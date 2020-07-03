Log in
Danske Bank A/S : S&P Full Report_DanskeBankAS_3 Jul 2020

07/03/2020 | 03:24am EDT

Danske Bank A/S

Primary Credit Analyst:

Pierre-Brice Hellsing, Stockholm + 46 84 40 5906;Pierre-Brice.Hellsing@spglobal.com

Secondary Contact:

Harm Semder, Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-158;harm.semder@spglobal.com

Table Of Contents

Major Rating Factors Outlook

Rationale

Environmental, Social, and Governance Related Criteria

Related Research

WWW.STANDARDANDPOORS.COM/RATINGSDIRECT

Danske Bank A/S

Anchor

bbb+

Business Position

Strong

+1

Capital and Earnings

Strong

+1

Risk Position

Moderate

-1

Funding

Average

0

Liquidity

Adequate

Major Rating Factors

++

Resolution Counterparty Rating

SACP

a-

Support

+2

Additional Factors

-1

ALAC Support

+2

GRE Support

0

Group Support

0

Sovereign Support

0

Issuer Credit Rating

A/Stable/A-1

A+/--/A-1

Strengths:

Weaknesses:

  • Denmark's leading commercial bank, life insurer, and commercial pension provider.

  • Diversified revenues by Pan-Nordic lines of business.

  • Strong capitalization and earnings.

  • Uncertainties related to Estonian anti-money-laundering (AML) case, in particular with regard to potential legal fine and additional reputational damages.

  • Pressure on revenue and asset quality stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Dependence on wholesale funding and external debt, which causes higher confidence sensitivity.

Outlook: Stable

The stable outlook on Danske Bank A/S indicates that we expect the bank to maintain a strong additional loss-absorbing capacity (ALAC) position and a robust capitalization in the next 24 months, despite increased pressure on earnings and asset quality stemming from the economic consequences of COVID-19. We expect the credit loss provisions posted by the Danske Bank at first-quarter 2020 should cover a sizable share of the year's overall impairment needs, and that its asset quality will remain broadly in line with its domestic peers.

The stable outlook already incorporates a possible risk of weakening in the bank's stand-alone credit quality because of the ongoing regulatory investigations. This could occur if the case incurs material damage to the bank's capitalization or franchise up to our base-case expectation.

If we revised down the stand-alone credit profile (SACP), we would lower our issue ratings on the bank's senior nonpreferred debt and other hybrids.

We could downgrade Danske Bank if the Estonia case caused serious and lasting consequences for both the bank's capitalization and its business franchise. While unlikely, we could also lower the rating if the Estonia investigation remained unresolved and we saw that management changes hampered the bank's strategy formulation and execution, if the bank's risk appetite significantly increased, or if material asset quality weakened beyond our current expectations.

We could upgrade Danske Bank if:

  • We believed the bank's ongoing efforts to address historical control deficiencies were proving effective;

  • We had greater clarity over the likely outcome of the regulatory investigations, with manageable regulatory penalties; and

  • The bank's franchise continued to show resilience.

Together, these factors would align the bank's credit quality closer to that of 'A+' rated peers.

Our stable outlook on Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab (A-/Stable/--) reflects that on Danske Bank. This is because we regard Danica as a core subsidiary of the bank, which would receive support under all foreseeable circumstances if needed.

Rationale

The 'A' long-term rating on Danske Bank reflects our assessment that the bank will maintain a robust capitalization and a very high loss-absorbing capacity through 2022, despite mounting pressure on its earnings and asset quality, in particular as a result of COVID-19. We also expect the bank to maintain its leading franchise as the second-largest bank in the Nordic banking markets, and a dominant domestic role.

However, our assessment also factors historical deficiencies in corporate governance and AML procedures at the bank's Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015, as well as uncertainty regarding the ultimate impact of ongoing investigations on the bank's capitalization and business franchise.

We expect that Danske Bank's funding and liquidity will remain neutral to its ratings, given our view that the bank will continue to have untarnished access to broad capital markets.

Anchor:'bbb+' because the main operations are in Denmark.

We use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment's economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Denmark is 'bbb+', based on an economic risk score of '2' and an industry risk score of '4'. For Danske Bank, we also consider its diversified exposure across a number of different countries, including Sweden, Norway, Finland, the U.K., and other European countries. However, the bank's blended economic risk score is still '2' because the majority of exposures are in Denmark.

Our assessment of low economic risks for Denmark balances the anticipated recession and profitability pressures for banking in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and elevated private-sector debt (vis-à-vis international peers) with our view that Danish banks operate in a resilient and competitive economy, with demonstrated monetary and fiscal flexibility, and a historical focus on prudent management of public finances. We currently forecast Denmark's GDP to contract by 5.4% in 2020 before bouncing back to 4.8% growth in 2021.

We expect the structure of the Danish economy to lead to more resilience than among other Nordic countries in the midst of the pandemic. In addition to this, the robustness of the Danish welfare system and the government's policy response to COVID-19 are also, in our view, efficient mitigating factors against the potential pressure the situation creates for banks' asset quality. Overall, we expect bank provisioning needs to peak in 2020 at 35 basis points (bps) of the total sector loans, mostly driven by nonmortgage credit exposures toward small and midsize enterprises, a level which rated systemic Danish banks' can accommodate with their capital buffers. We expect the retail mortgage sector, which represents two-thirds of total lending, will remain largely performing, supported by overall sound supply and demand fundamentals in the housing market. That said, we expect a modest house price correction in real terms as a result of the pandemic effect this year, followed by a return to slow appreciation.

Our industry risk assessment incorporates our expectation that higher credit losses and revenue attrition linked to COVID-19 will further act as a headwind on the sector's profitability. The frontloading of bail-inable debt issuances, negative interest rates, significant investments in compliance and competitive pressure in corporate lending constrain profitability for Danish banks. We now expect Danish banks' return on equity (ROE) to fall to 4% in 2020--close to the average of Denmark's peer countries, but below the remaining Nordic countries.

In our assessment, we consider the banking sector's higher reliance than peers' on functioning wholesale markets. However, the Danish covered bond market demonstrates a continued stable and strong track record, even during the most recent market turbulence. We view the regulatory environment in Denmark in line with that of other EU countries, overall. This balances a generally robust track record of macroprudential policies and conservative bank supervision with the national AML governance shortcomings highlighted in Danske Bank's Estonia case. However, local banks and regulators have made progress in strengthening the country's overall AML framework, and we expect this focus to continue given the significant public attention and overall political consensus.

Our assessment for both economic and industry risk trends for the Danish banking sector remains stable.

Table 1

Danske Bank A/S--Key Figures --Fiscal year ended Dec. 31--

(Mil. DKK)

2020*

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

Adjusted assets

3,401,894.0

3,176,980.0

3,036,985.0

3,123,419.0

3,091,634.0

2,928,908.0

Customer loans (gross)

1,811,826.0

1,848,298.0

1,803,311.0

1,748,500.0

1,734,172.0

1,664,640.0

Adjusted common equity

120,748.0

124,456.0

109,693.0

122,764.0

120,337.1

135,340.0

Operating revenues

10,476.0

46,236.0

46,956.0

49,483.0

49,336.0

47,086.0

Noninterest expenses

7,795.0

29,613.0

27,204.0

25,321.0

24,190.0

23,982.0

Core earnings

(1,289.0)

N/A

15,505.0

20,581.5

19,922.4

18,527.0

*Data as of March 30, 2020. DKK--Danish krone. N/A--Not applicable.

Business position: A leading Danish commercial bank with a good market position in other Nordic countries, so far not significantly affected by the AML case

We expect that Danske Bank will maintain its diverse earnings capacity based on its leading franchise as the second-largest bank in the Nordic banking markets. Danske Bank received significant negative attention in 2018 and 2019, in connection with both its Estonian AML case and the misselling of its Flexinvest Fri product. Overall, we believe that reputational damages to the bank will remain manageable and will not materially affect its market positions. Danske's proactive approach in retail and commercial customer outreach also supports the rating. We expect the group will remain highly diversified from solid operations, primarily in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway, with aggregate S&P Global Ratings- adjusted assets of Danish krone (DKK) 3,402 billion (about €456 billion) as of March 31, 2020.

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 07:23:09 UTC
