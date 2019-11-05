Log in
DANSKE BANK A/S

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report  
Danske Bank A/S : Danske Bank A/S, Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

11/05/2019 | 11:25am EST
TIDMDANSKE 
 
 
   5 November 2019 
 
   Report no. 17/2019 
 
   Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the 
Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 
 
   For further details, please find the attached templates for notification 
and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial 
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Appendix - Fredrik Behring 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c8e342ec-d229-4b31-a073-c87bc90e58cb

