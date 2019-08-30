Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank A/S : Reported to Police for Misleading Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 10:34am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Denmark's Financial Supervisory Authority said Friday it has reported Danske Bank A/S (DANSKE.KO) to the police for misleading its customers with one of its investment products.

The case surrounds Danske Bank's Flexinvest Fri investment product and has already cost one executive his job. Then-executive board member and Head of Danish Banking Jesper Nielsen was fired in June for his part in the mismanagement of the product that overcharged its customers.

In a statement Friday, the FSA said that although Danske became aware that a very large proportion of their customers could expect a negative net return from the investment, the bank did not inform the customers.

"In the opinion of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, this is a very serious breach of the consumer protection rules that apply in this area," the FSA said.

In addition to reporting the bank to the police, the FSA has ordered Danske to conduct new suitability tests of all customers with an investment agreement in Flexinvest Fri.

Danske Bank has previously said that the case affects about 87,000 customers in Denmark, and it expects to pay out a total of around 400 million Danish kroner ($59 million) in compensation.

"As expected, we have received harsh and justified criticism from the FSA," said Danske Bank Chief Executive Chris Vogelzang.

"We have taken a number of actions, including actions towards relevant staff members, and all affected customers will of course receive compensation."

All affected customers are expected to have received compensation before the end of the year.

Danske is also being investigated by Estonia, Denmark, France and the U.S. over allegations that around $230 billion in suspicious funds from Russia and other former Soviet states entered Europe through its tiny branch in Estonia.

It said in conjunction with its second quarter results last month that no material developments regarding the money laundering case took place in the second quarter, but that it continues to have a negative impact in terms of customer satisfaction and outflow among retail customers in Denmark.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE BANK A/S
10:34aDANSKE BANK A/S : Reported to Police for Misleading Customers
DJ
09:03aRussia likely to cut rates amid weak GDP growth, slowing inflation - Reuters ..
RE
08:55aDANSKE BANK A/S : reported to police for overcharging customers - regulator
RE
08:52aDANSKE BANK REPORTED TO POLICE FOR O : regulator
RE
08/29Swedbank names frontrunner Henriksson new CEO in bid to rebuild trust
RE
08/29SWEDBANK : Appoints ceo
AQ
08/28DANSKE HYPOTEK : Interim Report January - June 2019
AQ
08/27DANSKE BANK A/S : Parents help their children financially
AQ
08/27SEB Group Commits to UN Responsible Banking Charter
DJ
08/25PIMCO STICKS TO DANISH MORTGAGE-BACK : Bloomberg
RE
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 43 539 M
EBIT 2019 17 808 M
Net income 2019 12 647 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,13%
P/E ratio 2019 5,99x
P/E ratio 2020 5,90x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,72x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,68x
Capitalization 75 105 M
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 130,18  DKK
Last Close Price 87,94  DKK
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-32.01%11 141
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.88%349 178
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%258 630
BANK OF AMERICA10.92%254 396
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.24%203 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%186 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group