Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank A/S : Denmark to bolster financial regulator after Danske scandal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 06:27am EDT
Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's financial watchdog will get more money, staff and powers under a deal agreed by lawmakers on Wednesday aimed at strengthening efforts to tackle finance crime in the wake of a money laundering scandal at the country's biggest bank.

However, Danish business minister Rasmus Jarlov said it could take "a good while" before the financial prosecutor is ready to open a potential court case against Danske Bank.

Denmark's reputation as one of the least corrupt countries in the world has taken a big hit from Danske's admission that 200 billion euros (170.77 billion pounds) of suspicious transactions flowed through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

The bank is under investigation in the United States, Denmark, Estonia, France and Britain.

Under a deal agreed by a broad majority of parties in the Danish parliament, the country's financial supervisory authority (FSA) will get 48 million Danish crowns (5.49 million pounds) extra funding each year, Jarlov told reporters in Copenhagen.

That will allow the watchdog to double the number of people working to fight money laundering to 24, he added.

The FSA will also get the right to fine banks that violate money laundering laws, and large Danish banks will get a comprehensive money laundering inspection from the FSA during 2019, Jarlov said.

"We need a stronger and more aggressive financial regulator," the minister said.

"Procedures around the Danske Bank case have not been satisfactory."

Since the scandal surfaced last year, the bank has replaced its CEO and chairman, pulled out of Russia and the Baltics, boosted its compliance efforts and promised to donate 1.5 billion Danish crowns ($230 million) to fight financial fraud.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Toby Chopra and Mark Potter)

By Teis Jensen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE BANK A/S
06:33aDANSKE BANK A/S : Swedish economic crimes authority carries out search at Swedba..
RE
06:27aDANSKE BANK A/S : Denmark to bolster financial regulator after Danske scandal
RE
05:46aDANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank may have misled U.S. over client links to Panama Pape..
RE
03/22Swedbank Cuts Ties With Customers Suspected of Money Laundering
DJ
03/22DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank shareholder SEB says likely to vote to clear board of..
RE
03/22DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank investor says unsatisfied by report on money launderi..
RE
03/22DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank backs CEO as some investors query money-laundering re..
RE
03/22Norway's FSA finds gaps in banks' anti-money laundering measures
RE
03/22DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank investor Folksam to back board after money laundering..
RE
03/22DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank top investor has confidence in CEO after money launde..
RE
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 45 875 M
EBIT 2019 20 600 M
Net income 2019 15 569 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,62%
P/E ratio 2019 6,74
P/E ratio 2020 6,47
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,27x
Capitalization 108 B
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 163  DKK
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-6.44%16 301
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.34%327 162
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.02%282 924
BANK OF AMERICA10.43%262 276
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.91%233 132
WELLS FARGO6.36%222 601
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.