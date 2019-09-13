Danske Bank A/S : Danske Bank Credit-linked Structured Notes

TIDMDANSKE Company announcement Group Communications Holmens Kanal 2--12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 13 September 2019 Danske Bank credit-linked structured notes On 1 April 2015, Danske Bank issued credit-linked notes. The notes are designated "Danske Bank XO i EUR 15/7-2020" (ISIN DK0030360813). We attach Credit Event Notice in accordance with the Final Terms. We refer to the Final Terms published on the NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 1 April 2015. Danske Bank A/S Contact: Erkki Tapio Rusi, Global Head of Investment Solutions, tel. +358 (0) 10 513 8709 Attachments -- Company Announcement Top Gun Realisation 61 Limited https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e5d3cc48-3d75-45ce-a796-e5c66330f608 -- Credit Event Notice - DK - Appendix 1 https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e3ef2128-a00e-4493-b687-abe34e02ac8f -- Credit Event Notice - DK - Appendix 2 https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b79832bc-822b-4b1b-afc3-d2e1c46ab559