Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank A/S : Fitch Danske Bank A_S - Cover Pool C - 2020-05-05

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 04:39am EDT

Danske Bank A/S - Cover Pool C

Mortgage Covered Bonds

Covered bonds rating/Outlook

AAA/Stable

Cover assets (EURbn)a

7.8

Issuer Default Rating/Outlook

A/RWN

Covered bonds (EURbn)a

6.3

Unused notches for rating

4

Nominal OC (%)a

23.6

Break-even OC (%)

17.0

OC Fitch considers in its analysis (%)

21.0

Credit loss (%)

15.6

Basis of OC relied upon

Min last 12 months

ALM loss (%)

1.2

Covered bonds maturity type

Soft-bullet

  1. Data as of 4Q19. OC- Overcollateralisation.

Key Rating Drivers

Four-NotchRating Cushion: The 'AAA' soft-bullet covered bonds rating is based on Danske Bank A/S's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', an IDR uplift of two notches, a Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU) of five notches and a recovery uplift of two notches. The rating also considers the OC of 21.0% that Fitch Ratings gives credit to in its analysis, which is well above the agency's 17.0% break-even OC for the programme. The four-notch buffer against a downgrade of the bank's IDR supports a Stable Outlook.

Credit Loss Is Main Break-even OC Component: The credit loss of 15.6% (from 17.2%) remains the largest component of the break-evenOC. Its reduction is driven by the smaller proportion of large obligors (reduced to 16% from 19.6% in 4Q18). For these obligors, Fitch applies a minimum one-yearprobability of default (PD) of at least 1.0%, a correlation uplift of 50% and a recovery rate multiplier of 0.5, in line with its criteria.

Increased Benchmark PD Assumption: Fitch applied a benchmark one-year PD of 1.85% for loans secured by Swedish commercial real estate (67%) and 2.35% for loans secured by Norwegian commercial real estate. These were increased by 0.35% for both countries from last year to reflect the potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic, where we expect a temporary, sharp economic deterioration similar to or worse than that of the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

Modest Maturity Mismatches: The ALM loss component, which represents the non-credit loss component of the breakeven OC for the rating and reflects the programme's maturity

mismatches, is modelled at 1.2%. Due to the low weighted average life of the assets compared to that of the liabilities, the high prepayment and decreasing interest rates scenario in our cash flow modelling become the most stressful for the programme. The associated reinvestment costs for the asset proceeds in the negative-rate scenario drive the ALM loss component.

Two-NotchIDR Uplift: The programme's two-notch IDR uplift reflects the fact that covered bonds issued by retail banks in Denmark are exempt from bail-in. It also takes into account Fitch's assessment that the risk of under-collateralisation at the point of resolution is sufficiently low and that a resolution of Danske, should it happen, would not result in the direct enforcement of recourse against the cover pool.

Five-NotchPCU: Fitch's PCU for Danske's programme is five notches, rather than the standard six for mortgage covered bonds with a 12-month principal maturity extension and three-month protection for interest payment. This is due to the lack of formal provisions to find a refinancing solution without a delay in the event of a maturity extension.

Two-NotchRecovery Uplift: The recovery uplift for the programme was increased to two notches from one, as Fitch deems that the foreign-exchange risk in a recovery given default scenario is mitigated by the shorter weighted average life (WAL) of the assets than the liabilities. The relied-upon OC now also offsets the credit loss in a 'AAA' stress scenario and no other material downside risk to recoveries has been identified.

Covered Bonds

Denmark

Rating Sensitivity to IDR Downgrade

Danske C

Cu rren t

S en sitivity

AAA

AA+

AA

AA-

A+

A

A-

BBB+

BBB

BBB-

Covered Bond rating

AAA

Recovery uplift (notches)

2

PCU (notches)

5

IDR uplift (notches)

2

IDR

A

Source: Fitch Ratings

AAA Breakeven OC

Credit Loss

ALM Loss

  1. AAA Breakeven OC

18

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

Danske C

Source: Fitch Ratings

Analysts

Matthew Aitken

+49 69 768076 165 matthew.aitken@fitchratings.com

Geir Brust

+44 20 3530 1638 geir.brust@fitchratings.com

Rating Report │ 5 May 2020

fitchratings.com

1

Issuance Diagram

Finanstilsynet: Danish Financial

Supervisory Authority (DFSA)

Oversight

Legal Framework

Regulations

Danske Bank

Regular

Independent

D Cover Pool and

D Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Registered

Auditor

Derivatives

Backed by D Pool

Investors

Monitoring

I Cover Pool and

I Covered Bonds

Registered

Covered Bonds

Backed by I Pool

Derivatives

Investors

C Cover Pool and

C Covered Bonds

Registered

Backed by C Pool

Derivatives

Covered Bonds

Unsecured and

Other Assets

Subordinate

Investors

Liabilities

Capital

Source: Fitch Ratings

Programme Highlights

Downside Stress Buffer: Fitch expects the coronavirus containment measures to have a negative effect on Norwegian and Swedish commercial real estate loans. However, when Fitch performed downside sensitivity scenario stresses to the programme by increasing the cover pool's PD assumption, decreasing recovery rates on the mortgage loans, increasing the obligor concentration, as well as increasing the stressed cost to refinance the cover pool, the current OC still provided sufficient protection for the 'AAA' rating of the programme.

Currency Mismatches Hedged: The covered bonds have been issued in euros and Danish kroner, while assets are denominated in Norwegian kroner and Swedish kronor, and pay variable or fixed rates. Interest rate and currency risks are fully hedged with Danske.

Covered Bonds

Denmark

Default Model Output

Rating

WAFF

WARR

Loss rate

level

(%)

(%)

(%)

AAA

29.0

42.9

16.5

AA+

26.2

48.5

13.5

AA

23.9

47.4

12.6

B

5.4

82.3

1.0

Source: Fitch Ratings

Cover Pool Characteristics 4Q19

Number of obligors

3,417

Average loan balance (EUR)

1,381,480

Seasoning (months)

24.3

Obligors > 0.5%

16.0

Loan type (%)

Amortising (full & part)

73.8

Interest-only

26.2

Geographic distribution (%)

Sweden

67

Norway

33

Unstressed asset/liability profile

WAL assets (years)

2.8

WAL liabilities (years)

3.5

Asset/Liability Interest rate breakdown

(Pre-swap)

Fixed

Floating

(%)

100

80

60

40

20

0

Assets

Liabilities

Source: Fitch Ratings, Danske Bank

Asset/Liability FX breakdown

(Pre-swap)

DKK

EUR

NOK

SEK

(%)

100

80

60

40

20

0

Assets

Liabilities

Source: Fitch Ratings. Danske Bank

Assets and Liabilities Amortisation Profile

(EURbn)

Cover Pool Outstanding Balance

Covered Bonds Outstanding Balance

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33

Source: Fitch Ratings, Danske Bank

Quarters

Rating Report │ 5 May 2020

fitchratings.com

2

Covered Bonds

Denmark

The ratings above were solicited and assigned or maintained at the request of the rated

entity/issuer or a related third party. Any exceptions follow below.

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TOCERTAIN LIMITATIONSAND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND

DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: HTTPS://FITCHRATINGS.COM/UNDERSTANDINGCREDITRATINGS. IN ADDITION, RATING

DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT

WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL

TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND

OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURESARE ALSOAVAILABLE FROM THE CODEOF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH

MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TOTHE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS

SERVICE FOR RATINGSFOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY

SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.

Copyright © 2020 by FitchRatings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1 -800-753-

4824, (212)908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction orretransmission in whole orin part is prohibitedexcept by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, tothe extent such sources areavailable for a givensecurity or ina given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scopeof the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices inthe jurisdiction in which the rated security is offeredand sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access tothe management of theissuer and itsadvisers, the availability of pre-existingthird-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third-party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitchrelies on in connection witha rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide toFitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward- looking and embody assumptions and predictions about futureevents that by their nature cannot beverifiedas facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratingsand forecasts can beaffected by futureevents orconditions that werenot anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed.

The information in thisreport is provided"as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, andFitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings andreports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. Therating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason inthe solediscretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provideinvestment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt natureor taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters forrating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) perissue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particularinsurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Suchfeesare expectedto vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under theUnitedStatessecuritieslaws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers.

For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwanand South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.

Rating Report │ 5 May 2020

fitchratings.com

3

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 08:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DANSKE BANK A/S
04:39aDANSKE BANK A/S : Fitch Danske Bank A_S - Cover Pool C - 2020-05-05
PU
02:53aNorwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) - Update on the public offering
AQ
05/04SRV YHTIÖT OYJ : Group Plc commences directed share issue to holders of its capi..
AQ
05/04DANSKE BANK A/S : Gerrit Zalm - English CV
PU
05/01DANSKE BANK A/S : transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilitie..
AQ
05/01DANSKE BANK A/S : Speech from conference call - first quarter 2020
PU
04/30Danske Bank hit by rare loss as coronavirus crisis takes grip
RE
04/30DANSKE BANK A/S : NCR - Danske_Hypotek_AB_publ - Initial Rating Report 30 Apr. 2..
PU
04/30DANSKE BANK A/S : Interim report for the first quarter of 2020
PU
04/30DANSKE BANK A/S : Conference call presentation - first quarter 2020
PU
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2020 40 142 M
EBIT 2020 11 663 M
Net income 2020 1 893 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,99%
P/E ratio 2020 90,1x
P/E ratio 2021 7,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,60x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,55x
Capitalization 64 409 M
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 100,43  DKK
Last Close Price 75,46  DKK
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Vogelzang Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Carol Frances Sergeant Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-30.00%9 326
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.24%274 968
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.59%250 916
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.16%198 673
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.66%193 900
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.70%133 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group