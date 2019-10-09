Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank Structured Notes Linked To S&P 500
0
10/09/2019 | 03:26am EDT
TIDMDANSKE
Company announcement Holmens Kanal 2-12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 14 00
09 October 2019
Danske Bank structured notes linked to S&P 500
On 10 October 2019, Danske Bank will issue USD 22,016,000 in
index-linked notes linked to the performance of the index value of the
S&P 500 Index. The notes are designated "DANSKE 08RZ SP500 Buffer
21/01-2021" (ISIN: XS2055749217).
The notes are issued at a price of 100. The notes do not pay interest.
The notes are issued under Danske Bank's EUR 5,000,000,000 Structured
Note Programme dated 18 June 2019.
For further information about the notes, please see the Final Terms
attached to this announcement which together with the Base Prospectus
specify the terms and conditions of the notes.
Danske Bank A/S
Contact:
Erkki Tapio Rusi, Global Head of Investment Solutions, tel. +358 (0) 10
513 8709
Attachments
-- Final Final Terms CR0008RZ - Signed
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/16ed197d-9be2-4d48-8810-35fa0d7a867a
-- Company announcement 09 October 2019
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3f4a0285-68d3-4f28-bd5e-15a8b4b37d1a