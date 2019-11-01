Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank A/S : Sees Fiscal Year Net Profit at Lower End of Range as Money Laundering Probes Continue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 04:13am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Danske Bank AS (DANSKE.KO) on Friday reported a 23% rise in third-quarter net profit on lower costs, but warned that it now expects net profit for the year to be at the lower end of its guided range.

The bank is being investigated by Estonia, Denmark, France and the U.S. over allegations that around $230 billion in suspicious funds from Russia and other former Soviet states entered Europe through its tiny branch in Estonia. It said Thursday that it remains in dialogue with the various international authorities but the timing of completion and the outcome of the investigations are uncertain.

Danske said its own internal investigation into the terminated non-resident portfolio--the source of the suspected money laundering--is currently expected to conclude by the fourth quarter of 2020.

"This investigation continues to be focused on issues arising out of the non-resident portfolio at the Estonian branch and includes reviewing whether similar issues have been present historically in Danske Bank's other Baltic branches," the bank said.

The lender made a quarterly net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.81 billion Danish kroner ($420 million) compared with DKK2.29 billion in the year-earlier period. The Copenhagen-based bank was expected to deliver a net profit of DKK2.91 billion, according to a poll of analysts provided by FactSet.

Net interest income fell to DKK5.45 billion from DKK5.85 billion.

Chief Executive Chris Vogelzang laid out a new strategy to improve financial performance and regain business momentum, which includes addressing a number of fundamentals internally, such as compliance, momentum and costs.

Mr. Vogelzang said the bank must achieve a return on shareholders' equity of 9%-10% and a cost/income ratio in the low 50s. It expects to achieve a return on shareholders' equity in the 5%-6% range in 2020.

Danske reiterated its full-year guidance for net profit of DKK13 billion-DKK15 billion but said it now expects to land towards the lower end of that range.

Danske Bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio--a key measure of financial strength--was unchanged at 16.4% at the end of the quarter from a year earlier.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S -3.37% 92.52 Delayed Quote.-25.85%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.18% 63.9962 Delayed Quote.-7.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE BANK A/S
04:13aDANSKE BANK A/S : Sees Fiscal Year Net Profit at Lower End of Range as Money Lau..
DJ
03:16aDANSKE BANK A/S : narrows down full-year profit outlook, announces new goals
RE
03:16aDANSKE BANK A/S : Net Profit Of Dkk 10.0 Billion Earned During A Period Of Conti..
DJ
03:01aDANSKE BANK A/S : Net profit of DKK 10.0 billion earned during a period of conti..
AQ
10/31Akelius plans bond in SEK
AQ
10/29DANSKE BANK A/S : Estonia launches criminal probe into Swedbank money laundering..
RE
10/29DANSKE BANK A/S : quaterly earnings release
10/29SWEDBANK : Swedish, Estonian regulators advance Swedbank probe
RE
10/29DANSKE BANK A/S : The Hub 2.0 - making it easier for start-ups to track down tal..
AQ
10/29Sweden's FSA to Consider Sanctions Against Swedbank Amid Money Laundering Pro..
DJ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 43 377 M
EBIT 2019 17 581 M
Net income 2019 12 357 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,91%
P/E ratio 2019 6,67x
P/E ratio 2020 6,63x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,88x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,85x
Capitalization 81 629 M
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 125,18  DKK
Last Close Price 95,58  DKK
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Vogelzang Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
Jacob Aarup-Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Carol Frances Sergeant Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-25.85%12 180
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.80%399 371
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.26%288 774
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.33%281 277
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.04%220 416
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%203 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group