Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank A/S : Swedbank board dismisses CEO amid money laundering probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 05:15am EDT
Swedbank sign is seen on the local headquarters building in Tallinn

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The board of Swedbank, which is being probed over allegations that it was involved in money laundering in the Baltics, has dismissed Birgitte Bonnesen as CEO, the lender said on Thursday.

"The developments during the past days have created an enormous pressure for the bank. Therefore, the Board has decided to dismiss Birgitte Bonnesen from her position," Swedbank Chairman Lars Idermark said in a statement.

(Reporting by Esha Vaish; editing by Niklas Pollard)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S -0.41% 120.55 Delayed Quote.-6.05%
SWEDBANK -3.70% 148.45 Delayed Quote.-22.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE BANK A/S
05:25aDANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank dismisses chief executive after money laundering alle..
RE
05:15aDANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank board dismisses CEO amid money laundering probe
RE
04:36aDANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank investor AMF says will not vote to grant CEO freedom ..
RE
03:23aSwedish Authorities Widen Swedbank Probe to Look at Suspected Fraud
DJ
03/27SWEDBANK : Head Office searched as money laundering allegations grow
AQ
03/27DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedish authorities widen Swedbank inquiry to include suspecte..
RE
03/27DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedish crime unit widens Swedbank inquiry to include suspecte..
RE
03/27DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedish PM Lofven says may need to strengthen anti-money laund..
RE
03/27DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedish economic crimes authority carries out search at Swedba..
RE
03/27DANSKE BANK A/S : Denmark to bolster financial regulator after Danske scandal
RE
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 45 875 M
EBIT 2019 20 600 M
Net income 2019 15 569 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,59%
P/E ratio 2019 6,77
P/E ratio 2020 6,50
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,28x
Capitalization 108 B
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 163  DKK
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-6.05%16 363
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.01%327 162
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.02%282 924
BANK OF AMERICA9.70%262 276
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.91%233 132
WELLS FARGO5.84%222 601
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.