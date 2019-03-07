Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank A/S : Sweden studies Swedbank complaint by anti-corruption investor Browder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 05:57am EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past Swedbank branch in Riga

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Bill Browder, an investor who campaigns to expose corruption, has filed a criminal complaint with Swedish authorities over Swedbank's alleged link to a Baltic money laundering scandal involving Danske Bank.

Several European and foreign banks have been dragged into the Danske Bank scandal, which centres on suspicious transactions totalling 200 billion euros (171.8 billion pounds) originating from Russia and elsewhere that flowed through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

Swedbank, which said it had not yet seen Browder's complaint, is already the subject of a joint probe by Swedish and Estonian financial watchdogs after a media report last month tied it to transactions through Denmark's largest bank.

"In cases where authorities start investigations, we cooperate fully with them and view it positively that these issues are being looked into," a Swedbank spokesman said.

Danske Bank is being investigated in France, Denmark, Estonia, Britain and the United States. Browder, who founded Hermitage Capital and was once the biggest foreign money manager in Russia, has urged various governments to bring cases.

Browder made the filing against Swedbank with authorities including Swedish prosecutors and police as well as the ministry of finance and the economic crime authority, copies of the complaint dated March 4 seen by Reuters show.

"The next step will be to appoint a prosecutor who will look at this complaint and see if a preliminary investigation should be initiated or not," a Swedish Economic Crime Authority spokesman said.

Browder's complaint alleges that about $176 million from Danske Bank's Estonian branch and Lithuania's UKIO Bank were wired to Swedbank accounts.

It alleges that this links the Swedish bank to money laundering relating to a tax fraud exposed by Browder's former lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who died in a Russian jail in 2009.

Shares in Swedbank, which has around 3.3 million retail customers and around 300,000 corporate clients, were marginally lower at 173.75 Swedish crowns at 0833 GMT.

Its stock has dropped more than 17 percent since Swedish state television SVT said last month there were at least 40 billion Swedish crowns of suspicious transactions between Baltic accounts at Swedbank and Danske Bank between 2007 and 2015.

EXTERNAL INQUIRY

Swedbank has hired external investigators to look into the allegations made by the SVT report.

Its CEO Birgitte Bonnesen has said she has confidence in the bank's anti money laundering systems and that Swedbank has reported all suspicious transactions identified, although she could not guarantee that nothing had slipped through the net.

Browder told Reuters that his filing was totally independent of the SVT report and that he has not compared data with SVT.

Swedish authorities dropped a separate complaint Browder brought against Nordea, which Finnish broadcaster Yle said this week had handled 700 million euros in suspicious transactions between 2005 and 2017.

Nordea, which last year moved its headquarters out of Sweden, has said it had reported to relevant authorities when it found suspicious behaviour.

Browder urged authorities to consider his complaint against Swedbank jointly with his previous filing against Nordea and to create "an international investigation team to conduct an effective investigation" under national and EU laws.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm and Esha Vaish in Stockholm and John O'Donnell in Frankfurt; Editing by Stephen Coates and Alexander Smith)

By Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S -0.12% 129 Delayed Quote.0.27%
SWEDBANK -0.46% 173.15 Delayed Quote.-12.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE BANK A/S
05:57aDANSKE BANK A/S : Sweden studies Swedbank complaint by anti-corruption investor ..
RE
03/06DANSKE BANK A/S : Massive Danske Bank Money Laundering Scandal Continues to Unfo..
AQ
03/06Swedish FSA says to bolster resources for money laundering oversight
RE
03/04Nordea handled about 700 million euros in suspicious transactions - Finnish T..
RE
03/04NORDEA BANK : Says Systems Weren't Robust Enough Amid Money-Laundering Allegatio..
DJ
03/04DANSKE BANK A/S : World's biggest money laundering market
AQ
03/04Nordea Shares Fall Ahead of Finnish TV Show Alleging Money Laundering
DJ
03/02DANSKE BANK A/S : Eurozone inflation and UK manufacturing PMI amongst market mov..
AQ
02/28DANSKE BANK A/S : U.S. Embassy seeks meeting with Swedish watchdog on Swedbank
RE
02/28DANSKE BANK A/S : U.S. Embassy seeks meeting with Swedish watchdog on Swedbank
RE
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 46 084 M
EBIT 2019 21 667 M
Net income 2019 16 052 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,15%
P/E ratio 2019 7,06
P/E ratio 2020 6,87
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,44x
Capitalization 116 B
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 163  DKK
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S0.27%17 548
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.25%339 604
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.59%302 235
BANK OF AMERICA18.02%278 559
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.07%243 686
WELLS FARGO8.12%226 652
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.