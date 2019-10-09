Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank Structured Notes Linked To S&P 500

TIDMDANSKE Company announcement Holmens Kanal 2-12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 14 00 09 October 2019 Danske Bank structured notes linked to S&P 500 On 10 October 2019, Danske Bank will issue USD 22,016,000 in index-linked notes linked to the performance of the index value of the S&P 500 Index. The notes are designated "DANSKE 08RZ SP500 Buffer 21/01-2021" (ISIN: XS2055749217). The notes are issued at a price of 100. The notes do not pay interest. The notes are issued under Danske Bank's EUR 5,000,000,000 Structured Note Programme dated 18 June 2019. For further information about the notes, please see the Final Terms attached to this announcement which together with the Base Prospectus specify the terms and conditions of the notes. Danske Bank A/S Contact: Erkki Tapio Rusi, Global Head of Investment Solutions, tel. +358 (0) 10 513 8709 Attachments -- Final Final Terms CR0008RZ - Signed https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/16ed197d-9be2-4d48-8810-35fa0d7a867a -- Company announcement 09 October 2019 https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3f4a0285-68d3-4f28-bd5e-15a8b4b37d1a