Danske Bank A/S : Conference call presentation - first half 2020

Net profit of DKK 1.0 bn in H1 - significant impairments in Q1 and higher costs for compliance and transformation
Income statement and key figures (DKK m)
H1 2020
H1 2019
Index
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Index
Net interest income
10,989
10,890
101
5,510
5,479
101
Net fee income
7,311
7,058
104
3,638
3,673
99
Net trading income
2,300
2,602
88
2,009
291
-
Other income
280
1,783
16
117
163
72
Total income
20,880
22,333
93
11,274
9,606
117
Expenses
13,717
12,824
107
6,953
6,764
103
Profit before loan impairment charges
7,163
9,509
75
4,321
2,842
152
Loan impairment charges
5,269
470
-
1,018
4,251
24
Profit before tax, core
1,894
9,039
21
3,304
-1,409
-
Profit before tax, Non-core
-446
-270
-
-192
-254
-
Profit before tax
1,449
8,769
17
3,112
-1,663
-
Tax
413
1,749
24
787
-374
-
Net profit
1,036
7,020
15
2,325
-1,289
-
Return on avg. shareholders' equity (%)
0.9
9.0
5.7
-3.8
Cost/income ratio (%)
65.7
57.4
61.7
70.4
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)
17.6
16.6
17.6
17.6
EPS (DKK)
0.8
7.8
2.6
-1.7
Lending (DKK bn)
1,823
1,809
101
1,823
1,782
102
Deposits and RD funding (DKK bn)
1,842
1,711
108
1,842
1,757
105
- of which deposits (DKK bn)
1,093
932
117
1,093
995
110
Risk exposure amount (DKK bn)
785
762
103
785
773
102
Key points, H1 2020 vs H1 2019
NII up 1% driven mainly by lending growth at C&I and Banking Nordic
Fee income up 4% driven by C&I and Banking Nordic - H1 2019 affected by Flexinvest Fri compensation
Expenses up 7% due mainly to cost for the Estonia case, compliance and transformation
Significant impairments mainly in Q1 due to corona crisis effects and weak outlook for the oil market
Key points, Q2 2020 vs Q1 2020
NII up 1% due mainly to volume growth and higher deposit margins
Fee income down 1% due mainly to lower remortgaging and customer activity in general
Trading income benefited from improved DKK mortgage spreads and tailwind from xVA
Expenses up 3% due mainly to cost for the Estonia case, compliance and transformation
Impairments mainly towards legacy oil-related exposure
4
Financial results - first half 2020
NII: Stable with lending margin pressure offset by higher volumes; deposit margin improvement in Q2
Key points
Y/Y
NII up 1% (up 3% adjusted for FX) driven by good growth and higher deposit margins
Significant negative FX impact as especially NOK exchange rate fell sharply
Q/Q
NII up 1% driven by higher deposit margins and volume growth
Deposit margins saw positive effect from Danish rate hike in March 2020
Change in net interest income, y/y (DKK m)
177
236
210
39
158
232
165
10,989
10,890
H1
Lending
Lending
Deposit
Deposit FX effect Days Other*
H1
2019
volume
margin
volume
margin
2020
Group net interest income (DKK m)
Change in net interest income, q/q (DKK m)
+1%
10,890
10,989
H1 2019
H1 2020
+1%
15
5,479
5,510
171
162
5,479
44
5,510
102
95
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Lending
Lending
Deposit
Deposit
FX effect
Other*
Q2 2020
volume
margin
volume
margin
* Includes unallocated capital and liquidity costs, interest on shareholders' equity and off-balance-sheet items.
5
Financial results - first half 2020
NII (cont'd): Good lending growth at C&I and Banking Nordic; continued lending margin pressure at Banking DK
Key points
C&I lending up 12% y/y (up 8% in General Banking) with demand for short-term facilities among highly-rated customers at slightly lower average margin amid the corona crisis
Banking Nordic lending up 1% y/y (up 4% in local currency) with local currency lending growth in all countries and higher lending margin
Banking DK lending down 2% y/y due to lower demand for commercial credits amid the corona crisis and squeezed lending margins; positive deposit margin effect
Change in NII by business unit (DKK m)
Lending volumes and development* (DKK bn)
H1 2019
H1 2020
946
Banking DK
-2%
926
631
Banking Nordic
+1%
637
Group NII H1 2019
Banking DK
Banking Nordic
Corporates & Institutions
Wealth Management
Northern Ireland
Other Activities
Group NII H1 2020
10,890
148
159
164
40
62
26
10,989
Corporates &
203
+12%
Institutions
228
Northern
50
+2%
Ireland
51
1,809
Group
+1%
1,823
* Business unit lending is before impairments. Group lending is after impairments.
6
Financial results - first half 2020
Fee income: Up y/y driven by C&I and Banking Nordic; down q/q owing to lower activity
Key points
Y/Y
Fee income up 4% driven by C&I and Banking Nordic
Banking DK fee income in H1 2019 was affected by the Flexinvest Fri compensation of DKK 0.2 bn
Q/Q
Fee income down 1% as lower remortgaging and customer activity in general was partly offset by a reversal of guarantee provisions at Danica Pension
Group net fee income (DKK m)
+4%
-1%
Net fee income development, y/y (DKK m)
H1 2019
+4%
H1 2020
+10%
7,058 7,311
+8%
2,385 2,631
-10%
-3%
1,673 1,810
+7%
1,317 1,1821,079 1,045
603 643
Investment
Pension &
Money
Lending &
Capital
Total
Insurance
transfers,
guarantees
Markets
account fees,
cash
management
Net fee income development, q/q (DKK m)
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
-1%
-2%
3,673 3,638
7,058
189
2,731
1,401
908
1,952
-123
7,311
133
2,791
1,471
928
2,116
-129
3,673
83
1,222
772
477
1,179
-60
3,638
50
1,569
699
451
937
-69
1,330 1,302
+58%
-36%
-20%
1,109
-11%
722
701
579 466
460
340 302
Investment Pension &
Money
Lending &
Capital
Total
Insurance
transfers,
guarantees
Markets
account fees,
cash
H1 2019
H1 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Banking DK
Corporates & Institutions
Northern Ireland
Banking Nordic
Wealth Management
Other Activities
management
7
Financial results - first half 2020
Trading income: Turnaround in Q2 at C&I due to improved Danish krone mortgage spreads and tailwind from xVA
Key points Y/Y
Group net trading income (DKK m)
Trading income declined 12% due to the turbulence in the financial markets in the first quarter with significantly wider spreads, which affected both our rates business at Corporates
Institutions and Danica Pension
Q/Q
As the financial markets recovered from the March headwinds, trading income at FI&C benefited from high activity and improved spreads
Tailwind from xVA of DKK 196 m in Q2 (Q1: headwind of DKK 344 m)
Refinancing income (DKK m)
120
61
60
42
6
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
-12%
2,602
332
2,300
1,347
1,619
136
70
78
44
147
120
570
542
-103
H1 2019 H1 2020
+590%
2,009
1,777
291
81
52
26
67
125
329
53
213
-158
-184
-81
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Banking DK
Wealth Management
Corporates & Institutions
Banking Nordic
Northern Ireland
Other Activities
8
Financial results - first half 2020
Expenses: Up 7% y/y, due mainly to costs for the Estonia case, compliance and transformation
Key points
Change in expenses, y/y (DKK m)
Y/Y
220
• Expenses up 7%, due mainly to costs for the Estonia case,
897
173
76
214
compliance-related activities and transformation
• Non-personnel costs came down as a result of lower activity
527
and increased cost discipline
12,824
13,717
• First effects of the Group-wide cost programme starting to
materialise
Q/Q
H1
Transfor-
AML/
2019
Travel
Resolu-
Other
H1
• Expenses up 3%, due mainly to transformation costs and
2019
mation
Estonia
one-off
and
tion
costs
2020
compliance
case
marketing
fund
Group operating expenses (DKK m)
+7%
+3%
Change in expenses, q/q (DKK m)
71
12,824
13,717
1,014
739
595
595
1,644
1,927
2,388
2,631
3,032
3,188
4,144
4,645
H1 2019
H1 2020
6,764
6,953
374
640
295
300
779
865
1,396
1,235
1,537
1,651
2,187
2,457
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
92
63
73
39
139
6,953
6,764
Q1
Transfor-
AML/
Staff
Perf.-
Travel
Other
Q2
2020
mation
Estonia
costs ex.
based
and
costs
2020
Banking DK
Corporates & Institutions
Northern Ireland
Banking Nordic
Wealth Management
Other Activities
case bonuses comp. marketing
9
Financial results - first half 2020
2020 cost outlook unchanged despite added compliance costs; 2021 costs expected to be at around DKK 26 bn
Group costs 2018-2021E(DKK bn)
Transformation budget
AML, compliance & Estonia case
Underlying costs
28-29
~1.5
26.1
Around 26
~0.5
3.1
4.0-4.2
3.0-3.2
23.5
1.8
23.0
~23
~22.5
21.7
2018
2019
2020E
2021E
excl. one-offs
excl. one-offs
Comments, 2020E
Higher-than-expectedcosts for the Estonia case coupled with additional costs for AML and compliance create headwinds of around DKK 0.7 bn relative to the original assumptions
Higher contribution to the resolution fund, higher VAT payments and costs associated with FSA orders on IT security add around DKK 0.3 bn to the underlying cost base
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, parts of the transformation agenda have been delayed slightly. Around DKK 0.5 bn of the transformation budget will be spent in 2021, leaving a 2020 transformation budget of around DKK 1.5 bn
To mitigate increased compliance and other costs, we have taken a range of additional cost reduction initiatives, including travel expenses, marketing and non-transformation-related consultancy costs, designed to take out around DKK 0.5 bn in costs
Comments, 2021E vs 2020E
We expect costs for 2021 of around DKK 26 bn as a result of a lower transformation budget, lower costs for compliance and the Estonia case as well as expedited cost reductions of underlying costs, including sizeable FTE reductions throughout the Group towards the end of 2020, as well as in 2021
10
Financial results - first half 2020
Transformation budget: Estimated P&L effect of around DKK 1.5 bn in 2020; further investments planned for 2021
2020 focus area delivery scope
1 Better Ways of Working (BWoW)
Fundamentally changing the way we work by ramping up three main initiatives while delivering proof of scale: Customer journey acceleration, Ways of Working redesign and IT industrialisation
2 Purpose, Brand, Culture & Engagement
Further engagement with employees and leaders to deliver on three tracks: Future purpose, Target culture and Coherent brand strategy
3 Group-wide Cost Programme
Expedite cost efforts (also short-term) to balance higher uncertainty on income side until 2023 and lay out the target picture for a less complex bank in 2023
4 Compliance under Control
Building an effective and efficient Compliance function through strategic initiatives: Improved Trade & Communication Surveillance, building a stronger Conduct Culture, and better Sanctions & Embargoes screening
Allocation of 2020 transformation budget
Compliance & other
Engagement &
Better Ways of
Working (incl. IT)
Severance &
Cost Programme
11
Financial results - first half 2020
Impairments: Significant impact from the corona crisis; allowance account continues to increase; NPL only slightly up during H1
Key points, Q2 2020
Charge of DKK 1.0 bn for core; core loan loss ratio of 22 bp
Impairments were driven primarily by further charges against legacy exposures in the oil offshore segment
Macroeconomic scenarios used for impairment calculations have been updated to be based on Covid-19 bespoke scenarios, leading to a reversal of DKK 0.5 bn
Allowance account continues to include impairments booked for anticipated credit deterioration based on estimated macroeconomic worsening of DKK 1.9 bn at end-H1 2020
Impairment charges by category, H1 2020 (DKK bn)
Sector-specificpost-model adjustments
Forward-looking: Macroeconomic scenarios
Credit deterioration: Other exposures
Impairment charges by business unit, H1 2020 (DKK m)
Banking DK
+609
Banking Nordic
+1,107
Corporates &
+3,270
Institutions
Northern
+252
Ireland
Other
+30
Activities
Total impairments,
+5,269
core
Non-core
+175
Credit deterioration: Oil-related exposure
5.3
4.3
0.7
0.5
1.2
1.7
1.1
0.7
1.0
0.2
1.4
0.4
2.4
1.0
-0.5
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
H1 2020
Breakdown of core allowance account under IFRS 9 (DKK bn)
24.1
24.9
Stage 3
Stage 2
19.8
20.0
20.5
Stage 1
15.2
15.9
12.8
13.1
13.2
5.7
5.6
5.9
7.5
7.5
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.5
1.5
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
* Please see slide 31 for assumptions behind updated IFRS 9 model scenarios
12
Financial results - first half 2020
Oil-related exposure: Increased impairments against single-nameoil-related exposures in Q2
Key points, H1 2020
The directly oil-related exposure makes up 0.8% of Group gross credit exposure
The offshore segment, where we see credit deterioration, makes up 45% of the exposure and accounts for 84% of expected credit losses
Continued uncertainty, especially in the offshore service and drilling segments, led to additional impairments in Q2. These are driven by a continually low oil price and lower activity, which makes restructuring increasingly difficult as the willingness to provide new capital is limited. The prolonged weakness of the oil market increases uncertainty
Group gross credit
Oil-related exposure
Expected oil-related
Offshore exposure by
exposure (DKK 2,621 bn)
(DKK 21.7 bn)
credit loss (DKK 4.4 bn)
IFRS 9 stage (DKK 9.9 bn)
0.8%
Oil-related exposure Other
21%
34%
11%
34% Oil majors
Offshore - Rigs/FPSO
0%
16%
39%
26%
58%
61%
Offshore - Supply vessels, etc.
Stage 1
Oil service
Stage 2
Stage 3
13
Financial results - first half 2020
Capital: Strong capital base; CET1 capital ratio of 17.6% (buffer of 4.3%)
Capital highlights, Q2 2020
CET1 ratio flat q/q as an increased REA and a higher deduction for Danica Pension offset accrued earnings
CET1 ratio impact from FX movements eliminated by the structural FX hedge
The REA increased as expected, driven by market risk, while credit risk benefited from the implementation of CRR Quick Fix
CET1 capital ratio target of above 16% in the short term
Implementing revised EBA guidelines and technical standards is expected to increase the REA by around 3% during H2 2020 and continue into 2021
Leverage ratio of 4.4% under both transitional and fully phased- in rules
Capital ratios, under Basel III/CRR (%)
Tier 2
AT1
Pillar II CET1
CET1
22.3
22.1
2.4
2.3
2.2
17.3
2.3
13.2
3.1
17.6
17.6
17.3
10.1
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q2 2020
Regulatory
reported
reported
fully
min. CET1
loaded*
required**
CET1 capital ratio, Q1 2020 to Q2 2020 (%)
Total REA, Q1 2020 to Q2 2020 (DKK bn)
785
0.1
0.3
0.1
15
17.6
0.2
773
17.6
3
0
Q1 2020
Net profit
Dividend
REA effect
Change in
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Credit risk
Counter-
Market risk
Q2 2020
accrual
adjusted
deductions
party risk
for FX
* Based on fully phased-in requirement including fully phased-in impact of IFRS 9. ** Pro forma fully phased-in min. CET1 requirement in 2019 of 4.5%, capital conservation buffer of
14
2.5%, SIFI requirement of 3%, countercyclical buffer of 0.1% and CET1 component of Pillar II requirement.
Financial results - first half 2020
Net profit outlook maintained: We aim for a net profit of at least DKK 3 billion in 2020
Net interest
Updated:We expect net interest income to be at around the same level as in 2019 as margin
income
pressure and higher funding costs will offset continued volume growth
Net fee income is expected to be lower than the level in 2019 due to lower remortgaging
Net fee
income
activity and is subject to significant uncertainty regarding assets under management,
customer activity and market developments
Expenses
Updated:Expenses are expected to be in the range of DKK 28-29 billion, driven by
transformation costs and costs for continued compliance remediation
Updated:Loan impairment charges in 2020 are expected to be significantly higher due to the
Impairments
impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economic outlook, with most impairments
recognised already in the first half of the year
The outlook is subject to high uncertainty around the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and
Net profit
the prevailing limited visibility for the development in the financial markets. On that basis, we
aim for a net profit of at least DKK 3 billion in 2020
Financial
We maintain our ambition for ROE of 9-10% in 2023
target
Note: This guidance is subject to uncertainty and depends on economic conditions, including developments in monetary policy at central banks.
15
Financial results - first half 2020
H1 2020 status on 2023 Group targets for Societal Impact & Sustainability
Focus area
2023 target
H1 2020 status
Comment on development
Sustainable investing
DKK 30 bn in green investments by Danica
DKK 19.6 billion
Increase especially in green bonds investing
Pension; towards DKK 100 bn by 2030
Well above DKK 100 bn in sustainable financing
DKK 71.0 billion
We saw a significant increase in arrangement of social bonds.
incl. arranged bonds
Volume of green loan stock continues to grow at a stable pace
Sustainable financing
Setting a climate target for our commercial
Ongoing
We joined Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials in Q2
lending portfolio by 2023
2020
Governance
Over 95% of employees trained annually in risk
Ongoing
First wave of mandatory e-learning started on 5 May
& compliance and passed tests
Diversity and inclusion
35% women in senior leadership positions
25%
D&I strategy approved and D&I perspective is being integrated
into people processes
Environmental footprint
Reducing our CO2 emissions by 10% vs 2019
Ongoing
Continually reduced air travel in Q2 due to the corona crisis led
and 75% vs 2010*
to 70% less CO2 from air travel than in H1 2019
Entrepreneurship
10,000 start-ups & scale-ups supported with
4,321 start-ups & scale-ups
470 new start-ups have posted jobs by Q2 - a growth of 12%
growth & impact tools, services and expertise
from end-2019
Financial literacy
2m people supported with financial literacy
1,026,187 people
43% increase since YE 2019, driven mostly by new platform
tools & expertise
pengeskyen.dk targeting parents
* Baseline is 54,823 tonnes CO2 emissions in 2010.
16
Financial results - first half 2020
Q&A session
Press 01 to ask a question
Press 02 to cancel
Press "Ask a question" in your webcast player
Want easy access to all relevant
Danske Bank material?
Download the Danske Bank
MyInvestor app on your iPhone,
iPad or Android device!
www.danskebank.com/ir
17
Financial results - first half 2020
Appendix
01.
Business units
19
02.
Credit quality
26
03.
Macro and portfolio reviews
32
04.
Funding, liquidity and ratings
35
05.
Tax and one-off items
38
06.
Better Bank transformation - key projects
40
07.
Contact details
41
18
Financial results - first half 2020
Banking DK: Lending and total income down; higher expenses and higher impairments driven by model updates
Income statement and key figures (DKK m)
H1 2020 H1 2019
Index Q2 2020 Q1 2020
Index
Net interest income
4,481
4,629
97
2,277
2,203
103
Net fee income
2,116
1,952
108
937
1,179
79
Net trading income
542
570
95
213
329
65
Other income
86
115
75
40
45
89
Total income
7,224
7,266
99
3,468
3,756
92
Expenses
4,645
4,144
112
2,457
2,187
112
Profit before loan impairment charges
2,579
3,123
83
1,010
1,569
64
Loan impairment charges
609
27
-
-337
945
-
Profit before tax
1,971
3,095
64
1,347
624
216
Lending (DKK bn)
926
946
98
926
927
100
Deposits and RD funding* (DKK bn)
1,186
1,149
103
1,186
1,157
103
Deposits (DKK bn)
386
346
111
386
364
106
Key points
Y/Y
NII down 3% due to margin pressure
Fee income up due mainly to Flexinvest Fri compensation in H1 2019
Expenses up 12% due to costs for regu- latory compliance and transformation
Impairment charges reflect changes in macroeconomic outlook & scenarios
Q/Q
Lending flat, NII up 3% due mainly to higher deposit margins
Expenses up 12% due mainly to costs for regulatory compliance and transformation
Banking DK NII bridge** (DKK m)
27
2,277
2,203
214
41
82
10
Q1 2020
Lending
Lending
Deposit
Deposit
Other*** Q2 2020
volume
margin
volume
margin
Realkredit Danmark lending spread (bp)
Retail
Commercial
85
81
80
80
75
72
71
0
Q219
Q319
Q419
Q120
Q220
* Before the elimination of the Group's holding of own covered bonds. ** Based on average volumes. *** Includes capital costs, day effect and off-balance-sheet items.
19
Financial results - first half 2020
Banking Nordic: Lending growth in all markets in local FX; impairments largely driven by model updates
Income statement and key figures (DKK m)
H1 2020 H1 2019
Index Q2 2020 Q1 2020
Index
Net interest income
4,047
3,888
104
2,048
1,999
102
Net fee income
928
908
102
451
477
95
Net trading income
120
147
82
53
67
79
Other income
277
322
86
128
149
86
Total income
5,372
5,266
102
2,680
2,692
100
Expenses
3,188
3,032
105
1,651
1,537
107
Profit before loan impairment charges
2,184
2,234
98
1,029
1,155
89
Loan impairment charges
1,107
-87
-
155
952
16
Profit before tax
1,077
2,321
46
874
203
-
Lending (DKK bn)
637
631
101
637
607
105
Deposits (DKK bn)
298
263
113
298
270
110
Key points
Y/Y
NII up 4% due to growth and development in interest rates
Expenses up due to costs for regulatory compliance and transformation
Impairments largely driven by changes in
macro outlook and a few single names
Q/Q
NII up 2% due to volume growth and higher lending margin
Expenses up 7% due to costs for regulatory compliance and transformation
Banking Nordic NII bridge* (DKK m)
32
37
72
2,048
14
3
1,999 35
Q1
Lending Lending Deposit Deposit
FX
Other** Q2
2020
volume margin volume margin
effect
2020
* Based on average volumes. ** Includes capital costs, day effect and off-balance-sheet items.
Banking Nordic margins (bp)
Lending
Deposit
Weighted avg.
120
109
112
110
100
92
90
90
50
53
0
43
Q219
Q319
Q419
Q120
Q220
20
Financial results - first half 2020
Lending growth: Growth of 4% in local currency at Banking Nordic; down 2% at Banking DK due to low demand
Comments
Banking DK
84% of lending at Banking DK is at mortgage credit subsidiary Realkredit Danmark (RD)
Lending down 2% y/y at Banking DK due to lower demand for commercial credits amid the corona crisis and fair value
adjustments of RD mortgages
Banking Nordic
Growth of 4% y/y in local currency
Reported lending figures impacted by significant depreciation of
NOK
Retail Norway and Retail Sweden saw local FX lending growth of 8% and 14% y/y, respectively, following continued inflows
Commercial Finland grew 13% y/y while Retail Finland was stable
Lending volume by segment at Banking DK (DKK bn)
Retail RD
Retail non-RD
Commercial RD
Commercial non-RD
946
949
944
927
926
84% of
lending
is at RD
Q219
Q319
Q419
Q120
Q220
* Based on local currency lending volumes.
Banking Nordic: lending volume by segment and country*
Finland retail
Sweden commercial
Finland commercial
Norway retail
Sweden retail
Norway commercial
115
110
105
100
95
90
Q119
Q219
Q319
Q419
Q120
Q220
21
Financial results - first half 2020
Corporates & Institutions: Trading income recovered in Q2 from significant drop in Q1; significant oil-related impairment charges
Income statement and key figures (DKK m)
H1 2020 H1 2019
Index Q2 2020 Q1 2020
Index
Net interest income
1,951
1,787
109
1,058
893
118
Net fee income
1,471
1,401
105
699
772
91
Net trading income
1,619
1,347
120
1,777
-158
-
Other income
7
1
-
7
-
-
Total income
5,048
4,535
111
3,541
1,507
235
Expenses
2,631
2,388
110
1,396
1,235
113
Profit before loan impairment charges
2,417
2,147
113
2,144
272
-
Loan impairment charges
3,270
520
-
1,089
2,181
50
Profit before tax
-854
1,627
-
1,055
-1,909
-
Lending (DKK bn)
228
203
112
228
217
105
Deposits (DKK bn)
341
271
126
341
301
113
Key points
Y/Y
Trading income up driven by strong recovery in Q2 following weak Q1
Expenses up due to regulatory costs and higher resolution fund contribution
Significant loan impairments, with the
majority from legacy oil exposures
Q/Q
Trading income recovered and value adjustments were positive
Expenses up driven by regulatory costs and higher resolution fund payment
Impairments within legacy oil exposures
C&I NII bridge* (DKK m)
1,058
62
4
54
893
53
37
37
Q1
Lending
Lending
Deposit
Deposit FX effect Other**
Q2
2020
volume
margin
volume
margin
2020
C&I income breakdown (DKK m)
FI&C Capital Markets General Banking
3,541
1,999
2,413
1,954
1,739
1,507
294
151222
1,134
1,293
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
* Based on average volumes. ** Includes capital costs, day effect and off-balance-sheet items.
22
Financial results - first half 2020
Wealth Management: AuM down 1% y/y but up 9% q/q; costs down as H1 2019 was impacted by Flexinvest Fri compensation
Income statement and key figures (DKK m)
H1 2020 H1 2019
Index Q2 2020 Q1 2020
Index
Net interest income
-143
-103
-
-60
-84
-
Net fee income
2,791
2,731
102
1,569
1,222
128
Net trading income
44
136
32
125
-81
-
Other income
-29
1,331
-
-5
-23
-
Total income
2,663
4,095
65
1,629
1,034
158
Expenses
1,644
1,927
85
779
865
90
Profit before tax
1,019
2,168
47
850
169
-
AuM (DKK bn)
1,560
1,571
99
1,560
1,428
109
Key points
Y/Y
Fees up 2% driven by Danica Pension and a correction of pension tax, H1 2019 also partly included Danica Pension Sweden
Expenses down 15% as H1 2019 was
impacted by Flexinvest Fri compensation and integration of SEB Pension
Q/Q
Fees up 28% owing mainly to Danica Pension investment guarantees
Costs down 10% with lower staff costs
AuM up 9%
AuM breakdown (DKK bn)
Breakdown of net fee income (DKK m)
Life conventional
Asset management
Assets under advice*
Performance fees
Risk allowance fees
Management fees
1,571
1,564
1,616
1,560
1,428
187
184
879
814
494
430
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1,885
1,371
1,286
1,569
2
1,222
9
355
367
846
1,213
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
* Assets under advice from retail, commercial and private banking customers, where the investment decision is taken by the customer.
23
Financial results - first half 2020
Northern Ireland: Lending up 1% in local currency, loan impairments reflect worsening outlook
Income statement and key figures (DKK m)
H1 2020 H1 2019
Index Q2 2020 Q1 2020
Index
Net interest income
703
765
92
327
375
87
Net fee income
133
189
70
50
83
60
Net trading income
78
70
111
26
52
50
Other income
8
7
114
4
4
100
Total income
923
1,030
90
408
515
79
Expenses
595
595
100
295
300
98
Profit before loan impairment charges
327
436
75
113
215
53
Loan impairment charges
252
14
-
87
165
53
Profit before tax
76
421
18
26
49
53
Lending (DKK bn)
51
50
102
51
51
100
Deposits (DKK bn)
75
64
118
75
70
108
Key points
Y/Y
Income down due to lower UK interest rates and lower activity as a result of the corona crisis
Impairment charges up as forward- looking macroeconomic scenarios under IFRS 9 have been revised to reflect the worsening outlook
Lending up 1% in local currency
Q/Q
Income impacted by lower UK interest rates and the impact of the corona crisis
Northern Ireland NII bridge* (DKK m)
FX-adjusted developments y/y
Reported
Local currency
375
4
20
16
18%
19%
25
2%
1%
14
327
-25%
1
-31%
Q1
Lending
Lending
Deposit
Deposit FX effect Other**
Q2
Profit before loan
Loan growth
Deposit growth
2020
volume
margin
volume
margin
2020
impairment charges
* Based on average volumes. ** Includes capital costs, day effect and off-balance-sheet items.
24
Financial results - first half 2020
Non-core: Estonia, Latvia & Russia exited; sale of Lithuanian personal portfolio in Q2 but commercial loans remain to mature
Non-core loan portfolio, Q2 2020 (DKK bn)
Allowance account
Non-performing credit exposure
Performing credit exposure
8
3
3
1
0
Retail
Commercial
Public
Conduits etc.
Total
customers
customers
institutions
Non-core REA* (DKK bn)
Non-core conduits etc.
Non-core banking
10
2
9
2
8
2
7
2
5
9
7
2
5
4
4
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
28
27
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
25
Financial results - first half 2020
Credit quality: NPLs decreased 4% q/q driven by single-name exposures at Corporates & Institutions
Breakdown of core allowance account under IFRS 9 (DKK bn)
Core allowance account by business unit (DKK bn)
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
19.8
20.0
20.5
12.8
13.1
13.2
5.7
5.6
5.9
1.3
1.3
1.3
24.9
15.9
7.5 7.5
1.5 1.5
Banking DK
Corporates & Institutions
Other
Banking Nordic Northern Ireland
24.1
24.9
19.8
20.0
20.5
0.9
0.9
0.7
0.7
0.7
5.7
6.9
2.8
3.3
3.7
5.0
5.3
3.9
3.9
4.3
12.4
12.1
11.7
12.5
11.7
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Breakdown of stage 2 allowance account and exposure (DKK bn)
End-Q2 2020
Allowance
Gross credit
Allow. acc. as
account
exposure
% of exposure
Retail customers
2.2
968.2
0.22%
Agriculture
1.0
74.3
1.41%
Commercial property
1.1
313.2
0.34%
Shipping, oil & gas
0.6
54.5
1.11%
Services
0.3
59.8
0.50%
Other
2.3
1,151.2
0.20%
Total
7.5
2,621.2
0.29%
Gross non-performing loans* (DKK bn)
Individual allowance account
Net exposure in default
Net exposure not in default
34.7
37.2
35.7
31.1
32.2
15.2
12.4
12.9
13.4
15.9
11.7
12.2
12.0
10.5
13.7
6.9
7.2
9.4
11.5
6.1
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
* Non-performing loans are loans in stage 3 against which significant impairments have been made.
26
Financial results - first half 2020
Credit exposure: Limited agriculture and directly oil-related exposure
Agriculture exposure
Pork prices fell back from the very high pre-corona levels but remained above the long-term average price while milk prices were stable
As market conditions remained favourable, we reduced post- model adjustments by DKK 0.1 bn. The coronavirus pandemic has a limited impact on the credit quality of the agriculture exposure
Total accumulated impairments amounted to DKK 2.8 bn, of which DKK 1.1 bn in stages 1 and 2
Realkredit Danmark represented 54% of total gross exposure and 19% of expected creditlosses
LTV limit at origination of 60% at RealkreditDanmark
Agriculture by segment, Q2 2020 (DKK m)
Gross credit
Portion
Expected
Net credit
NPL coverage
exposure
from RD
credit loss
exposure
ratio
Banking DK
50,173
40,106
2,551
47,622
94%
Growing of crops, cereals, etc.
20,415
17,622
571
19,844
97%
Dairy
8,678
6,620
1,035
7,644
96%
Pig breeding
10,584
8,604
685
9,899
97%
Mixed operations etc.
10,495
7,260
261
10,235
80%
Banking Nordic
13,250
150
13,100
100%
Northern Ireland
4,663
-
94
4,570
83%
C&I
6,192
1,884
43
6,148
-
Others
18
-
0
18
-
Total
74,295
41,990
2,838
71,458
91%
Share of Group net exposure
Share of Group net NPL
Expected credit loss
Q2 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
2.8%
8.0%
2,934
Oil-related exposure
Gross exposure decreased to DKK 21.7 bn from DKK 23.8 bn in Q1 2020*
Accumulated impairments at C&I increased DKK 0.9 bn to DKK 4.4 bn, driven by existing non-performing loans where ongoing restructuring is expected to lead to more negative outcomes as a result of market uncertainty
Most of the oil-related exposure is managed by specialist teams for customer relationship and credit management at Corporates & Institutions
Post-modeladjustments were reduced in Q2. However, post- model adjustments remain to cover the effects of the decline in oil prices on currently performing exposures
Oil-related exposure, Q2 2020 (DKK m)
Gross credit
Expected
Net credit
exposure
credit loss
exposure
C&I
20,840
4,302
16,539
Oil majors
7,348
3
7,344
Oil service
3,640
605
3,035
Offshore
9,853
3,694
6,159
Banking DK and Banking Nordic
899
90
810
Oil majors
14
0
14
Oil service
879
89
790
Offshore
5
0
5
Others
3
0
3
Total
21,742
4,391
17,351
Share of Group net exposure
Share of Group net NPL
Expected credit loss
Q2 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
0.7%
19.1%
3,527
* The credit exposure is reported as part of the shipping, oil and gas industry in our financial statements.
27
Financial results - first half 2020
Credit exposure: Limited exposure to transportation, hotels, restaurants and leisure
Transportation exposure
Hotels, restaurant and leisure exposure
Gross exposure* increased DKK 1.7 bn to DKK 16.8 bn from the Q1 2020 level driven by a large single name in freight transport with good credit quality
Governments are gradually lifting the severe travel restrictions that dramatically reduced demand for cross-border passenger transportation. Mainly international transport is affected. Our exposure to passenger air transport remains limited at DKK 1.2 bn
Accumulated impairments are at DKK 277 million in Q2 which is an increase from Q1 levels due to credit deterioration. The post-model adjustment on coronavirus high-risk industries remains to be in place
Transportation by segment, Q2 2020 (DKK m)
Gross exposure decreased to DKK 15.4 bn from 15.8 in Q1
2020. While exposure to hotels increased DKK 0.7 bn, driven by increased exposure to well-rated single names, exposure to leisure decreased DKK 1 bn
Danske Bank's spending monitor of 7 July shows that hotel spending by Danes was around 20% less than normal, while there is still very little foreign tourist spending. Spending at conventional restaurants normalized, while higher spending at tourist attractions was not enough to compensate for the absence of foreign tourists. Spending at drinking establishments and cinemas remains weak
Impairments increased to DKK 290 million. It is expected that credit deterioration in this industry remains to be seen
Hotels, restaurants and leisure by segment, Q2 2020 (DKK m)
Gross credit
Expected
Net credit
Gross credit
Expected
Net credit
exposure
credit loss
exposure
exposure
credit loss
exposure
Freight transport
10,558
148
10,410
Hotels
7,221
66
7,155
Passenger transport
5,019
44
4,975
Restaurants
3,900
104
3,796
- of which air transport
1,220
18
1,202
Leisure
4,272
121
4,150
Postal services
1,214
85
1,129
Total
15,393
290
15,102
Total
16,791
277
16,514
Share of Group net exposure
Share of Group net NPL
Expected credit loss
Share of Group net exposure
Share of Group net NPL
Expected credit loss
Q2 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
0.6%
3.8%
213
0.6%
1.9%
233
* The numbers do not include exposure to businesses that are hit by a second round impact, e.g. airports and service companies.
28
Financial results - first half 2020
Credit exposure: Limited exposure to retailing and stable credit quality in commercial real estate
Retailing
Gross exposure decreased to DKK 26.5 bn from DKK 27.5 bn in Q1 2020. Over recent years, we have had a selective approach to this segment and have generally decreased exposures
Danske Bank's spending monitor of 7 July shows that spending in segments such as grocery stores, DIY, clothing, shoes and furniture were close to normal levels, while spending in electronics stores remained elevated
Accumulated impairments amounted to DKK 1.1 bn in Q2 and decreased from Q1 driven by a large write-off in the industry
Retailing by segment, Q2 2020 (DKK m)
Gross credit
Expected
Net credit
exposure
credit loss
exposure
Consumer discretionary
15,949
984
14,965
Consumer staples
10,523
103
10,420
Total
26,472
1,086
25,385
Share of Group net exposure
Share of Group net NPL
Expected credit loss
Q2 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
1.0%
6.6%
1,223
Commercial real estate
Gross exposure increased to DKK 313.2 bn from 309.3 in Q1 2020 driven by currency effects
Credit quality was stable. Second-round effects from the corona crisis remained limited
Exposure is managed through the Group's Credit Risk Appetite and there are caps in place for total level, concentration and growth, including a selective approach to the various sub- segments and markets
Commercial property exposure is managed by a specialist team
Geographically, the exposure is concentrated in Banking DK (52%) and Banking Nordic (46%) - primarily Sweden (27%)
Commercial real estate by segment, Q2 2020 (DKK m)
Gross credit
Expected
Net credit
exposure
credit loss
exposure
Non-residential
172,486
1,461
171,025
Residential
117,393
866
116,527
Property developers
12,020
149
11,871
Buying/selling own property, etc
11,309
88
11,220
Total
313,208
2,564
310,643
Share of Group net exposure
Share of Group net NPL
Expected credit loss
Q2 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
12.0%
12.7%
2,798
29
Financial results - first half 2020
Impairments: Overview of updated IFRS 9 model scenarios
Macro description
Macroeconomic scenarios used for impairment calculations have been updated in Q2 2020 to be based on Covid-19 bespoke scenarios that reflect the latest developments in the market. This includes the current uncertainty in the market as well as taking the effects of government support packages into account
They take into account a corona medium-term downside scenario that includes a decline in economic activity that is steeper than during the global financial crisis, where unemployment and property prices reach a negative peak in 2021, followed by a steep recovery
The upside scenario reflects a quicker global economy recovery due to medical advances in testing capacity and vaccines
Since re-opening, spending activity in Denmark and Norway has quickly returned, while Swedish consumption has rebounded a bit slower. This is also related to manufacturing and exports being much more cyclical in Sweden - which to some extent is also the case in Finland. Overall, the economies outside the Nordic countries are expected to recover relatively quickly, but it may still be years before the full recovery. Since a second wave of infections may cause a renewed crisis, there are major uncertainties, with risks mostly, but not only, on the downside
GDP development
Unemployment development
Property price development
Nordic average (%)
Nordic average (%)
Nordic average (%)
6
10
5
4
9
0
2
8
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
0
2018
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
7
-5
-2
-4
6
-10
-6
5
-8
0
-15
-10
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Downside (20%)
Base case (70%)
Upside (10%)
Weighted
30
Financial results - first half 2020
Credit quality: Assumptions behind updated IFRS 9 model scenarios at end-Q2 2020
Downside (20%)
Base case (70%)
Upside (10%)
Group averages (%)
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
GDP
-9.5%
-3.3%
-4.2%
3.4%
-3.9%
5.2%
Industrial production
-11.7%
-6.2%
-6.8%
4.3%
-6.6%
6.6%
Unemployment
7.8%
9.0%
6.8%
6.3%
6.9%
5.9%
Inflation
0.1%
-1.7%
0.5%
1.6%
0.6%
2.0%
Consumption expenditure
-11.5%
-0.1%
-4.4%
4.1%
-4.0%
6.1%
Property prices - residential
-3.5%
-13.1%
-0.6%
1.8%
-0.6%
2.8%
Interest rate - 3-month
-0.1%
0.2%
-0.1%
0.0%
-0.1%
0.0%
Interest rate - 10-year
0.0%
1.5%
0.1%
0.4%
0.1%
0.4%
Note: The assumptions and the weighting of the scenarios are subject to uncertainty.
31
Financial results - first half 2020
Nordic macroeconomics
Real GDP, constant prices (index 2005 = 100)
2006
2008
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
Denmark
Sweden
Norway
Finland
EU
Inflation (%)
2006
2008
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
Interest rates, leading (%)
Unemployment (%)
2006
2008
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
2006
2008
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
32
Financial results - first half 2020
Nordic housing markets
Property prices (index 2005 = 100)
2006
2008
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
Apartment prices (index 2005 = 100)
2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020
Denmark
Sweden
Norway
Finland
House prices/nom. GDP (index 2005 = 100)
2006
2008
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
Apartment prices/nom. GDP (index 2005 = 100)
2006
2008
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
33
Financial results - first half 2020
Realkredit Danmark: Portfolio overview
68% of new retail lending in Q2 was fixed-rate vs 44% of stock
Portfolio facts, Realkredit Danmark, Q2 2020
• Approx. 345,000 loans (residential and commercial)
•
1,336 loans in 3- and 6-month arrears (+3% since Q1)
•
17 repossessed properties (-2 since Q1)
Retail loans, Realkredit Danmark, Q2 2020 (%)
Fixed rate (10 yrs-30 yrs)
Interest-only (up to 10 yrs)
Variable rate (6m-10 yrs)
Repayment
• DKK 10 bn in loans with an LTV ratio >100%, including
DKK 6 bn covered by a public guarantee
•
Average LTV ratio of 59%
•
We comply with all five requirements of the supervisory
diamond for Danish mortgage credit institutions
LTV ratio limit at origination (legal requirement)
Residential: 80%
Commercial: 60%
44%
46%
56%
54%
Stock of loans (DKK 443 bn)
44%
68%
56%
32%
New lending (DKK 17 bn)
Total RD loan portfolio of FlexLån® F1-F4(DKK bn)
Retail mortgage margins, LTV of 80%, owner-occupied (bp)
We are moving from specialist teams & departments (IT dep., business development teams, risk teams, etc.) to customer-focused teams with a mix of specialists, such as a credit card team, a remortgaging team, etc.
This means that the customer and the product are always the main focus. The teams are to a large degree autonomous and empowered to decide how we develop the best solution for the customer in that area
The main part of any team will be IT professionals, and hence projects will have digitalisation as a core element. This will improve digital offerings, which will benefit our customers greatly. It will also reduce the need for manual processes and reduce compliance risk, saving costs and staff in these areas
Affects 5,000 staff directly - completely changing the organisation and reducing hierarchy and complexity
Streamlining and aligning product offerings in all the Nordic countries. Harmonising value chains and processes across the Nordics; building one model for all three markets. One common platform instead of three, delivering a harmonised and scalable business model
Further digitalisation will help make customers self-served on a range of otherwise manual interactions (blocking and re-ordering cards, onboarding, KYC processes, etc.)
We will run the new retail bank on a solid data foundation, allowing for a better customer experience, a more efficient operating model and improved cross- and upselling in digital and physical channels
Better Ways of Working also implemented at Banking Nordic - improving the time-to-market and customer experience
40
Financial results - first half 2020
Contacts
Claus Ingar Jensen
Direct - +45 45 12 84 83
Mobile - +45 25 42 43 70
Head of IR
clauj@danskebank.dk
John Bäckman
Direct - +45 45 14 07 92
Mobile - +45 30 51 46 85
Chief IR Officer
jbc@danskebank.dk
Heidi Birgitte Nielsen
Direct - +45 45 13 92 34
Mobile - +45 27 20 41 74
Chief IR Officer
heidn@danskebank.dk
Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren
Direct - +45 45 14 06 04
Mobile - +45 24 75 15 40
Chief IR Officer
rlf@danskebank.dk
41
Financial results - first half 2020
Disclaimer
Important Notice
This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities of Danske Bank A/S in any jurisdiction, including the United States, or an inducement to enter into investment activity. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and potential financial performance. Although Danske Bank believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors many of which are beyond Danske Bank's control.
This presentation does not imply that Danske Bank has undertaken to revise these forward-looking statements, beyond what is required by applicable law or applicable stock exchange regulations if and when circumstances arise that will lead to changes compared to the date when these statements were provided.