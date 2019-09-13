Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank A/S : Danske Bank Credit-linked Structured Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 03:42am EDT
TIDMDANSKE 
 
 
 
 
 
  Company announcement      Group Communications 
                            Holmens Kanal 2--12 
                            DK-1092 København K 
                            Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 
                            13 September 2019 
 
 
   Danske Bank credit-linked structured notes 
 
   On 1 April 2015, Danske Bank issued credit-linked notes. The notes are 
designated "Danske Bank XO i EUR 15/7-2020" (ISIN DK0030360813). 
 
   We attach Credit Event Notice in accordance with the Final Terms. 
 
   We refer to the Final Terms published on the NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 1 
April 2015. 
 
   Danske Bank A/S 
 
   Contact: 
 
   Erkki Tapio Rusi, Global Head of Investment Solutions, tel. +358 (0) 10 
513 8709 
 
   Attachments 
 
 
   -- Company Announcement Top Gun Realisation 61 Limited 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e5d3cc48-3d75-45ce-a796-e5c66330f608 
 
 
   -- Credit Event Notice - DK - Appendix 1 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e3ef2128-a00e-4493-b687-abe34e02ac8f 
 
 
   -- Credit Event Notice - DK - Appendix 2 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b79832bc-822b-4b1b-afc3-d2e1c46ab559

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S 1.43% 103 Delayed Quote.-21.61%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.30% 8194.467382 Delayed Quote.21.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE BANK A/S
03:42aDANSKE BANK A/S : Danske Bank Credit-linked Structured Notes
DJ
03:27aDANSKE BANK A/S : credit-linked structured notes
AQ
09/11Danish central bank expected to mirror ECB and cut key rate - analysts
RE
09/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group