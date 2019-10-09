Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank Structured Notes Linked To S&P 500

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 03:26am EDT
TIDMDANSKE 
 
 
 
 
Company announcement    Holmens Kanal 2-12 
                         DK-1092 København K 
                         Tel. +45 45 14 14 00 
                         09 October 2019 
 
 
   Danske Bank structured notes linked to S&P 500 
 
   On 10 October 2019, Danske Bank will issue USD 22,016,000 in 
index-linked notes linked to the performance of the index value of the 
S&P 500 Index. The notes are designated "DANSKE 08RZ SP500 Buffer 
21/01-2021" (ISIN: XS2055749217). 
 
   The notes are issued at a price of 100. The notes do not pay interest. 
 
   The notes are issued under Danske Bank's EUR 5,000,000,000 Structured 
Note Programme dated 18 June 2019. 
 
   For further information about the notes, please see the Final Terms 
attached to this announcement which together with the Base Prospectus 
specify the terms and conditions of the notes. 
 
   Danske Bank A/S 
 
   Contact: 
 
   Erkki Tapio Rusi, Global Head of Investment Solutions, tel. +358 (0) 10 
513 8709 
 
   Attachments 
 
 
   -- Final Final Terms CR0008RZ - Signed 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/16ed197d-9be2-4d48-8810-35fa0d7a867a 
 
 
   -- Company announcement 09 October 2019 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3f4a0285-68d3-4f28-bd5e-15a8b4b37d1a

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S -0.50% 91.68 Delayed Quote.-28.69%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.19% 26164.04 Delayed Quote.12.16%
NASDAQ 100 -1.56% 7604.269716 Delayed Quote.22.50%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.67% 7823.777751 Delayed Quote.20.30%
S&P 500 -1.56% 2893.06 Delayed Quote.15.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE BANK A/S
03:26aDanske Bank A/S Danske Bank Structured Notes Linked To S&P 500
DJ
03:15aDANSKE BANK A/S : structured notes linked to S&P 500
AQ
10/08DANSKE BANK A/S : DNB Boligkreditt consider to issue a benchmark covered bond
AQ
10/08Nordic banks take the first step to build world's first real-time, cross-bord..
AQ
10/02DANSKE BANK A/S : EU to consider new supervisor in fight on money laundering
RE
10/02DANSKE BANK A/S : Danske Bank Credit-linked Structured Notes
DJ
10/02DANSKE BANK A/S : credit-linked structured notes
AQ
10/01DANSKE BANK A/S : Estonian bank enters liquidation over money laundering case
AQ
10/01DANSKE BANK A/S : closes down its banking activities in Estonia
RE
09/30CURRENCIES : There Was No Stopping The Rising U.S. Dollar In 3rd Quarter
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group