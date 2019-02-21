Log in
Danske Bank A/S : SEC Joins List of Authorities Probing Money Laundering at Danske Bank -- Update

02/21/2019 | 11:52am EST

By Dominic Chopping

U.S. securities regulators have joined a long list of authorities investigating Danish lender Danske Bank AS over a massive money-laundering scandal at its Estonian branch.

Danske Bank said in a statement Thursday that it has received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is carrying out an investigation. The bank said this was is in addition to the dialogue it is in with the U.S. Justice Department over a criminal probe into possible money laundering.

The SEC declined to comment. The bank said it is cooperating with all relevant authorities.

"We have no information about when the investigations conducted by [the] DOJ and [the] SEC are expected to be completed, nor do we know what the outcome of these will be," Danske interim chief executive Jesper Nielsen said.

"We continue to cooperate with the authorities in order to establish a complete picture of the events of the case," he added.

Danske Bank is under investigation in Estonia, Denmark, the U.S., U.K. and France for allegedly facilitating the laundering of about $230 billion by non-Estonians through its branch in Tallinn, Estonia, primarily by Russians, between 2007 and 2015.

The scandal has led to the departure of a number of top executives. In September, Danske Bank released an investigation by a Danish law firm; its then-CEO stepped down when announcing the probe's findings.

The European Banking Authority, which oversees European Union countries' anti-money-laundering regulators, has also opened a formal probe into Estonian and Danish regulators over how they supervised Danske Bank's activity.

Earlier this week, Danske was ordered to close its Estonian operations and said it would also close its activities in Latvia, Lithuania and Russia. The bank had already closed the nonresident business line in Estonia.

Shares of Nordic lender Swedbank continued to tumble Thursday, falling another 9% in recent trading following a report this week alleging the bank handled billions in suspicious funds traced back to the money-laundering allegations at Danske Bank.

A spokeswoman for the Estonian prosecutor general's office confirmed Thursday that it was investigating the Swedbank claims as part of its probe of Danske Bank. If needed, the prosecutor could open a further, separate investigation, she said.

Swedbank President and CEO Birgitte Bonnesen announced Thursday that auditing firm EY would conduct an external investigation into the information presented in the report, which aired on Swedish television.

"Preventing and averting money laundering is one of the bank's most important responsibilities," Ms. Bonnesen said.

EY will present the results of its investigation to Swedbank's board no later than the next annual general meeting, which is scheduled for March 28, and will then present the information to other stakeholders, Ms. Bonnesen added.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S -4.27% 121 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
DANSKE BANK AS (ADR) -4.54% 9.15 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
