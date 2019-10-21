Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank A/S : More investors join U.S. lawsuit against Danske Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 02:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Danske Bank sign on its Estonian branch building in Tallinn

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A group of 64 institutional investors has joined an existing U.S. lawsuit against Danske Bank over a $200 billion (£154.23 billion)

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A group of 64 institutional investors has joined an existing U.S. lawsuit against Danske Bank over a $200 billion (£154.23 billion)

money laundering scandal, the law firms behind the action said in a statement on Monday.

Danske Bank is under investigation in several countries including the United States over 200 billion euros ($220 billion) in payments made through its small branch in Estonia between 2007 and 2015, many of which the bank has said were suspicious.

U.S. law firms Grant & Eisenhofer and DRRT, now representing 232 pension funds and other investors, said claims against the bank for economic losses resulting from the alleged money laundering now total nearly $800 million.

The lawsuit filed in March by 168 institutional investors alleges that Danske and its senior management participated in a massive money-laundering scheme and cover-up at the bank's Estonia branch, the law firms said in a statement, adding that they expect to bring additional cases over the coming months.

Danske Bank said the claims are an extension of an existing lawsuit and that it is defending itself against the claims and will consider any development together with the bank's external counsel.

Danske and four of the bank's former top executives also face a lawsuit in New York filed in January by a U.S. pension fund, accusing the bank of defrauding investors and inflating its share price by hiding and failing to stop money laundering.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE BANK A/S
02:29pDANSKE BANK A/S : More investors join U.S. lawsuit against Danske Bank
RE
10/15BRAVIDA PUBL : signs new revolving credit facility of SEK 2.5 billion
AQ
10/14EXCLUSIVE : Deutsche Bank took years to flag suspect Danske money flows - source
RE
10/11DANSKE BANK A/S : in hiring freeze to fund scam costs
AQ
10/10DANSKE BANK A/S : Starts Hiring Freeze in Face of Costs, Low Interest-Rate Envir..
DJ
10/10EU weighs tighter rules against dirty money, eyes new agency
RE
10/10DANSKE BANK A/S : stops hiring new staff amid higher compliance costs
RE
10/09Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank Structured Notes Linked To S&P 500
DJ
10/09DANSKE BANK A/S : structured notes linked to S&P 500
AQ
10/08DANSKE BANK A/S : DNB Boligkreditt consider to issue a benchmark covered bond
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 43 399 M
EBIT 2019 17 605 M
Net income 2019 12 357 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,87%
P/E ratio 2019 6,72x
P/E ratio 2020 6,68x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,89x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 82 193 M
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 125,18  DKK
Last Close Price 96,24  DKK
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Vogelzang Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
Jacob Aarup-Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Carol Frances Sergeant Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-25.34%12 256
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.50%385 432
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.69%275 856
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION23.17%275 556
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.44%213 329
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.80%201 735
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group