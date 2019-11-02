Log in
DANSKE BANK A/S

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Danske Bank A/S : Danske Bank A/S, Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

11/02/2019 | 09:09am EDT
TIDMDANSKE 
 
 
   2 November 2019 
 
   Report no. 16/2019 
 
   Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the 
Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 
 
   For further details, please find the attached templates for notification 
and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial 
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Appendix - Kirsten Ebbe Brich 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c3ac322b-ce4e-4e1d-9a1d-398584a8e2d5

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S -3.95% 91.8 Delayed Quote.-25.85%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.13% 8386.39787 Delayed Quote.24.97%
