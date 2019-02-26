Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank A/S : Swedbank replaces EY with forensic auditors to investigate money laundering report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 04:50am EST
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S -1.12% 124 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
SWEDBANK -1.90% 170.1 Delayed Quote.-12.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE BANK A/S
04:50aDANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank replaces EY with forensic auditors to investigate mon..
RE
02/25EUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Indexes Edge Up After Trump Delays Chinese Goods Tar..
DJ
02/25FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Share..
AQ
02/25SWEDBANK : Swedish PM vows sector-wide scrutiny after money laundering allegatio..
AQ
02/24DANSKE BANK A/S : laundered money for Ukrainian arms traffickers in North Korea ..
AQ
02/23SWEDBANK : Watchdog launches probe into Swedbank after money laundering allegati..
AQ
02/23SWEDBANK : brings in external help on money laundering revelations
AQ
02/23DANSKE BANK A/S : Estonia kicks Danske Bank out of the country after the money-l..
AQ
02/22DANSKE BANK A/S : SEC Joins Authorities Probing Danske Bank
DJ
02/22DANSKE SCANDAL : Swedbank link under scrutiny
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 46 140 M
EBIT 2019 21 615 M
Net income 2019 16 052 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,40%
P/E ratio 2019 6,81
P/E ratio 2020 6,66
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,36x
Capitalization 112 B
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 163  DKK
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-2.72%17 102
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.56%352 826
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.53%305 672
BANK OF AMERICA18.02%283 020
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.86%245 016
WELLS FARGO7.77%233 762
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.