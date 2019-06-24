Danske Bank A/S : Jesper Nielsen To Leave His Position At Danske Bank

TIDMDANSKE
Company announcement no. 13/2019 Holmens Kanal 2-12
DK-1092 København K
24 June 2019
Jesper Nielsen to leave his position at Danske Bank
Danske Bank's Board of Directors has today dismissed Jesper Nielsen from
his position as Member of Danske Bank's Executive Board and Head of
Banking DK. The decision is a consequence of the matter relating to
Flexinvest Fri, which is described in detail in the enclosed press
release.
"Jesper Nielsen has made significant contributions to the bank
throughout many years, most recently as Interim CEO, for which we thank
him. But, in the specific matter, he was at the time one of the
responsible Executive Board members who did not to a sufficient degree
ensure that the Flexinvest Fri product was suitable for the bank's
customers. Therefore, we find that Jesper cannot continue in his
position," says Karsten Dybvad, Chairman of Danske Bank's Board of
Directors.
Jesper Nielsen will now be released from his duties. Until a replacement
has been found, Glenn Söderholm, Member of the Executive Board and
in charge of the banking activities in Norway, Sweden and Finland, will
also take responsibility for the banking activities in Denmark.
