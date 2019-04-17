Danske Bank A/S : Danish, Estonian Regulators Escape EU Censure Over Danske Bank Scandal

By Adam Clark

The European Union's banking regulator said Wednesday it has closed its investigation into Estonian and Danish financial regulators over a possible breach of EU law relating to alleged money laundering at Danske Bank A/S (DANSKE.KO).

The European Banking Authority said its board of supervisors decided not to recommend further action against the Estonian Financial Services Authority and the Danish Financial Services Authority.

Both regulators were under scrutiny for potential lapses in their oversight of Danske Bank, which is alleged to have allowed the laundering of about $230 billion through its Estonian branch by primarily Russian customers between 2007 and 2015.

Danish FSA director Jesper Berg said he was pleased with the decision and the regulator will continue to strengthen its efforts to tackle financial crime.

The Estonian FSA said it is making progress on anti-money-laundering efforts. Danske Bank was recently ordered to close its branch in Estonia.

Danske Bank remains under investigation in Estonia, Denmark, the U.S., the U.K. and France.

