Danske Bank A/S : Danske Bank Credit-linked Structured Notes

TIDMDANSKE
Company announcement Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2--12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95
13 September 2019
Danske Bank credit-linked structured notes
On 1 April 2015, Danske Bank issued credit-linked notes. The notes are
designated "Danske Bank XO i EUR 15/7-2020" (ISIN DK0030360813).
We attach Credit Event Notice in accordance with the Final Terms.
We refer to the Final Terms published on the NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 1
April 2015.
Danske Bank A/S
Contact:
Erkki Tapio Rusi, Global Head of Investment Solutions, tel. +358 (0) 10
513 8709
Attachments
-- Company Announcement Top Gun Realisation 61 Limited
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e5d3cc48-3d75-45ce-a796-e5c66330f608
-- Credit Event Notice - DK - Appendix 1
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e3ef2128-a00e-4493-b687-abe34e02ac8f
-- Credit Event Notice - DK - Appendix 2
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b79832bc-822b-4b1b-afc3-d2e1c46ab559