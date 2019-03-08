Log in
Danske Bank A/S : Swedbank says informed about complaint by anti-corruption investor Browder

0
03/08/2019 | 01:45am EST
FILE PHOTO: Businessman Bill Browder speaks after the coroner ruled that Russian businessman Alexander Perepilichnyy probably died of natural causes outside his home in 2012, after the inquest concluded at the Old Bailey, in London

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedbank said on Friday it had been informed that Bill Browder, an investor who campaigns to expose corruption, had filed a complaint with Swedish authorities over its alleged link to a Baltic money-laundering scandal.

Swedbank on Thursday said it had not yet seen the complaint, which was filed by Browder's investment vehicle and dated March 4.

"We can confirm that we have received information that Hermitage Capital Management has submitted an application for investigation to several Swedish authorities," a Swedbank spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

"We take the allegations seriously, and we will cooperate fully with the relevant authorities," she said in an email.

Several European and foreign banks have been dragged into a scandal which centres on suspicious transactions totalling 200 billion euros originating from Russia and elsewhere that flowed through Danske Bank's Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

(Reporting by Esha Vaish, writing by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S -1.24% 127.65 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
SWEDBANK -0.57% 172.95 Delayed Quote.-12.54%
