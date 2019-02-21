Log in
Danske Bank A/S : Swedbank falls further on lingering money laundering worries

0
02/21/2019 | 04:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: File photo shows Swedbank's logo on its Lithuanian headquarters in Vilnius
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S -2.29% 123.6 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
SWEDBANK -8.71% 166.75 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 46 140 M
EBIT 2019 21 615 M
Net income 2019 16 052 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,34%
P/E ratio 2019 6,86
P/E ratio 2020 6,71
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,38x
Capitalization 113 B
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 163  DKK
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-2.17%17 199
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.74%349 767
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%288 903
BANK OF AMERICA18.22%281 666
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.42%236 469
WELLS FARGO7.16%232 444
