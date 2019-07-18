Log in
DANSKE BANK A/S

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank A/S : Danske Bank A/S, Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

0
07/18/2019 | 09:20am EDT
TIDMDANSKE 
 
 
   18 July 2019 
 
   Report No. 8/2019 
 
   Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the 
Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 
 
   For further details, please find the attached templates for notification 
and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial 
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 
 
   Attachments 
 
 
   -- Appendix - Chris Vogelzang 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0873c92d-d8bc-4ad6-a8b9-e0e2bd23e89f 
 
 
   -- Appendix - Charlotte Hoffmann 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0bc59e1f-b387-47e5-b081-ea3cd60b8293

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S 0.10% 102.15 Delayed Quote.-20.91%
DANSKE BANK AS (ADR) -3.18% 7.62 Delayed Quote.-23.72%
