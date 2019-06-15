Log in
DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report  
Danske Bank A/S : Estonia questioned three Aripank staff in new money laundering probe

06/15/2019 | 09:00am EDT

TALLINN (Reuters) - Estonian police said they held three employees of local bank Tallinna Aripank for questioning this week for 48 hours as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering and bribery.

Estonia's bank system has been in the spotlight after Denmark's largest lender, Danske Bank, said last year more than 200 billion euros ($224 billion) of suspicious payments had gone through its Estonian branch.

Police said the three Aripank employees were taken on June 11 then released after two days, in an investigation that began in the summer of 2018.

They said the case was not linked to the Danske Bank probe.

Tallinna Aripank - one of the region's smaller lenders compared to Nordic banking groups such as Danske and Swedbank -- did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Writing by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Helena Soderpalm and Andrew Cawthorne)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S -1.97% 109.6 Delayed Quote.-14.97%
SWEDBANK -0.46% 140.35 Delayed Quote.-29.03%
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 45 305 M
EBIT 2019 19 682 M
Net income 2019 14 495 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,01%
P/E ratio 2019 6,55
P/E ratio 2020 6,42
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,04x
Capitalization 94 625 M
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 151  DKK
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-14.97%14 240
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.21%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.51%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA13.39%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.34%214 502
WELLS FARGO-1.06%200 088
