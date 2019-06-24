Log in
Danske Bank A/S : Jesper Nielsen To Leave His Position At Danske Bank

0
06/24/2019 | 02:38am EDT
TIDMDANSKE 
 
 
 
 
 
  Company announcement no. 13/2019     Holmens Kanal 2-12 
                                       DK-1092 København K 
                                       24 June 2019 
 
 
 
   Jesper Nielsen to leave his position at Danske Bank 
 
   Danske Bank's Board of Directors has today dismissed Jesper Nielsen from 
his position as Member of Danske Bank's Executive Board and Head of 
Banking DK. The decision is a consequence of the matter relating to 
Flexinvest Fri, which is described in detail in the enclosed press 
release. 
 
   "Jesper Nielsen has made significant contributions to the bank 
throughout many years, most recently as Interim CEO, for which we thank 
him. But, in the specific matter, he was at the time one of the 
responsible Executive Board members who did not to a sufficient degree 
ensure that the Flexinvest Fri product was suitable for the bank's 
customers. Therefore, we find that Jesper cannot continue in his 
position," says Karsten Dybvad, Chairman of Danske Bank's Board of 
Directors. 
 
   Jesper Nielsen will now be released from his duties. Until a replacement 
has been found, Glenn Söderholm, Member of the Executive Board and 
in charge of the banking activities in Norway, Sweden and Finland, will 
also take responsibility for the banking activities in Denmark. 
 
   Danske Bank 
 
   Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, +45 45 14 14 00 
 
 
 
   Attachments 
 
 
   -- Company announcement No 13 2019 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2ccaf1cb-d501-47c2-a119-39380b182de1 
 
 
   -- Danske Bank press release 24 June 2019 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e3385d9b-f1f3-4190-88e9-a991beb186e2

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S 0.34% 103.9 Delayed Quote.-19.39%
DANSKE BANK AS (ADR) 0.38% 7.96 Delayed Quote.-20.32%
