory costs and higher resolution fund payment
  • Impairments within legacy oil exposures

C&I NII bridge* (DKK m)

1,058

62

4

54

893

53

37

37

Q1

Lending

Lending

Deposit

Deposit FX effect Other**

Q2

2020

volume

margin

volume

margin

2020

C&I income breakdown (DKK m)

FI&C Capital Markets General Banking

3,541

1,999

2,413

1,954

1,739

1,507

294

151222

1,134

1,293

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

* Based on average volumes. ** Includes capital costs, day effect and off-balance-sheet items.

22

Financial results - first half 2020

Wealth Management: AuM down 1% y/y but up 9% q/q; costs down as H1 2019 was impacted by Flexinvest Fri compensation

Income statement and key figures (DKK m)

H1 2020 H1 2019

Index Q2 2020 Q1 2020

Index

Net interest income

-143

-103

-

-60

-84

-

Net fee income

2,791

2,731

102

1,569

1,222

128

Net trading income

44

136

32

125

-81

-

Other income

-29

1,331

-

-5

-23

-

Total income

2,663

4,095

65

1,629

1,034

158

Expenses

1,644

1,927

85

779

865

90

Profit before tax

1,019

2,168

47

850

169

-

AuM (DKK bn)

1,560

1,571

99

1,560

1,428

109

Key points

Y/Y

  • Fees up 2% driven by Danica Pension and a correction of pension tax, H1 2019 also partly included Danica Pension Sweden
  • Expenses down 15% as H1 2019 was

impacted by Flexinvest Fri compensation and integration of SEB Pension

Q/Q

  • Fees up 28% owing mainly to Danica Pension investment guarantees
  • Costs down 10% with lower staff costs
  • AuM up 9%

AuM breakdown (DKK bn)

Breakdown of net fee income (DKK m)

Life conventional

Asset management

Assets under advice*

Performance fees

Risk allowance fees

Management fees

1,571

1,564

1,616

1,560

1,428

187

184

879

814

494

430

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1,885

1,371

1,286

1,569

2

1,222

9

355

367

846

1,213

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

* Assets under advice from retail, commercial and private banking customers, where the investment decision is taken by the customer.

23

Financial results - first half 2020

Northern Ireland: Lending up 1% in local currency, loan impairments reflect worsening outlook

Income statement and key figures (DKK m)

H1 2020 H1 2019

Index Q2 2020 Q1 2020

Index

Net interest income

703

765

92

327

375

87

Net fee income

133

189

70

50

83

60

Net trading income

78

70

111

26

52

50

Other income

8

7

114

4

4

100

Total income

923

1,030

90

408

515

79

Expenses

595

595

100

295

300

98

Profit before loan impairment charges

327

436

75

113

215

53

Loan impairment charges

252

14

-

87

165

53

Profit before tax

76

421

18

26

49

53

Lending (DKK bn)

51

50

102

51

51

100

Deposits (DKK bn)

75

64

118

75

70

108

Key points

Y/Y

  • Income down due to lower UK interest rates and lower activity as a result of the corona crisis
  • Impairment charges up as forward- looking macroeconomic scenarios under IFRS 9 have been revised to reflect the worsening outlook
  • Lending up 1% in local currency

Q/Q

  • Income impacted by lower UK interest rates and the impact of the corona crisis

Northern Ireland NII bridge* (DKK m)

FX-adjusted developments y/y

Reported

Local currency

375

4

20

16

18%

19%

25

2%

1%

14

327

-25%

1

-31%

Q1

Lending

Lending

Deposit

Deposit FX effect Other**

Q2

Profit before loan

Loan growth

Deposit growth

2020

volume

margin

volume

margin

2020

impairment charges

* Based on average volumes. ** Includes capital costs, day effect and off-balance-sheet items.

24

Financial results - first half 2020

Non-core: Estonia, Latvia & Russia exited; sale of Lithuanian personal portfolio in Q2 but commercial loans remain to mature

Non-core loan portfolio, Q2 2020 (DKK bn)

Allowance account

Non-performing credit exposure

Performing credit exposure

8

3

3

1

0

Retail

Commercial

Public

Conduits etc.

Total

customers

customers

institutions

Non-core REA* (DKK bn)

Non-core conduits etc.

Non-core banking

10

2

9

2

8

2

7

2

5

9

7

2

5

4

4

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

28

27

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

25

Financial results - first half 2020

Credit quality: NPLs decreased 4% q/q driven by single-name exposures at Corporates & Institutions

Breakdown of core allowance account under IFRS 9 (DKK bn)

Core allowance account by business unit (DKK bn)

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

19.8

20.0

20.5

12.8

13.1

13.2

5.7

5.6

5.9

1.3

1.3

1.3

  1. 24.9
  2. 15.9

7.5 7.5

1.5 1.5

Banking DK

Corporates & Institutions

Other

Banking Nordic Northern Ireland

24.1

24.9

19.8

20.0

20.5

0.9

0.9

0.7

0.7

0.7

5.7

6.9

2.8

3.3

3.7

5.0

5.3

3.9

3.9

4.3

12.4

12.1

11.7

12.5

11.7

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Breakdown of stage 2 allowance account and exposure (DKK bn)

End-Q2 2020

Allowance

Gross credit

Allow. acc. as

account

exposure

% of exposure

Retail customers

2.2

968.2

0.22%

Agriculture

1.0

74.3

1.41%

Commercial property

1.1

313.2

0.34%

Shipping, oil & gas

0.6

54.5

1.11%

Services

0.3

59.8

0.50%

Other

2.3

1,151.2

0.20%

Total

7.5

2,621.2

0.29%

Gross non-performing loans* (DKK bn)

Individual allowance account

Net exposure in default

Net exposure not in default

34.7

37.2

35.7

31.1

32.2

15.2

12.4

12.9

13.4

15.9

11.7

12.2

12.0

10.5

13.7

6.9

7.2

9.4

11.5

6.1

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

* Non-performing loans are loans in stage 3 against which significant impairments have been made.

26

Financial results - first half 2020

Credit exposure: Limited agriculture and directly oil-related exposure

Agriculture exposure

  • Pork prices fell back from the very high pre-corona levels but remained above the long-term average price while milk prices were stable
  • As market conditions remained favourable, we reduced post- model adjustments by DKK 0.1 bn. The coronavirus pandemic has a limited impact on the credit quality of the agriculture exposure
  • Total accumulated impairments amounted to DKK 2.8 bn, of which DKK 1.1 bn in stages 1 and 2
  • Realkredit Danmark represented 54% of total gross exposure and 19% of expected creditlosses
    • LTV limit at origination of 60% at RealkreditDanmark

Agriculture by segment, Q2 2020 (DKK m)

Gross credit

Portion

Expected

Net credit

NPL coverage

exposure

from RD

credit loss

exposure

ratio

Banking DK

50,173

40,106

2,551

47,622

94%

Growing of crops, cereals, etc.

20,415

17,622

571

19,844

97%

Dairy

8,678

6,620

1,035

7,644

96%

Pig breeding

10,584

8,604

685

9,899

97%

Mixed operations etc.

10,495

7,260

261

10,235

80%

Banking Nordic

13,250

150

13,100

100%

Northern Ireland

4,663

-

94

4,570

83%

C&I

6,192

1,884

43

6,148

-

Others

18

-

0

18

-

Total

74,295

41,990

2,838

71,458

91%

Share of Group net exposure

Share of Group net NPL

Expected credit loss

Q2 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

2.8%

8.0%

2,934

Oil-related exposure

  • Gross exposure decreased to DKK 21.7 bn from DKK 23.8 bn in Q1 2020*
  • Accumulated impairments at C&I increased DKK 0.9 bn to DKK 4.4 bn, driven by existing non-performing loans where ongoing restructuring is expected to lead to more negative outcomes as a result of market uncertainty
  • Most of the oil-related exposure is managed by specialist teams for customer relationship and credit management at Corporates & Institutions
  • Post-modeladjustments were reduced in Q2. However, post- model adjustments remain to cover the effects of the decline in oil prices on currently performing exposures

Oil-related exposure, Q2 2020 (DKK m)

Gross credit

Expected

Net credit

exposure

credit loss

exposure

C&I

20,840

4,302

16,539

Oil majors

7,348

3

7,344

Oil service

3,640

605

3,035

Offshore

9,853

3,694

6,159

Banking DK and Banking Nordic

899

90

810

Oil majors

14

0

14

Oil service

879

89

790

Offshore

5

0

5

Others

3

0

3

Total

21,742

4,391

17,351

Share of Group net exposure

Share of Group net NPL

Expected credit loss

Q2 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

0.7%

19.1%

3,527

* The credit exposure is reported as part of the shipping, oil and gas industry in our financial statements.

27

Financial results - first half 2020

Credit exposure: Limited exposure to transportation, hotels, restaurants and leisure

Transportation exposure

Hotels, restaurant and leisure exposure

  • Gross exposure* increased DKK 1.7 bn to DKK 16.8 bn from the Q1 2020 level driven by a large single name in freight transport with good credit quality
  • Governments are gradually lifting the severe travel restrictions that dramatically reduced demand for cross-border passenger transportation. Mainly international transport is affected. Our exposure to passenger air transport remains limited at DKK 1.2 bn
  • Accumulated impairments are at DKK 277 million in Q2 which is an increase from Q1 levels due to credit deterioration. The post-model adjustment on coronavirus high-risk industries remains to be in place

Transportation by segment, Q2 2020 (DKK m)

  • Gross exposure decreased to DKK 15.4 bn from 15.8 in Q1
    2020. While exposure to hotels increased DKK 0.7 bn, driven by increased exposure to well-rated single names, exposure to leisure decreased DKK 1 bn
  • Danske Bank's spending monitor of 7 July shows that hotel spending by Danes was around 20% less than normal, while there is still very little foreign tourist spending. Spending at conventional restaurants normalized, while higher spending at tourist attractions was not enough to compensate for the absence of foreign tourists. Spending at drinking establishments and cinemas remains weak
  • Impairments increased to DKK 290 million. It is expected that credit deterioration in this industry remains to be seen

Hotels, restaurants and leisure by segment, Q2 2020 (DKK m)

Gross credit

Expected

Net credit

Gross credit

Expected

Net credit

exposure

credit loss

exposure

exposure

credit loss

exposure

Freight transport

10,558

148

10,410

Hotels

7,221

66

7,155

Passenger transport

5,019

44

4,975

Restaurants

3,900

104

3,796

- of which air transport

1,220

18

1,202

Leisure

4,272

121

4,150

Postal services

1,214

85

1,129

Total

15,393

290

15,102

Total

16,791

277

16,514

Share of Group net exposure

Share of Group net NPL

Expected credit loss

Share of Group net exposure

Share of Group net NPL

Expected credit loss

Q2 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

0.6%

3.8%

213

0.6%

1.9%

233

* The numbers do not include exposure to businesses that are hit by a second round impact, e.g. airports and service companies.

28

Financial results - first half 2020

Credit exposure: Limited exposure to retailing and stable credit quality in commercial real estate

Retailing

  • Gross exposure decreased to DKK 26.5 bn from DKK 27.5 bn in Q1 2020. Over recent years, we have had a selective approach to this segment and have generally decreased exposures
  • Danske Bank's spending monitor of 7 July shows that spending in segments such as grocery stores, DIY, clothing, shoes and furniture were close to normal levels, while spending in electronics stores remained elevated
  • Accumulated impairments amounted to DKK 1.1 bn in Q2 and decreased from Q1 driven by a large write-off in the industry

Retailing by segment, Q2 2020 (DKK m)

Gross credit

Expected

Net credit

exposure

credit loss

exposure

Consumer discretionary

15,949

984

14,965

Consumer staples

10,523

103

10,420

Total

26,472

1,086

25,385

Share of Group net exposure

Share of Group net NPL

Expected credit loss

Q2 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

1.0%

6.6%

1,223

Commercial real estate

  • Gross exposure increased to DKK 313.2 bn from 309.3 in Q1 2020 driven by currency effects
  • Credit quality was stable. Second-round effects from the corona crisis remained limited
  • Exposure is managed through the Group's Credit Risk Appetite and there are caps in place for total level, concentration and growth, including a selective approach to the various sub- segments and markets
  • Commercial property exposure is managed by a specialist team
  • Geographically, the exposure is concentrated in Banking DK (52%) and Banking Nordic (46%) - primarily Sweden (27%)

Commercial real estate by segment, Q2 2020 (DKK m)

Gross credit

Expected

Net credit

exposure

credit loss

exposure

Non-residential

172,486

1,461

171,025

Residential

117,393

866

116,527

Property developers

12,020

149

11,871

Buying/selling own property, etc

11,309

88

11,220

Total

313,208

2,564

310,643

Share of Group net exposure

Share of Group net NPL

Expected credit loss

Q2 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

12.0%

12.7%

2,798

29

Financial results - first half 2020

Impairments: Overview of updated IFRS 9 model scenarios

Macro description

  • Macroeconomic scenarios used for impairment calculations have been updated in Q2 2020 to be based on Covid-19 bespoke scenarios that reflect the latest developments in the market. This includes the current uncertainty in the market as well as taking the effects of government support packages into account
  • They take into account a corona medium-term downside scenario that includes a decline in economic activity that is steeper than during the global financial crisis, where unemployment and property prices reach a negative peak in 2021, followed by a steep recovery
  • The upside scenario reflects a quicker global economy recovery due to medical advances in testing capacity and vaccines
  • Since re-opening, spending activity in Denmark and Norway has quickly returned, while Swedish consumption has rebounded a bit slower. This is also related to manufacturing and exports being much more cyclical in Sweden - which to some extent is also the case in Finland. Overall, the economies outside the Nordic countries are expected to recover relatively quickly, but it may still be years before the full recovery. Since a second wave of infections may cause a renewed crisis, there are major uncertainties, with risks mostly, but not only, on the downside

GDP development

Unemployment development

Property price development

Nordic average (%)

Nordic average (%)

Nordic average (%)

6

10

5

4

9

0

2

8

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

0

2018

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

7

-5

-2

-4

6

-10

-6

5

-8

0

-15

-10

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Downside (20%)

Base case (70%)

Upside (10%)

Weighted

30

Financial results - first half 2020

Credit quality: Assumptions behind updated IFRS 9 model scenarios at end-Q2 2020

Downside (20%)

Base case (70%)

Upside (10%)

Group averages (%)

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

GDP

-9.5%

-3.3%

-4.2%

3.4%

-3.9%

5.2%

Industrial production

-11.7%

-6.2%

-6.8%

4.3%

-6.6%

6.6%

Unemployment

7.8%

9.0%

6.8%

6.3%

6.9%

5.9%

Inflation

0.1%

-1.7%

0.5%

1.6%

0.6%

2.0%

Consumption expenditure

-11.5%

-0.1%

-4.4%

4.1%

-4.0%

6.1%

Property prices - residential

-3.5%

-13.1%

-0.6%

1.8%

-0.6%

2.8%

Interest rate - 3-month

-0.1%

0.2%

-0.1%

0.0%

-0.1%

0.0%

Interest rate - 10-year

0.0%

1.5%

0.1%

0.4%

0.1%

0.4%

Note: The assumptions and the weighting of the scenarios are subject to uncertainty.

31

Financial results - first half 2020

Nordic macroeconomics

Real GDP, constant prices (index 2005 = 100)

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Finland

EU

Inflation (%)

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

Interest rates, leading (%)

Unemployment (%)

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

32

Financial results - first half 2020

Nordic housing markets

Property prices (index 2005 = 100)

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

Apartment prices (index 2005 = 100)

2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Finland

House prices/nom. GDP (index 2005 = 100)

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

Apartment prices/nom. GDP (index 2005 = 100)

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

33

Financial results - first half 2020

Realkredit Danmark: Portfolio overview

68% of new retail lending in Q2 was fixed-rate vs 44% of stock

Portfolio facts, Realkredit Danmark, Q2 2020

• Approx. 345,000 loans (residential and commercial)

1,336 loans in 3- and 6-month arrears (+3% since Q1)

17 repossessed properties (-2 since Q1)

Retail loans, Realkredit Danmark, Q2 2020 (%)

Fixed rate (10 yrs-30 yrs)

Interest-only (up to 10 yrs)

Variable rate (6m-10 yrs)

Repayment

• DKK 10 bn in loans with an LTV ratio >100%, including

DKK 6 bn covered by a public guarantee

Average LTV ratio of 59%

We comply with all five requirements of the supervisory

diamond for Danish mortgage credit institutions

LTV ratio limit at origination (legal requirement)

  • Residential: 80%
  • Commercial: 60%

44%

46%

56%

54%

Stock of loans (DKK 443 bn)

44%

68%

56%

32%

New lending (DKK 17 bn)

Total RD loan portfolio of FlexLån® F1-F4(DKK bn)

Retail mortgage margins, LTV of 80%, owner-occupied (bp)

Adjustable rate1

-52%

192

188

165

153

144

142

124

110

95 92

111

106

86

68

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2

1-2 yrs 3-4 yrs

5 yrs+

Fixed

rate

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

With amortisation

143

138

118

101

1-2 yrs 3-4 yrs

5 yrs+

Fixed

rate

Interest-only

1 In addition, we charge 30 bp of the bond price for refinancing of 1- and 2-year floaters and 20 bp for floaters of 3 or more years (booked as net trading income).

34

Financial results - first half 2020

Funding and liquidity: DKK 55 bn of long-term funding issued in H1 2020; LCR compliant at 156%

Changes in funding,* 2020 (DKK bn and bp)

Long-term funding excl. RD (DKK bn)**

Cov. bonds Senior Non-Preferred Senior

Funding plan

Completed

27bp

41bp

37

29

34bp

33bp

21

17

16bp

89bp

27

108bp

18

10

100

85

70-90

67

69

55

Redemptions 2020:

Redeemed H1

New H1 2020:

DKK 66 bn

2020: DKK 38 bn

DKK 55 bn

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

Maturing funding,* 2021-2023(DKK bn and bp)

Liquidity coverage ratio (%)

Cov. bonds Senior

Non-Preferred Senior

29bp

62bp

41

25

104bp

7

27bp

184bp

40

28bp

22

14

154

156

15bp

134

140

129

67bp

70bp

28

23

100

18

2021: DKK 73 bn

2022: DKK 76 bn

2023: DKK 69 bn

Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020

* Spread over 3M EURIBOR.

** Includes covered bonds excl. RD, senior, non-preferred senior and capital instruments.

35

Financial results - first half 2020

Funding structure and sources: Danish mortgage system is fully pass-through

Loan portfolio and long-term funding, Q2 2020 (DKK bn)

2,248

171

Senior &

NPS bonds

1,823

Bank loans

645

1,093

Deposits

Bank mortgages

375

182

Covered bonds

RD mortgages

803

803

Issued RD bonds

Loans

Funding

Funding sources (%)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

60 62

15 14

9 10

10 9

6

5

1

1

2

2

-2-3

Deposits

CD &

Repos, Deposits Senior Covered Subord. Equity

credit

CP

net

& NPS bonds debt

inst.

Short-term funding

Long-term funding

36

Financial results - first half 2020

Three distinct methods for rating banks

Rating methodology

Danske Bank's rating

Anchor

Extra-

Additional

Issuer

+

1

+

2

+

3

+

4

=

SACP

=

ordinary

+

ALAC

+

=

SACP1

support

factors

rating

bbb+

+1

+1

-1

0

a-

0

+2

-1

A

(Stable)

1=Business Position, 2=Capital & Earnings, 3=Risk Position, 4=Funding & Liquidity

Macro

Quali-

Affiliate

Gov.

Issuer

+

1

+

2

+

3

+

4

+

5

+

tative

=

BCA2

+

+

LGF3

+

=

profile

support

support

rating

factors

Strong

baa1

a1

b1

ba1

baa2

0

baa2

0

+1

+1

A3

Plus

(Stable)

1=Asset Risk, 2=Capital, 3=Profitability, 4=Funding Structure, 5=Liquid resources

Operating

Viability

Support

Issuer

+

1

+

2

+

3

+

4

+

5

+

6

+

7

=

Rating

=

environment

Rating

rating4

Floor

aa-

a+

a

a+

a

a-

a

a+

a (Negative)

No Floor

A

(Negative)

1=Company Profile, 2=Management/Strategy, 3=Risk Appetite, 4=Asset Quality, 5=Profitability, 6=Capitalisation, 7=Funding/Liquidity

1 Stand-Alone Credit Profile. 2 Baseline Credit Assessment. 3 Loss Given Failure. 4 Issuer rating is the higher of the Viability Rating and Support Rating Floor.

37

Financial results - first half 2020

Tax

Actual and adjusted tax rates (DKK m)

Q22020

Q12020

Q42019

Q32019

Q22019

Profit before tax

3,112

-1,663

1,261

3,793

4,757

Permanent non-taxable difference

365

-76

1,089

-255

-1,853

Adjusted pre-tax profit, Group

3,477

-1,739

2,349

3,538

2,904

Tax according to P&L

787

-374

-3,780

782

725

One-offs:

Taxable income from leaving IJT

scheme

-576

Release of provision for recapture of

tax losses under IJT

5,806

Provision for deferred tax

adjustments on assets and liabilities

measured at amortised cost

-1,096

Taxes from previous years

-16

-24

232

6

-65

Adjusted tax

771

-398

585

787

661

Adjusted tax rate

22.2%

22.9%

24.9%

22.3%

22.7%

Actual-/Effective tax rate

25.3%

22.5%

-299.9%

20.6%

15.2%

Actual/-Effective tax rate excluding

one-offs & prior-year reg.

24.8%

23.9%

46.4%

Tax drivers, Q2 2020

  • The actual tax rate of 24.8% (excl. prior- year regulations) is higher than the Danish rate of 22% due to tax-exempt income and expenses
  • The permanent non-taxable difference derives mainly from tax-exempt income and expenses, such as value adjustments on shares
  • The adjusted tax rate of 22.2% is higher than the Danish tax rate of 22% due to differences in statutory tax rates in the various countries in which we operate

38

Financial results - first half 2020

Significant net positive extraordinary items in 2019

One-off items in 2019 (DKK m)

Q

Item

Impact

P&L line affected

(DKKm)

Q1

Change in VA add-on to discount curve at Danica

-140

Net trading income

Non-core value adjustment

-300

Profit before tax, Non-core

Sale of Danica Pension Sweden

1,300

Other income

Q2

Flexinvest Fri compensation (fees)

-180

Net fee income

Flexinvest Fri compensation (costs)

-220

Operating expenses

Non-core VAT adjustment

200

Profit before tax, Non-core

Sale of LR Realkredit A/S

767

Net trading income

Goodwill impairment charges, Corporates & Institutions

-803

Goodwill impairment charges

Goodwill impairment charges, Danica Pension

-800

Goodwill impairment charges

Depreciation of intangible assets

-355

Operating expenses

Operational risk-related losses

-419

Operating expenses

Q4

Transformation costs

-279

Operating expenses

Portfolio adjustments

-214

Operating expenses

Extraordinary loan impairment charges

-450

Loan impairment charges

Non-core value adjustment

-110

Profit before tax, Non-core

Exit from International Joint Taxation scheme

5,230

Tax

Provision for deferred tax

-1,096

Tax

39

Financial results - first half 2020

Better Bank transformation - key projects

Better Ways of Working

Better Nordic Retail Bank

We are moving from specialist teams & departments (IT dep., business development teams, risk teams, etc.) to customer-focused teams with a mix of specialists, such as a credit card team, a remortgaging team, etc.

This means that the customer and the product are always the main focus. The teams are to a large degree autonomous and empowered to decide how we develop the best solution for the customer in that area

The main part of any team will be IT professionals, and hence projects will have digitalisation as a core element. This will improve digital offerings, which will benefit our customers greatly. It will also reduce the need for manual processes and reduce compliance risk, saving costs and staff in these areas

Affects 5,000 staff directly - completely changing the organisation and reducing hierarchy and complexity

Streamlining and aligning product offerings in all the Nordic countries. Harmonising value chains and processes across the Nordics; building one model for all three markets. One common platform instead of three, delivering a harmonised and scalable business model

Further digitalisation will help make customers self-served on a range of otherwise manual interactions (blocking and re-ordering cards, onboarding, KYC processes, etc.)

We will run the new retail bank on a solid data foundation, allowing for a better customer experience, a more efficient operating model and improved cross- and upselling in digital and physical channels

Better Ways of Working also implemented at Banking Nordic - improving the time-to-market and customer experience

40

Financial results - first half 2020

Contacts

Claus Ingar Jensen

Direct - +45 45 12 84 83

Mobile - +45 25 42 43 70

Head of IR

clauj@danskebank.dk

John Bäckman

Direct - +45 45 14 07 92

Mobile - +45 30 51 46 85

Chief IR Officer

jbc@danskebank.dk

Heidi Birgitte Nielsen

Direct - +45 45 13 92 34

Mobile - +45 27 20 41 74

Chief IR Officer

heidn@danskebank.dk

Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren

Direct - +45 45 14 06 04

Mobile - +45 24 75 15 40

Chief IR Officer

rlf@danskebank.dk

41

Financial results - first half 2020

Disclaimer

Important Notice

This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities of Danske Bank A/S in any jurisdiction, including the United States, or an inducement to enter into investment activity. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and potential financial performance. Although Danske Bank believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors many of which are beyond Danske Bank's control.

This presentation does not imply that Danske Bank has undertaken to revise these forward-looking statements, beyond what is required by applicable law or applicable stock exchange regulations if and when circumstances arise that will lead to changes compared to the date when these statements were provided.

42

