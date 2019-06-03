Log in
Danske Bank A/S : Danske Bank Credit-linked Structured Notes

0
06/03/2019 | 07:11am EDT
TIDMDANSKE 
 
 
 
   Danske Bank credit-linked structured notes 
 
   On 1 April 2015, Danske Bank issued credit-linked note. The note are 
designated "DB Europa High Yield 2020 in EUR" (ISIN DK0030360813). 
 
   We attach Credit Event Notice in accordance with the Final Terms. 
 
   We refer to the Final Terms published on the NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 1 
April 2015. 
 
   Danske Bank A/S 
 
   Contact: 
 
   Erkki Tapio Rusi, Global Head of Investment Solutions, tel. +358 (0) 10 
513 8709 
 
   Attachments 
 
 
   -- Company Announcement 03 June 2019 DK0030360813 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/86ef04a5-6d5b-45fd-a9d2-4dd073dfc0f0 
 
 
   -- Credit Event Notice DK Appendix 1 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c5e1f734-c398-4c45-bb13-6c2a43002ed2

