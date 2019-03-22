Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank A/S : Swedbank backs CEO as some investors query money-laundering report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 10:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past Swedbank branch in Riga

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedbank's board backed chief executive Birgitte Bonnesen on Friday as some investors questioned a heavily redacted external report into allegations of money laundering through its Baltic branches.

Forensic Risk Alliance's (FRA) widely-anticipated report, which has large sections blacked out, said it had identified a number of previously named clients that a media report said should have raised red-flags at Swedbank over potential money-laundering risks.

Several banks have been dragged into a scandal at Danske Bank, whose Estonian branch was used for 200 billion euros (172.3 billion pounds) of suspicious payments between 2007 and 2015, knocking their shares and fuelling investor fears.

The Swedbank report came as Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said that several banks operating in the country, which it did not name, had made insufficient anti-money laundering risk assessments last year.

Swedbank's CEO Bonnesen said the FRA's report showed that bank's systems and processes had worked, but its shares, which have lost around 15 percent since the allegations were published in February, dropped by 1 percent.

"The important thing is that we feel secure in the way we have worked with this issue in the relation to the possible 50 clients," Bonnesen told Reuters.

Swedbank Chairman Lars Idermark said the board continued to back Bonnesen, who was chief audit executive at Swedbank between 2009 and 2011, a job which included overseeing the bank's anti-money laundering policy. Bonnesen then moved on to run the lender's Baltic operations until 2014.

But major shareholders in Swedbank, which is the subject of a joint inquiry by the Swedish, Latvian, Estonian and Lithuanian financial watchdogs, were not satisfied by the report.

AMF Pension, Swedbank's fifth largest shareholder with 4.8 percent of shares, said it had expected more and that more information was needed to restore confidence in the bank.

"We will therefore continue to work for more transparency and openness, thereby increasing confidence in the bank, and for answering remaining question," AMF said in a statement.

Alecta, Swedbank's third-largest investor with close to 5 percent of its shares, called for more clarity and said a more thorough evaluation is needed to restore trust in the bank.

"Neither the report presented ... nor the proposed continuation live up to our expectations," its said.

The report was also criticised by Bill Browder, an investor who campaigns to expose corruption and has filed a criminal complaint with Swedish authorities over Swedbank's alleged link to money laundering through the Baltics.

"This doesn't give us any clearer picture how big the money laundering problem was, who knew about it inside Swedbank, when they knew it and what they did about it," Browder said.

FRA said Swedbank had searched its own systems for its report and that it had not been provided with an internal report on anti-money laundering procedures.

DEEPER REVIEW

Swedish Television reported allegations last month that 50 clients transferred at least 40 billion Swedish crowns (3.28 billion pounds) between Baltics accounts at Swedbank and Danske Bank between 2007 and 2015.

Swedbank said on Friday it would continue to strengthen its anti money-laundering capabilities, adding that it had flagged some 3,800 suspicious transactions to local authorities in the Baltics in 2017 and 2018, while business dealings with 886 non-resident customers had been terminated in the region.

Sweden's financial watchdog said the FRA report would be included in its probe and that it could not comment further on the matter, while Swedbank's board said it would conduct a deeper review in cooperation with "relevant authorities", without giving details.

And the bank's two biggest shareholder, the Savings Banks' Owners Association which has a 10.5 percent stake, and Folksam, which has an about 7 percent stake, expressed confidence in the board and the CEO after seeing the report.

"The bank has assured us that they have complied with applicable regulations and reported suspicious transactions to authorities in all countries concerned," Lennart Haglund, chairman of association and head of Swedbank's nomination committee, said in a statement.

Investment bank Keefe, Bruyette & Woods said in a note to clients that it was positive that no "smoking gun" was found in the initial investigation but that "considerable further work will be required to clarify the situation comprehensively."

(Additional reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, Writing by Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson; editing by Gwladys Fouche and Alexander Smith)

By Johan Ahlander and Esha Vaish
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S -1.73% 121.85 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
SWEDBANK -1.48% 176.35 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE BANK A/S
10:32aNorway's FSA finds gaps in banks' anti-money laundering measures
RE
10:32aDANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank investor Folksam to back board after money laundering..
RE
10:32aDANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank top investor has confidence in CEO after money launde..
RE
10:32aDANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank investor says unsatisfied by report on money launderi..
RE
10:32aDANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank backs CEO as some investors query money-laundering re..
RE
09:13aDeutsche Bank chief paid $8 million as top bosses gain first bonuses for four..
RE
09:09aDeutsche Bank chief paid $8 million as top bosses gain first bonuses for four..
RE
02:53aSwedbank Backs CEO in Wake of Money-Laundering Report
DJ
03/20DANSKE BANK A/S : major shareholder announcement from BlackRock, Inc.
AQ
03/20DANSKE BANK A/S : Danske Bank A/S Articles Of Association
DJ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 45 875 M
EBIT 2019 20 603 M
Net income 2019 15 569 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,41%
P/E ratio 2019 6,94
P/E ratio 2020 6,66
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,35x
Capitalization 111 B
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 163  DKK
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-3.80%16 997
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.38%336 821
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%290 750
BANK OF AMERICA14.37%271 626
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.99%237 880
WELLS FARGO8.20%226 462
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.