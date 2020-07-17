Danske Bank A/S : Conference call presentation - first half 2020 0 07/17/2020 | 02:06am EDT Send by mail :

Cost initiatives expected to lower 2021 costs by 8-10% to around DKK 26 bn Transformation towards becoming a better bank for all stakeholders is progressing Better Ways of Working Better Nordic Retail Bank Expedited cost programme Compliance under control 2 Financial results - first half 2020 Resilient property markets and rebound in consumer spending; H2 still impacted by government support packages C&I lending volume (DKK bn) 230 220 210 200 190 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 '18 '18 '18 '18 '19 '19 '19 '19 '20 '20 Consumer spending, Denmark (same weekday 2019 = 100) 120 110 100 90 80 0 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Property prices (change y/y in %) 8 6 4 2 0 -2 -4 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Source: Danske Bank Macro Research Denmark Sweden Unemployment (%) 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Norway Finland EU 3 Financial results - first half 2020 Net profit of DKK 1.0 bn in H1 - significant impairments in Q1 and higher costs for compliance and transformation Income statement and key figures (DKK m) H1 2020 H1 2019 Index Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Index Net interest income 10,989 10,890 101 5,510 5,479 101 Net fee income 7,311 7,058 104 3,638 3,673 99 Net trading income 2,300 2,602 88 2,009 291 - Other income 280 1,783 16 117 163 72 Total income 20,880 22,333 93 11,274 9,606 117 Expenses 13,717 12,824 107 6,953 6,764 103 Profit before loan impairment charges 7,163 9,509 75 4,321 2,842 152 Loan impairment charges 5,269 470 - 1,018 4,251 24 Profit before tax, core 1,894 9,039 21 3,304 -1,409 - Profit before tax, Non-core -446 -270 - -192 -254 - Profit before tax 1,449 8,769 17 3,112 -1,663 - Tax 413 1,749 24 787 -374 - Net profit 1,036 7,020 15 2,325 -1,289 - Return on avg. shareholders' equity (%) 0.9 9.0 5.7 -3.8 Cost/income ratio (%) 65.7 57.4 61.7 70.4 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%) 17.6 16.6 17.6 17.6 EPS (DKK) 0.8 7.8 2.6 -1.7 Lending (DKK bn) 1,823 1,809 101 1,823 1,782 102 Deposits and RD funding (DKK bn) 1,842 1,711 108 1,842 1,757 105 - of which deposits (DKK bn) 1,093 932 117 1,093 995 110 Risk exposure amount (DKK bn) 785 762 103 785 773 102 Key points, H1 2020 vs H1 2019 NII up 1% driven mainly by lending growth at C&I and Banking Nordic

Fee income up 4% driven by C&I and Banking Nordic - H1 2019 affected by Flexinvest Fri compensation

Expenses up 7% due mainly to cost for the Estonia case, compliance and transformation

Significant impairments mainly in Q1 due to corona crisis effects and weak outlook for the oil market Key points, Q2 2020 vs Q1 2020 NII up 1% due mainly to volume growth and higher deposit margins

Fee income down 1% due mainly to lower remortgaging and customer activity in general

Trading income benefited from improved DKK mortgage spreads and tailwind from xVA

Expenses up 3% due mainly to cost for the Estonia case, compliance and transformation

Impairments mainly towards legacy oil-related exposure 4 Financial results - first half 2020 NII: Stable with lending margin pressure offset by higher volumes; deposit margin improvement in Q2 Key points Y/Y NII up 1% (up 3% adjusted for FX) driven by good growth and higher deposit margins

Significant negative FX impact as especially NOK exchange rate fell sharply Q/Q NII up 1% driven by higher deposit margins and volume growth

Deposit margins saw positive effect from Danish rate hike in March 2020 Change in net interest income, y/y (DKK m) 177 236 210 39 158 232 165 10,989 10,890 H1 Lending Lending Deposit Deposit FX effect Days Other* H1 2019 volume margin volume margin 2020 Group net interest income (DKK m) Change in net interest income, q/q (DKK m) +1% 10,890 10,989 H1 2019 H1 2020 +1% 15 5,479 5,510 171 162 5,479 44 5,510 102 95 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Lending Lending Deposit Deposit FX effect Other* Q2 2020 volume margin volume margin * Includes unallocated capital and liquidity costs, interest on shareholders' equity and off-balance-sheet items. 5 Financial results - first half 2020 NII (cont'd): Good lending growth at C&I and Banking Nordic; continued lending margin pressure at Banking DK Key points C&I lending up 12% y/y (up 8% in General Banking) with demand for short-term facilities among highly-rated customers at slightly lower average margin amid the corona crisis

short-term facilities among highly-rated customers at slightly lower average margin amid the corona crisis Banking Nordic lending up 1% y/y (up 4% in local currency) with local currency lending growth in all countries and higher lending margin

Banking DK lending down 2% y/y due to lower demand for commercial credits amid the corona crisis and squeezed lending margins; positive deposit margin effect Change in NII by business unit (DKK m) Lending volumes and development* (DKK bn) H1 2019 H1 2020 946 Banking DK -2% 926 631 Banking Nordic +1% 637 Group NII H1 2019 Banking DK Banking Nordic Corporates & Institutions Wealth Management Northern Ireland Other Activities Group NII H1 2020 10,890 148 159 164 40 62 26 10,989 Corporates & 203 +12% Institutions 228 Northern 50 +2% Ireland 51 1,809 Group +1% 1,823 * Business unit lending is before impairments. Group lending is after impairments. 6 Financial results - first half 2020 Fee income: Up y/y driven by C&I and Banking Nordic; down q/q owing to lower activity Key points Y/Y Fee income up 4% driven by C&I and Banking Nordic

Banking DK fee income in H1 2019 was affected by the Flexinvest Fri compensation of DKK 0.2 bn Q/Q Fee income down 1% as lower remortgaging and customer activity in general was partly offset by a reversal of guarantee provisions at Danica Pension Group net fee income (DKK m) +4% -1% Net fee income development, y/y (DKK m) H1 2019 +4% H1 2020 +10% 7,058 7,311 +8% 2,385 2,631 -10% -3% 1,673 1,810 +7% 1,317 1,182 1,079 1,045 603 643 Investment Pension & Money Lending & Capital Total Insurance transfers, guarantees Markets account fees, cash management Net fee income development, q/q (DKK m) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 -1% -2% 3,673 3,638 7,058 189 2,731 1,401 908 1,952 -123 7,311 133 2,791 1,471 928 2,116 -129 3,673 83 1,222 772 477 1,179 -60 3,638 50 1,569 699 451 937 -69 1,330 1,302 +58% -36% -20% 1,109 -11% 722 701 579 466 460 340 302 Investment Pension & Money Lending & Capital Total Insurance transfers, guarantees Markets account fees, cash H1 2019 H1 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Banking DK Corporates & Institutions Northern Ireland Banking Nordic Wealth Management Other Activities management 7 Financial results - first half 2020 Trading income: Turnaround in Q2 at C&I due to improved Danish krone mortgage spreads and tailwind from xVA Key points Y/Y Group net trading income (DKK m) Trading income declined 12% due to the turbulence in the financial markets in the first quarter with significantly wider spreads, which affected both our rates business at Corporates Institutions and Danica Pension Q/Q As the financial markets recovered from the March headwinds, trading income at FI&C benefited from high activity and improved spreads

Tailwind from xVA of DKK 196 m in Q2 (Q1: headwind of DKK 344 m) Refinancing income (DKK m) 120 61 60 42 6 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 -12% 2,602 332 2,300 1,347 1,619 136 70 78 44 147 120 570 542 -103 H1 2019 H1 2020 +590% 2,009 1,777 291 81 52 26 67 125 329 53 213 -158 -184 -81 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Banking DK Wealth Management Corporates & Institutions Banking Nordic Northern Ireland Other Activities 8 Financial results - first half 2020 Expenses: Up 7% y/y, due mainly to costs for the Estonia case, compliance and transformation Key points Change in expenses, y/y (DKK m) Y/Y 220 • Expenses up 7%, due mainly to costs for the Estonia case, 897 173 76 214 compliance-related activities and transformation • Non-personnel costs came down as a result of lower activity 527 and increased cost discipline 12,824 13,717 • First effects of the Group-wide cost programme starting to materialise Q/Q H1 Transfor- AML/ 2019 Travel Resolu- Other H1 • Expenses up 3%, due mainly to transformation costs and 2019 mation Estonia one-off and tion costs 2020 compliance case marketing fund Group operating expenses (DKK m) +7% +3% Change in expenses, q/q (DKK m) 71 12,824 13,717 1,014 739 595 595 1,644 1,927 2,388 2,631 3,032 3,188 4,144 4,645 H1 2019 H1 2020 6,764 6,953 374 640 295 300 779 865 1,396 1,235 1,537 1,651 2,187 2,457 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 92 63 73 39 139 6,953 6,764 Q1 Transfor- AML/ Staff Perf.- Travel Other Q2 2020 mation Estonia costs ex. based and costs 2020 Banking DK Corporates & Institutions Northern Ireland Banking Nordic Wealth Management Other Activities case bonuses comp. marketing 9 Financial results - first half 2020 2020 cost outlook unchanged despite added compliance costs; 2021 costs expected to be at around DKK 26 bn Group costs 2018-2021E(DKK bn) Transformation budget AML, compliance & Estonia case Underlying costs 28-29 ~1.5 26.1 Around 26 ~0.5 3.1 4.0-4.2 3.0-3.2 23.5 1.8 23.0 ~23 ~22.5 21.7 2018 2019 2020E 2021E excl. one-offs excl. one-offs Comments, 2020E Higher-than-expected costs for the Estonia case coupled with additional costs for AML and compliance create headwinds of around DKK 0.7 bn relative to the original assumptions

costs for the Estonia case coupled with additional costs for AML and compliance create headwinds of around DKK 0.7 bn relative to the original assumptions Higher contribution to the resolution fund, higher VAT payments and costs associated with FSA orders on IT security add around DKK 0.3 bn to the underlying cost base

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, parts of the transformation agenda have been delayed slightly. Around DKK 0.5 bn of the transformation budget will be spent in 2021, leaving a 2020 transformation budget of around DKK 1.5 bn

To mitigate increased compliance and other costs, we have taken a range of additional cost reduction initiatives, including travel expenses, marketing and non-transformation-related consultancy costs, designed to take out around DKK 0.5 bn in costs Comments, 2021E vs 2020E We expect costs for 2021 of around DKK 26 bn as a result of a lower transformation budget, lower costs for compliance and the Estonia case as well as expedited cost reductions of underlying costs, including sizeable FTE reductions throughout the Group towards the end of 2020, as well as in 2021 10 Financial results - first half 2020 Transformation budget: Estimated P&L effect of around DKK 1.5 bn in 2020; further investments planned for 2021 2020 focus area delivery scope 1 Better Ways of Working (BWoW) Fundamentally changing the way we work by ramping up three main initiatives while delivering proof of scale: Customer journey acceleration, Ways of Working redesign and IT industrialisation 2 Purpose, Brand, Culture & Engagement Further engagement with employees and leaders to deliver on three tracks: Future purpose, Target culture and Coherent brand strategy 3 Group-wide Cost Programme Expedite cost efforts (also short-term) to balance higher uncertainty on income side until 2023 and lay out the target picture for a less complex bank in 2023 4 Compliance under Control Building an effective and efficient Compliance function through strategic initiatives: Improved Trade & Communication Surveillance, building a stronger Conduct Culture, and better Sanctions & Embargoes screening Allocation of 2020 transformation budget Compliance & other Engagement & Better Ways of Working (incl. IT) Severance & Cost Programme 11 Financial results - first half 2020 Impairments: Significant impact from the corona crisis; allowance account continues to increase; NPL only slightly up during H1 Key points, Q2 2020 Charge of DKK 1.0 bn for core; core loan loss ratio of 22 bp

Impairments were driven primarily by further charges against legacy exposures in the oil offshore segment

Macroeconomic scenarios used for impairment calculations have been updated to be based on Covid-19 bespoke scenarios, leading to a reversal of DKK 0.5 bn

Covid-19 bespoke scenarios, leading to a reversal of DKK 0.5 bn Allowance account continues to include impairments booked for anticipated credit deterioration based on estimated macroeconomic worsening of DKK 1.9 bn at end-H1 2020 Impairment charges by category, H1 2020 (DKK bn) Sector-specificpost-model adjustments Forward-looking: Macroeconomic scenarios Credit deterioration: Other exposures Impairment charges by business unit, H1 2020 (DKK m) Banking DK +609 Banking Nordic +1,107 Corporates & +3,270 Institutions Northern +252 Ireland Other +30 Activities Total impairments, +5,269 core Non-core +175 Credit deterioration: Oil-related exposure 5.3 4.3 0.7 0.5 1.2 1.7 1.1 0.7 1.0 0.2 1.4 0.4 2.4 1.0 -0.5 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 H1 2020 Breakdown of core allowance account under IFRS 9 (DKK bn) 24.1 24.9 Stage 3 Stage 2 19.8 20.0 20.5 Stage 1 15.2 15.9 12.8 13.1 13.2 5.7 5.6 5.9 7.5 7.5 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.5 1.5 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 * Please see slide 31 for assumptions behind updated IFRS 9 model scenarios 12 Financial results - first half 2020 Oil-related exposure: Increased impairments against single-nameoil-related exposures in Q2 Key points, H1 2020 The directly oil-related exposure makes up 0.8% of Group gross credit exposure

oil-related exposure makes up 0.8% of Group gross credit exposure The offshore segment, where we see credit deterioration, makes up 45% of the exposure and accounts for 84% of expected credit losses

Continued uncertainty, especially in the offshore service and drilling segments, led to additional impairments in Q2. These are driven by a continually low oil price and lower activity, which makes restructuring increasingly difficult as the willingness to provide new capital is limited. The prolonged weakness of the oil market increases uncertainty Group gross credit Oil-related exposure Expected oil-related Offshore exposure by exposure (DKK 2,621 bn) (DKK 21.7 bn) credit loss (DKK 4.4 bn) IFRS 9 stage (DKK 9.9 bn) 0.8% Oil-related exposure Other 21% 34% 11% 34% Oil majors Offshore - Rigs/FPSO 0% 16% 39% 26% 58% 61% Offshore - Supply vessels, etc. Stage 1 Oil service Stage 2 Stage 3 13 Financial results - first half 2020 Capital: Strong capital base; CET1 capital ratio of 17.6% (buffer of 4.3%) Capital highlights, Q2 2020 CET1 ratio flat q/q as an increased REA and a higher deduction for Danica Pension offset accrued earnings

CET1 ratio impact from FX movements eliminated by the structural FX hedge

The REA increased as expected, driven by market risk, while credit risk benefited from the implementation of CRR Quick Fix

CET1 capital ratio target of above 16% in the short term

Implementing revised EBA guidelines and technical standards is expected to increase the REA by around 3% during H2 2020 and continue into 2021

Leverage ratio of 4.4% under both transitional and fully phased- in rules Capital ratios, under Basel III/CRR (%) Tier 2 AT1 Pillar II CET1 CET1 22.3 22.1 2.4 2.3 2.2 17.3 2.3 13.2 3.1 17.6 17.6 17.3 10.1 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2020 Regulatory reported reported fully min. CET1 loaded* required** CET1 capital ratio, Q1 2020 to Q2 2020 (%) Total REA, Q1 2020 to Q2 2020 (DKK bn) 785 0.1 0.3 0.1 15 17.6 0.2 773 17.6 3 0 Q1 2020 Net profit Dividend REA effect Change in Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Credit risk Counter- Market risk Q2 2020 accrual adjusted deductions party risk for FX * Based on fully phased-in requirement including fully phased-in impact of IFRS 9. ** Pro forma fully phased-in min. CET1 requirement in 2019 of 4.5%, capital conservation buffer of 14 2.5%, SIFI requirement of 3%, countercyclical buffer of 0.1% and CET1 component of Pillar II requirement. Financial results - first half 2020 Net profit outlook maintained: We aim for a net profit of at least DKK 3 billion in 2020 Net interest Updated:We expect net interest income to be at around the same level as in 2019 as margin income pressure and higher funding costs will offset continued volume growth Net fee income is expected to be lower than the level in 2019 due to lower remortgaging Net fee income activity and is subject to significant uncertainty regarding assets under management, customer activity and market developments Expenses Updated:Expenses are expected to be in the range of DKK 28-29 billion, driven by transformation costs and costs for continued compliance remediation Updated:Loan impairment charges in 2020 are expected to be significantly higher due to the Impairments impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economic outlook, with most impairments recognised already in the first half of the year The outlook is subject to high uncertainty around the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and Net profit the prevailing limited visibility for the development in the financial markets. On that basis, we aim for a net profit of at least DKK 3 billion in 2020 Financial We maintain our ambition for ROE of 9-10% in 2023 target Note: This guidance is subject to uncertainty and depends on economic conditions, including developments in monetary policy at central banks. 15 Financial results - first half 2020 H1 2020 status on 2023 Group targets for Societal Impact & Sustainability Focus area 2023 target H1 2020 status Comment on development Sustainable investing DKK 30 bn in green investments by Danica DKK 19.6 billion Increase especially in green bonds investing Pension; towards DKK 100 bn by 2030 Well above DKK 100 bn in sustainable financing DKK 71.0 billion We saw a significant increase in arrangement of social bonds. incl. arranged bonds Volume of green loan stock continues to grow at a stable pace Sustainable financing Setting a climate target for our commercial Ongoing We joined Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials in Q2 lending portfolio by 2023 2020 Governance Over 95% of employees trained annually in risk Ongoing First wave of mandatory e-learning started on 5 May & compliance and passed tests Diversity and inclusion 35% women in senior leadership positions 25% D&I strategy approved and D&I perspective is being integrated into people processes Environmental footprint Reducing our CO2 emissions by 10% vs 2019 Ongoing Continually reduced air travel in Q2 due to the corona crisis led and 75% vs 2010* to 70% less CO2 from air travel than in H1 2019 Entrepreneurship 10,000 start-ups & scale-ups supported with 4,321 start-ups & scale-ups 470 new start-ups have posted jobs by Q2 - a growth of 12% growth & impact tools, services and expertise from end-2019 Financial literacy 2m people supported with financial literacy 1,026,187 people 43% increase since YE 2019, driven mostly by new platform tools & expertise pengeskyen.dk targeting parents * Baseline is 54,823 tonnes CO2 emissions in 2010. 16 Financial results - first half 2020 Q&A session Press 01 to ask a question Press 02 to cancel Press "Ask a question" in your webcast player Want easy access to all relevant Danske Bank material? Download the Danske Bank MyInvestor app on your iPhone, iPad or Android device! www.danskebank.com/ir 17 Financial results - first half 2020 Appendix 01. Business units 19 02. Credit quality 26 03. Macro and portfolio reviews 32 04. Funding, liquidity and ratings 35 05. Tax and one-off items 38 06. Better Bank transformation - key projects 40 07. Contact details 41 18 Financial results - first half 2020 Banking DK: Lending and total income down; higher expenses and higher impairments driven by model updates Income statement and key figures (DKK m) H1 2020 H1 2019 Index Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Index Net interest income 4,481 4,629 97 2,277 2,203 103 Net fee income 2,116 1,952 108 937 1,179 79 Net trading income 542 570 95 213 329 65 Other income 86 115 75 40 45 89 Total income 7,224 7,266 99 3,468 3,756 92 Expenses 4,645 4,144 112 2,457 2,187 112 Profit before loan impairment charges 2,579 3,123 83 1,010 1,569 64 Loan impairment charges 609 27 - -337 945 - Profit before tax 1,971 3,095 64 1,347 624 216 Lending (DKK bn) 926 946 98 926 927 100 Deposits and RD funding* (DKK bn) 1,186 1,149 103 1,186 1,157 103 Deposits (DKK bn) 386 346 111 386 364 106 Key points Y/Y NII down 3% due to margin pressure

Fee income up due mainly to Flexinvest Fri compensation in H1 2019

Expenses up 12% due to costs for regu- latory compliance and transformation

Impairment charges reflect changes in macroeconomic outlook & scenarios Q/Q Lending flat, NII up 3% due mainly to higher deposit margins

Expenses up 12% due mainly to costs for regulatory compliance and transformation Banking DK NII bridge** (DKK m) 27 2,277 2,203 214 41 82 10 Q1 2020 Lending Lending Deposit Deposit Other*** Q2 2020 volume margin volume margin Realkredit Danmark lending spread (bp) Retail Commercial 85 81 80 80 75 72 71 0 Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 * Before the elimination of the Group's holding of own covered bonds. ** Based on average volumes. *** Includes capital costs, day effect and off-balance-sheet items. 19 Financial results - first half 2020 Banking Nordic: Lending growth in all markets in local FX; impairments largely driven by model updates Income statement and key figures (DKK m) H1 2020 H1 2019 Index Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Index Net interest income 4,047 3,888 104 2,048 1,999 102 Net fee income 928 908 102 451 477 95 Net trading income 120 147 82 53 67 79 Other income 277 322 86 128 149 86 Total income 5,372 5,266 102 2,680 2,692 100 Expenses 3,188 3,032 105 1,651 1,537 107 Profit before loan impairment charges 2,184 2,234 98 1,029 1,155 89 Loan impairment charges 1,107 -87 - 155 952 16 Profit before tax 1,077 2,321 46 874 203 - Lending (DKK bn) 637 631 101 637 607 105 Deposits (DKK bn) 298 263 113 298 270 110 Key points Y/Y NII up 4% due to growth and development in interest rates

Expenses up due to costs for regulatory compliance and transformation

Impairments largely driven by changes in macro outlook and a few single names Q/Q NII up 2% due to volume growth and higher lending margin

Expenses up 7% due to costs for regulatory compliance and transformation Banking Nordic NII bridge* (DKK m) 32 37 72 2,048 14 3 1,999 35 Q1 Lending Lending Deposit Deposit FX Other** Q2 2020 volume margin volume margin effect 2020 * Based on average volumes. ** Includes capital costs, day effect and off-balance-sheet items. Banking Nordic margins (bp) Lending Deposit Weighted avg. 120 109 112 110 100 92 90 90 50 53 0 43 Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 20 Financial results - first half 2020 Lending growth: Growth of 4% in local currency at Banking Nordic; down 2% at Banking DK due to low demand Comments Banking DK 84% of lending at Banking DK is at mortgage credit subsidiary Realkredit Danmark (RD)

Lending down 2% y/y at Banking DK due to lower demand for commercial credits amid the corona crisis and fair value adjustments of RD mortgages Banking Nordic Growth of 4% y/y in local currency

Reported lending figures impacted by significant depreciation of

NOK

NOK Retail Norway and Retail Sweden saw local FX lending growth of 8% and 14% y/y, respectively, following continued inflows

Commercial Finland grew 13% y/y while Retail Finland was stable Lending volume by segment at Banking DK (DKK bn) Retail RD Retail non-RD Commercial RD Commercial non-RD 946 949 944 927 926 84% of lending is at RD Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 * Based on local currency lending volumes. Banking Nordic: lending volume by segment and country* Finland retail Sweden commercial Finland commercial Norway retail Sweden retail Norway commercial 115 110 105 100 95 90 Q119 Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 21 Financial results - first half 2020 Corporates & Institutions: Trading income recovered in Q2 from significant drop in Q1; significant oil-related impairment charges Income statement and key figures (DKK m) H1 2020 H1 2019 Index Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Index Net interest income 1,951 1,787 109 1,058 893 118 Net fee income 1,471 1,401 105 699 772 91 Net trading income 1,619 1,347 120 1,777 -158 - Other income 7 1 - 7 - - Total income 5,048 4,535 111 3,541 1,507 235 Expenses 2,631 2,388 110 1,396 1,235 113 Profit before loan impairment charges 2,417 2,147 113 2,144 272 - Loan impairment charges 3,270 520 - 1,089 2,181 50 Profit before tax -854 1,627 - 1,055 -1,909 - Lending (DKK bn) 228 203 112 228 217 105 Deposits (DKK bn) 341 271 126 341 301 113 Key points Y/Y Trading income up driven by strong recovery in Q2 following weak Q1

Expenses up due to regulatory costs and higher resolution fund contribution

Significant loan impairments, with the majority from legacy oil exposures Q/Q Trading income recovered and value adjustments were positive

Expenses up driven by regulatory costs and higher resolution fund payment

Impairments within legacy oil exposures C&I NII bridge* (DKK m) 1,058 62 4 54 893 53 37 37 Q1 Lending Lending Deposit Deposit FX effect Other** Q2 2020 volume margin volume margin 2020 C&I income breakdown (DKK m) FI&C Capital Markets General Banking 3,541 1,999 2,413 1,954 1,739 1,507 294 151222 1,134 1,293 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 * Based on average volumes. ** Includes capital costs, day effect and off-balance-sheet items. 22 Financial results - first half 2020 Wealth Management: AuM down 1% y/y but up 9% q/q; costs down as H1 2019 was impacted by Flexinvest Fri compensation Income statement and key figures (DKK m) H1 2020 H1 2019 Index Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Index Net interest income -143 -103 - -60 -84 - Net fee income 2,791 2,731 102 1,569 1,222 128 Net trading income 44 136 32 125 -81 - Other income -29 1,331 - -5 -23 - Total income 2,663 4,095 65 1,629 1,034 158 Expenses 1,644 1,927 85 779 865 90 Profit before tax 1,019 2,168 47 850 169 - AuM (DKK bn) 1,560 1,571 99 1,560 1,428 109 Key points Y/Y Fees up 2% driven by Danica Pension and a correction of pension tax, H1 2019 also partly included Danica Pension Sweden

Expenses down 15% as H1 2019 was impacted by Flexinvest Fri compensation and integration of SEB Pension Q/Q Fees up 28% owing mainly to Danica Pension investment guarantees

Costs down 10% with lower staff costs

AuM up 9% AuM breakdown (DKK bn) Breakdown of net fee income (DKK m) Life conventional Asset management Assets under advice* Performance fees Risk allowance fees Management fees 1,571 1,564 1,616 1,560 1,428 187 184 879 814 494 430 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 1,885 1,371 1,286 1,569 2 1,222 9 355 367 846 1,213 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 * Assets under advice from retail, commercial and private banking customers, where the investment decision is taken by the customer. 23 Financial results - first half 2020 Northern Ireland: Lending up 1% in local currency, loan impairments reflect worsening outlook Income statement and key figures (DKK m) H1 2020 H1 2019 Index Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Index Net interest income 703 765 92 327 375 87 Net fee income 133 189 70 50 83 60 Net trading income 78 70 111 26 52 50 Other income 8 7 114 4 4 100 Total income 923 1,030 90 408 515 79 Expenses 595 595 100 295 300 98 Profit before loan impairment charges 327 436 75 113 215 53 Loan impairment charges 252 14 - 87 165 53 Profit before tax 76 421 18 26 49 53 Lending (DKK bn) 51 50 102 51 51 100 Deposits (DKK bn) 75 64 118 75 70 108 Key points Y/Y Income down due to lower UK interest rates and lower activity as a result of the corona crisis

Impairment charges up as forward- looking macroeconomic scenarios under IFRS 9 have been revised to reflect the worsening outlook

Lending up 1% in local currency Q/Q Income impacted by lower UK interest rates and the impact of the corona crisis Northern Ireland NII bridge* (DKK m) FX-adjusted developments y/y Reported Local currency 375 4 20 16 18% 19% 25 2% 1% 14 327 -25% 1 -31% Q1 Lending Lending Deposit Deposit FX effect Other** Q2 Profit before loan Loan growth Deposit growth 2020 volume margin volume margin 2020 impairment charges * Based on average volumes. ** Includes capital costs, day effect and off-balance-sheet items. 24 Financial results - first half 2020 Non-core: Estonia, Latvia & Russia exited; sale of Lithuanian personal portfolio in Q2 but commercial loans remain to mature Non-core loan portfolio, Q2 2020 (DKK bn) Allowance account Non-performing credit exposure Performing credit exposure 8 3 3 1 0 Retail Commercial Public Conduits etc. Total customers customers institutions Non-core REA* (DKK bn) Non-core conduits etc. Non-core banking 10 2 9 2 8 2 7 2 5 9 7 2 5 4 4 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 28 27 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 25 Financial results - first half 2020 Credit quality: NPLs decreased 4% q/q driven by single-name exposures at Corporates & Institutions Breakdown of core allowance account under IFRS 9 (DKK bn) Core allowance account by business unit (DKK bn) Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 19.8 20.0 20.5 12.8 13.1 13.2 5.7 5.6 5.9 1.3 1.3 1.3 24.9 15.9 7.5 7.5 1.5 1.5 Banking DK Corporates & Institutions Other Banking Nordic Northern Ireland 24.1 24.9 19.8 20.0 20.5 0.9 0.9 0.7 0.7 0.7 5.7 6.9 2.8 3.3 3.7 5.0 5.3 3.9 3.9 4.3 12.4 12.1 11.7 12.5 11.7 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Breakdown of stage 2 allowance account and exposure (DKK bn) End-Q2 2020 Allowance Gross credit Allow. acc. as account exposure % of exposure Retail customers 2.2 968.2 0.22% Agriculture 1.0 74.3 1.41% Commercial property 1.1 313.2 0.34% Shipping, oil & gas 0.6 54.5 1.11% Services 0.3 59.8 0.50% Other 2.3 1,151.2 0.20% Total 7.5 2,621.2 0.29% Gross non-performing loans* (DKK bn) Individual allowance account Net exposure in default Net exposure not in default 34.7 37.2 35.7 31.1 32.2 15.2 12.4 12.9 13.4 15.9 11.7 12.2 12.0 10.5 13.7 6.9 7.2 9.4 11.5 6.1 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 * Non-performing loans are loans in stage 3 against which significant impairments have been made. 26 Financial results - first half 2020 Credit exposure: Limited agriculture and directly oil-related exposure Agriculture exposure Pork prices fell back from the very high pre-corona levels but remained above the long-term average price while milk prices were stable

pre-corona levels but remained above the long-term average price while milk prices were stable As market conditions remained favourable, we reduced post- model adjustments by DKK 0.1 bn. The coronavirus pandemic has a limited impact on the credit quality of the agriculture exposure

Total accumulated impairments amounted to DKK 2.8 bn, of which DKK 1.1 bn in stages 1 and 2

Realkredit Danmark represented 54% of total gross exposure and 19% of expected creditlosses

LTV limit at origination of 60% at RealkreditDanmark

Agriculture by segment, Q2 2020 (DKK m) Gross credit Portion Expected Net credit NPL coverage exposure from RD credit loss exposure ratio Banking DK 50,173 40,106 2,551 47,622 94% Growing of crops, cereals, etc. 20,415 17,622 571 19,844 97% Dairy 8,678 6,620 1,035 7,644 96% Pig breeding 10,584 8,604 685 9,899 97% Mixed operations etc. 10,495 7,260 261 10,235 80% Banking Nordic 13,250 150 13,100 100% Northern Ireland 4,663 - 94 4,570 83% C&I 6,192 1,884 43 6,148 - Others 18 - 0 18 - Total 74,295 41,990 2,838 71,458 91% Share of Group net exposure Share of Group net NPL Expected credit loss Q2 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 2.8% 8.0% 2,934 Oil-related exposure Gross exposure decreased to DKK 21.7 bn from DKK 23.8 bn in Q1 2020*

Accumulated impairments at C&I increased DKK 0.9 bn to DKK 4.4 bn, driven by existing non-performing loans where ongoing restructuring is expected to lead to more negative outcomes as a result of market uncertainty

non-performing loans where ongoing restructuring is expected to lead to more negative outcomes as a result of market uncertainty Most of the oil-related exposure is managed by specialist teams for customer relationship and credit management at Corporates & Institutions

oil-related exposure is managed by specialist teams for customer relationship and credit management at Corporates & Institutions Post-model adjustments were reduced in Q2. However, post- model adjustments remain to cover the effects of the decline in oil prices on currently performing exposures Oil-related exposure, Q2 2020 (DKK m) Gross credit Expected Net credit exposure credit loss exposure C&I 20,840 4,302 16,539 Oil majors 7,348 3 7,344 Oil service 3,640 605 3,035 Offshore 9,853 3,694 6,159 Banking DK and Banking Nordic 899 90 810 Oil majors 14 0 14 Oil service 879 89 790 Offshore 5 0 5 Others 3 0 3 Total 21,742 4,391 17,351 Share of Group net exposure Share of Group net NPL Expected credit loss Q2 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 0.7% 19.1% 3,527 * The credit exposure is reported as part of the shipping, oil and gas industry in our financial statements. 27 Financial results - first half 2020 Credit exposure: Limited exposure to transportation, hotels, restaurants and leisure Transportation exposure Hotels, restaurant and leisure exposure Gross exposure* increased DKK 1.7 bn to DKK 16.8 bn from the Q1 2020 level driven by a large single name in freight transport with good credit quality

Governments are gradually lifting the severe travel restrictions that dramatically reduced demand for cross-border passenger transportation. Mainly international transport is affected. Our exposure to passenger air transport remains limited at DKK 1.2 bn

cross-border passenger transportation. Mainly international transport is affected. Our exposure to passenger air transport remains limited at DKK 1.2 bn Accumulated impairments are at DKK 277 million in Q2 which is an increase from Q1 levels due to credit deterioration. The post-model adjustment on coronavirus high-risk industries remains to be in place Transportation by segment, Q2 2020 (DKK m) Gross exposure decreased to DKK 15.4 bn from 15.8 in Q1

2020. While exposure to hotels increased DKK 0.7 bn, driven by increased exposure to well-rated single names, exposure to leisure decreased DKK 1 bn

2020. While exposure to hotels increased DKK 0.7 bn, driven by increased exposure to well-rated single names, exposure to leisure decreased DKK 1 bn Danske Bank's spending monitor of 7 July shows that hotel spending by Danes was around 20% less than normal, while there is still very little foreign tourist spending. Spending at conventional restaurants normalized, while higher spending at tourist attractions was not enough to compensate for the absence of foreign tourists. Spending at drinking establishments and cinemas remains weak

Impairments increased to DKK 290 million. It is expected that credit deterioration in this industry remains to be seen Hotels, restaurants and leisure by segment, Q2 2020 (DKK m) Gross credit Expected Net credit Gross credit Expected Net credit exposure credit loss exposure exposure credit loss exposure Freight transport 10,558 148 10,410 Hotels 7,221 66 7,155 Passenger transport 5,019 44 4,975 Restaurants 3,900 104 3,796 - of which air transport 1,220 18 1,202 Leisure 4,272 121 4,150 Postal services 1,214 85 1,129 Total 15,393 290 15,102 Total 16,791 277 16,514 Share of Group net exposure Share of Group net NPL Expected credit loss Share of Group net exposure Share of Group net NPL Expected credit loss Q2 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 0.6% 3.8% 213 0.6% 1.9% 233 * The numbers do not include exposure to businesses that are hit by a second round impact, e.g. airports and service companies. 28 Financial results - first half 2020 Credit exposure: Limited exposure to retailing and stable credit quality in commercial real estate Retailing Gross exposure decreased to DKK 26.5 bn from DKK 27.5 bn in Q1 2020. Over recent years, we have had a selective approach to this segment and have generally decreased exposures

Danske Bank's spending monitor of 7 July shows that spending in segments such as grocery stores, DIY, clothing, shoes and furniture were close to normal levels, while spending in electronics stores remained elevated

Accumulated impairments amounted to DKK 1.1 bn in Q2 and decreased from Q1 driven by a large write-off in the industry Retailing by segment, Q2 2020 (DKK m) Gross credit Expected Net credit exposure credit loss exposure Consumer discretionary 15,949 984 14,965 Consumer staples 10,523 103 10,420 Total 26,472 1,086 25,385 Share of Group net exposure Share of Group net NPL Expected credit loss Q2 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 1.0% 6.6% 1,223 Commercial real estate Gross exposure increased to DKK 313.2 bn from 309.3 in Q1 2020 driven by currency effects

Credit quality was stable. Second-round effects from the corona crisis remained limited

Second-round effects from the corona crisis remained limited Exposure is managed through the Group's Credit Risk Appetite and there are caps in place for total level, concentration and growth, including a selective approach to the various sub- segments and markets

Commercial property exposure is managed by a specialist team

Geographically, the exposure is concentrated in Banking DK (52%) and Banking Nordic (46%) - primarily Sweden (27%) Commercial real estate by segment, Q2 2020 (DKK m) Gross credit Expected Net credit exposure credit loss exposure Non-residential 172,486 1,461 171,025 Residential 117,393 866 116,527 Property developers 12,020 149 11,871 Buying/selling own property, etc 11,309 88 11,220 Total 313,208 2,564 310,643 Share of Group net exposure Share of Group net NPL Expected credit loss Q2 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 12.0% 12.7% 2,798 29 Financial results - first half 2020 Impairments: Overview of updated IFRS 9 model scenarios Macro description Macroeconomic scenarios used for impairment calculations have been updated in Q2 2020 to be based on Covid-19 bespoke scenarios that reflect the latest developments in the market. This includes the current uncertainty in the market as well as taking the effects of government support packages into account

Covid-19 bespoke scenarios that reflect the latest developments in the market. This includes the current uncertainty in the market as well as taking the effects of government support packages into account They take into account a corona medium-term downside scenario that includes a decline in economic activity that is steeper than during the global financial crisis, where unemployment and property prices reach a negative peak in 2021, followed by a steep recovery

medium-term downside scenario that includes a decline in economic activity that is steeper than during the global financial crisis, where unemployment and property prices reach a negative peak in 2021, followed by a steep recovery The upside scenario reflects a quicker global economy recovery due to medical advances in testing capacity and vaccines

Since re-opening, spending activity in Denmark and Norway has quickly returned, while Swedish consumption has rebounded a bit slower. This is also related to manufacturing and exports being much more cyclical in Sweden - which to some extent is also the case in Finland. Overall, the economies outside the Nordic countries are expected to recover relatively quickly, but it may still be years before the full recovery. Since a second wave of infections may cause a renewed crisis, there are major uncertainties, with risks mostly, but not only, on the downside GDP development Unemployment development Property price development Nordic average (%) Nordic average (%) Nordic average (%) 6 10 5 4 9 0 2 8 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 0 2018 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 7 -5 -2 -4 6 -10 -6 5 -8 0 -15 -10 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Downside (20%) Base case (70%) Upside (10%) Weighted 30 Financial results - first half 2020 Credit quality: Assumptions behind updated IFRS 9 model scenarios at end-Q2 2020 Downside (20%) Base case (70%) Upside (10%) Group averages (%) 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 GDP -9.5% -3.3% -4.2% 3.4% -3.9% 5.2% Industrial production -11.7% -6.2% -6.8% 4.3% -6.6% 6.6% Unemployment 7.8% 9.0% 6.8% 6.3% 6.9% 5.9% Inflation 0.1% -1.7% 0.5% 1.6% 0.6% 2.0% Consumption expenditure -11.5% -0.1% -4.4% 4.1% -4.0% 6.1% Property prices - residential -3.5% -13.1% -0.6% 1.8% -0.6% 2.8% Interest rate - 3-month -0.1% 0.2% -0.1% 0.0% -0.1% 0.0% Interest rate - 10-year 0.0% 1.5% 0.1% 0.4% 0.1% 0.4% Note: The assumptions and the weighting of the scenarios are subject to uncertainty. 31 Financial results - first half 2020 Nordic macroeconomics Real GDP, constant prices (index 2005 = 100) 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 Denmark Sweden Norway Finland EU Inflation (%) 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 Interest rates, leading (%) Unemployment (%) 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 32 Financial results - first half 2020 Nordic housing markets Property prices (index 2005 = 100) 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 Apartment prices (index 2005 = 100) 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 Denmark Sweden Norway Finland House prices/nom. GDP (index 2005 = 100) 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 Apartment prices/nom. GDP (index 2005 = 100) 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 33 Financial results - first half 2020 Realkredit Danmark: Portfolio overview 68% of new retail lending in Q2 was fixed-rate vs 44% of stock Portfolio facts, Realkredit Danmark, Q2 2020 • Approx. 345,000 loans (residential and commercial) • 1,336 loans in 3- and 6-month arrears (+3% since Q1) • 17 repossessed properties (-2 since Q1) Retail loans, Realkredit Danmark, Q2 2020 (%) Fixed rate (10 yrs-30 yrs) Interest-only (up to 10 yrs) Variable rate (6m-10 yrs) Repayment • DKK 10 bn in loans with an LTV ratio >100%, including DKK 6 bn covered by a public guarantee • Average LTV ratio of 59% • We comply with all five requirements of the supervisory diamond for Danish mortgage credit institutions LTV ratio limit at origination (legal requirement) Residential: 80%

Commercial: 60% 44% 46% 56% 54% Stock of loans (DKK 443 bn) 44% 68% 56% 32% New lending (DKK 17 bn) Total RD loan portfolio of FlexLån® F1-F4(DKK bn) Retail mortgage margins, LTV of 80%, owner-occupied (bp) Adjustable rate1 -52% 192 188 165 153 144 142 124 110 95 92 111 106 86 68 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 1-2 yrs 3-4 yrs 5 yrs+ Fixed rate 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 With amortisation 143 138 118 101 1-2 yrs 3-4 yrs 5 yrs+ Fixed rate Interest-only 1 In addition, we charge 30 bp of the bond price for refinancing of 1- and 2-year floaters and 20 bp for floaters of 3 or more years (booked as net trading income). 34 Financial results - first half 2020 Funding and liquidity: DKK 55 bn of long-term funding issued in H1 2020; LCR compliant at 156% Changes in funding,* 2020 (DKK bn and bp) Long-term funding excl. RD (DKK bn)** Cov. bonds Senior Non-Preferred Senior Funding plan Completed 27bp 41bp 37 29 34bp 33bp 21 17 16bp 89bp 27 108bp 18 10 100 85 70-90 67 69 55 Redemptions 2020: Redeemed H1 New H1 2020: DKK 66 bn 2020: DKK 38 bn DKK 55 bn 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E Maturing funding,* 2021-2023(DKK bn and bp) Liquidity coverage ratio (%) Cov. bonds Senior Non-Preferred Senior 29bp 62bp 41 25 104bp 7 27bp 184bp 40 28bp 22 14 154 156 15bp 134 140 129 67bp 70bp 28 23 100 18 2021: DKK 73 bn 2022: DKK 76 bn 2023: DKK 69 bn Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 * Spread over 3M EURIBOR. ** Includes covered bonds excl. RD, senior, non-preferred senior and capital instruments. 35 Financial results - first half 2020 Funding structure and sources: Danish mortgage system is fully pass-through Loan portfolio and long-term funding, Q2 2020 (DKK bn) 2,248 171 Senior & NPS bonds 1,823 Bank loans 645 1,093 Deposits Bank mortgages 375 182 Covered bonds RD mortgages 803 803 Issued RD bonds Loans Funding Funding sources (%) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 60 62 15 14 9 10 10 9 6 5 1 1 2 2 -2-3 Deposits CD & Repos, Deposits Senior Covered Subord. Equity credit CP net & NPS bonds debt inst. Short-term funding Long-term funding 36 Financial results - first half 2020 Three distinct methods for rating banks Rating methodology Danske Bank's rating Anchor Extra- Additional Issuer + 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 = SACP = ordinary + ALAC + = SACP1 support factors rating bbb+ +1 +1 -1 0 a- 0 +2 -1 A (Stable) 1=Business Position, 2=Capital & Earnings, 3=Risk Position, 4=Funding & Liquidity Macro Quali- Affiliate Gov. Issuer + 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + tative = BCA2 + + LGF3 + = profile support support rating factors Strong baa1 a1 b1 ba1 baa2 0 baa2 0 +1 +1 A3 Plus (Stable) 1=Asset Risk, 2=Capital, 3=Profitability, 4=Funding Structure, 5=Liquid resources Operating Viability Support Issuer + 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 = Rating = environment Rating rating4 Floor aa- a+ a a+ a a- a a+ a (Negative) No Floor A (Negative) 1=Company Profile, 2=Management/Strategy, 3=Risk Appetite, 4=Asset Quality, 5=Profitability, 6=Capitalisation, 7=Funding/Liquidity 1 Stand-Alone Credit Profile. 2 Baseline Credit Assessment. 3 Loss Given Failure. 4 Issuer rating is the higher of the Viability Rating and Support Rating Floor. 37 Financial results - first half 2020 Tax Actual and adjusted tax rates (DKK m) Q22020 Q12020 Q42019 Q32019 Q22019 Profit before tax 3,112 -1,663 1,261 3,793 4,757 Permanent non-taxable difference 365 -76 1,089 -255 -1,853 Adjusted pre-tax profit, Group 3,477 -1,739 2,349 3,538 2,904 Tax according to P&L 787 -374 -3,780 782 725 One-offs: Taxable income from leaving IJT scheme -576 Release of provision for recapture of tax losses under IJT 5,806 Provision for deferred tax adjustments on assets and liabilities measured at amortised cost -1,096 Taxes from previous years -16 -24 232 6 -65 Adjusted tax 771 -398 585 787 661 Adjusted tax rate 22.2% 22.9% 24.9% 22.3% 22.7% Actual-/Effective tax rate 25.3% 22.5% -299.9% 20.6% 15.2% Actual/-Effective tax rate excluding one-offs & prior-year reg. 24.8% 23.9% 46.4% Tax drivers, Q2 2020 The actual tax rate of 24.8% (excl. prior- year regulations) is higher than the Danish rate of 22% due to tax-exempt income and expenses

tax-exempt income and expenses The permanent non-taxable difference derives mainly from tax-exempt income and expenses, such as value adjustments on shares

non-taxable difference derives mainly from tax-exempt income and expenses, such as value adjustments on shares The adjusted tax rate of 22.2% is higher than the Danish tax rate of 22% due to differences in statutory tax rates in the various countries in which we operate 38 Financial results - first half 2020 Significant net positive extraordinary items in 2019 One-off items in 2019 (DKK m) Q Item Impact P&L line affected (DKKm) Q1 Change in VA add-on to discount curve at Danica -140 Net trading income Non-core value adjustment -300 Profit before tax, Non-core Sale of Danica Pension Sweden 1,300 Other income Q2 Flexinvest Fri compensation (fees) -180 Net fee income Flexinvest Fri compensation (costs) -220 Operating expenses Non-core VAT adjustment 200 Profit before tax, Non-core Sale of LR Realkredit A/S 767 Net trading income Goodwill impairment charges, Corporates & Institutions -803 Goodwill impairment charges Goodwill impairment charges, Danica Pension -800 Goodwill impairment charges Depreciation of intangible assets -355 Operating expenses Operational risk-related losses -419 Operating expenses Q4 Transformation costs -279 Operating expenses Portfolio adjustments -214 Operating expenses Extraordinary loan impairment charges -450 Loan impairment charges Non-core value adjustment -110 Profit before tax, Non-core Exit from International Joint Taxation scheme 5,230 Tax Provision for deferred tax -1,096 Tax 39 Financial results - first half 2020 Better Bank transformation - key projects Better Ways of Working Better Nordic Retail Bank We are moving from specialist teams & departments (IT dep., business development teams, risk teams, etc.) to customer-focused teams with a mix of specialists, such as a credit card team, a remortgaging team, etc. This means that the customer and the product are always the main focus. The teams are to a large degree autonomous and empowered to decide how we develop the best solution for the customer in that area The main part of any team will be IT professionals, and hence projects will have digitalisation as a core element. This will improve digital offerings, which will benefit our customers greatly. It will also reduce the need for manual processes and reduce compliance risk, saving costs and staff in these areas Affects 5,000 staff directly - completely changing the organisation and reducing hierarchy and complexity Streamlining and aligning product offerings in all the Nordic countries. Harmonising value chains and processes across the Nordics; building one model for all three markets. One common platform instead of three, delivering a harmonised and scalable business model Further digitalisation will help make customers self-served on a range of otherwise manual interactions (blocking and re-ordering cards, onboarding, KYC processes, etc.) We will run the new retail bank on a solid data foundation, allowing for a better customer experience, a more efficient operating model and improved cross- and upselling in digital and physical channels Better Ways of Working also implemented at Banking Nordic - improving the time-to-market and customer experience 40 Financial results - first half 2020 Contacts Claus Ingar Jensen Direct - +45 45 12 84 83 Mobile - +45 25 42 43 70 Head of IR clauj@danskebank.dk John Bäckman Direct - +45 45 14 07 92 Mobile - +45 30 51 46 85 Chief IR Officer jbc@danskebank.dk Heidi Birgitte Nielsen Direct - +45 45 13 92 34 Mobile - +45 27 20 41 74 Chief IR Officer heidn@danskebank.dk Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren Direct - +45 45 14 06 04 Mobile - +45 24 75 15 40 Chief IR Officer rlf@danskebank.dk 41 Financial results - first half 2020 Disclaimer Important Notice This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities of Danske Bank A/S in any jurisdiction, including the United States, or an inducement to enter into investment activity. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and potential financial performance. Although Danske Bank believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors many of which are beyond Danske Bank's control. This presentation does not imply that Danske Bank has undertaken to revise these forward-looking statements, beyond what is required by applicable law or applicable stock exchange regulations if and when circumstances arise that will lead to changes compared to the date when these statements were provided. 42 Attachments Original document

