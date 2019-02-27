Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank A/S : Swedish crime authority investigates Swedbank over insider information breach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 05:51am EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past Swedbank branch in Riga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S 2.75% 128.8 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
SWEDBANK -0.72% 165.4 Delayed Quote.-15.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE BANK A/S
05:51aDANSKE BANK A/S : Swedish crime authority investigates Swedbank over insider inf..
RE
02/26Swedbank Drops EY as External Auditor Amid Reports of Danske Bank Ties
DJ
02/26DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank internal report showed insufficient controls - Dagens..
RE
02/26SWEDBANK : Danske Bank money-laundering scandal appears to have Swedish connecti..
AQ
02/26DANSKE BANK A/S : laundered money for Ukrainian arms traffickers in North Korea ..
AQ
02/26SWEDBANK : Danske Bank money-laundering scandal appears to have Swedish connecti..
AQ
02/26DANSKE BANK A/S : laundered money for Ukrainian arms traffickers in North Korea ..
AQ
02/26SWEDBANK : appoints Forensic Risk Alliance as external investigator
AQ
02/26DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank replaces EY with forensic auditors to investigate mon..
RE
02/25EUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Indexes Edge Up After Trump Delays Chinese Goods Tar..
DJ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 46 084 M
EBIT 2019 21 615 M
Net income 2019 16 052 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,37%
P/E ratio 2019 6,84
P/E ratio 2020 6,66
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,36x
Capitalization 112 B
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 163  DKK
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-2.79%17 112
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.69%350 132
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.07%299 581
BANK OF AMERICA18.87%283 213
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.87%242 691
WELLS FARGO7.77%233 432
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.