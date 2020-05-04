Danske Bank A/S : Gerrit Zalm - English CV

Gerrit Zalm
ELECTED BY THE GENERAL MEETING
Born
6 May 1952
Nationality
Dutch
Joined the Board
18 March 2019, independent
Term expiration
2020
Committees
Nomination Committee (member)
Risk Committee (member)
Competencies
Broad professional background originally anchored in economics and later politics
Broad and holistic perspective on the financial services sector and its role in society and strong advocate of tighter regulations and less self-supervision
Significant experience across the audit and risk committees' areas both within and outside banking and a significant senior leadership and board exposure track record
Unique blend of regulator and banking executive experience and considerable experience in dealing with stakeholder and reputation management
Former employment
2010-2017 CEO and chairman, ABN AMRO Group & ABN AMRO Bank
2009-2010 CEO and chairman, ABN AMRO Bank
2008-2009 Chief Financial Officer, DSB Bank NV
2007-2008 Chief Economist, DSB Bank NV
2003-2007 Finance Minister Balkenende II Cabinet and Deputy Prime Minister
2002-2003 Parliamentary Leader of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy
1994-2002 Finance Minister, Paars I and II Cabinets
1989-1994 Director, Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis
1989-1994 Professor Economic Policy, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
1988-1989 Deputy Director, Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis
1985-1988 Director, General Economic Policy, Ministry of Economic Affairs
1983-1985
Deputy Director, General Economic Policy, Ministry of Economic Affairs
1981-1983
Deputy Director, Budgetary Affairs, Ministry of Finance
1975-1981
Various positions in the Ministry of Finance
Formal training
2008
Honorary Doctorate, Economics, Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam
1975
Master's Degree, Economics, Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam
Directorships and other offices
Private-sector directorships
MALZ BV (director)
Royal Dutch Shell (member)
Y-Group (Advisory Board member)
Entities which do not pursue predominantly commercial objectives
Central Bureau of Statistics, Netherlands (Advisory Board chairman)
Foundation Schuldenlab.nl (chairman)
Stichting VU MC Fonds (Supervisory Council member)
Trustees of the National Academy for Finance and Economics (chairman)
Wigo4it, cooperative effort of the social assistance organisations of the four largest cities in the Netherlands (Advisory Council chairman)
