Danske Bank A/S : Swedbank board dismisses CEO amid money laundering probe

Swedbank board dismisses CEO amid money laundering probe
03/28/2019 | 05:15am EDT
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The board of Swedbank, which is being probed over allegations that it was involved in money laundering in the Baltics, has dismissed Birgitte Bonnesen as CEO, the lender said on Thursday.
"The developments during the past days have created an enormous pressure for the bank. Therefore, the Board has decided to dismiss Birgitte Bonnesen from her position," Swedbank Chairman Lars Idermark said in a statement.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish; editing by Niklas Pollard)