MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S, Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

0
08/13/2019 | 10:31am EDT
TIDMDANSKE 
 
 
   13 August 2019 
 
   Report No. 14/2019 
 
   Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the 
Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 
 
   For further details, please find the attached templates for notification 
and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial 
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 
 
 
 
   Attachments 
 
 
   -- Appendix - Jakob Groot 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/04d822c4-603d-4811-bad7-56fbc2593330 
 
 
   -- Appendix - Glenn Söderholm 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b1ab5ba2-1e65-4423-98ff-12eb37b1ae27

