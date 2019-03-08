Danske Bank A/S : Swedbank says informed about complaint by anti-corruption investor Browder

Swedbank on Thursday said it had not yet seen the complaint, which was filed by Browder's investment vehicle and dated March 4.

"We can confirm that we have received information that Hermitage Capital Management has submitted an application for investigation to several Swedish authorities," a Swedbank spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

"We take the allegations seriously, and we will cooperate fully with the relevant authorities," she said in an email.

Several European and foreign banks have been dragged into a scandal which centres on suspicious transactions totalling 200 billion euros originating from Russia and elsewhere that flowed through Danske Bank's Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

