Danske Bank A/S : Swedbank cuts dividend amid money laundering fallout

07/17/2019 | 03:38am EDT
Swedbank signs are seen on the bank's Latvian head office in Riga

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedbank said on Wednesday it will cut the amount of dividends it pays from profits and set new targets to strengthen its capital as the bank faces fallout from a Baltic money laundering scandal.

Sweden's oldest retail bank has lost its top executive, chairman and a third of its market value this year after its Estonian business was caught up in money laundering allegations that have also engulfed rival Danske Bank.

The bank faces potential lawsuits as well as possible fines and sanctions arising from investigations by U.S., Baltic and Swedish authorities and has picked ex-Swedish prime minister Goran Persson as its new chairman to help chart a path.

Swedbank said on Wednesday it would change its dividend payout policy to 50% from 75% of annual profit.

Jefferies analysts said this implied a 28% cut to the analyst consensus for this year's dividend per share.

The bank also said it would hold excess capital to bolster its financial strength, targeting a common equity tier 1 capital ratio 100-300 basis points above Swedish regulator's 150 bps minimum requirement.

"The change occurs against the backdrop of a higher counter-cyclical buffer in Sweden, a defined benefit pension obligation impacted by market rates, continued loan volume growth and the uncertainty regarding the bank's work on anti-money laundering," acting CEO Anders Karlsson said in a statement.

Jefferies said the steps on capital was positive in the context of Swedbank's "various (money laundering) issues" and said the bank's resilient second-quarter earnings were also a positive.

KBW analysts said: "Longer term whilst the shares remain heavily discounted against peers for the potential for fines, we continue think they will struggle to outperform sustainably whilst the investigations are ongoing."

Shares in Swedbank fell 5.6% by 0720 GMT, bringing their year-to-date decline to 30.8%.

Swedbank's underlying business had fared well in the first quarter despite the money-laundering allegations which first emerged in February.

Its second-quarter net profit fell to 5.34 billion Swedish crowns ($568.59 million) from 6.01 billion a year ago, but beat the 4.90 billion analysts expected, according to Refinitiv, due to better-than-expecting trading income.

The most recent allegations against Swedbank, reported by Swedish state TV in March, say its Estonia unit processed gross transactions of up to 20 billion euros (17.7 billion pounds) a year from high-risk, mostly Russian non-residents, from 2010 to 2016.

Last month, the bank suspended two executives from its Estonia business. In April, Swedbank had admitted some failings in its money laundering processes and promised to launch a comprehensive internal investigation.

The company said on Wednesday shortcomings had been found by the investigation, which was covering its entire business as well as customers, transactions and activity from 2007 through to March 2019 and is expected to conclude during early 2020.

Karlsson told reporters that shortcomings found so far included knowing your customer checks and screening processes among other areas.

(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Niklas Pollard in Stockholm; editing by Uttaresh.V and Jane Merriman)

By Esha Vaish
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S -1.76% 103.15 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
SWEDBANK -5.59% 137 Delayed Quote.-26.68%
