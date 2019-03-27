Log in
Danske Bank A/S : Swedish crime unit widens Swedbank inquiry to include suspected fraud

0
03/27/2019 | 03:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Construction workers push cart past Swedbank local headquarters building in Tallinn

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's Economic Crime Authority said on Wednesday it had widened its ongoing probe into Swedbank to include suspected aggravated fraud after raiding the bank's head office.

"All in all the information paints a picture of Swedbank appearing to have spread misleading information to the public and the market about what the bank knew about suspected money laundering within Swedbank in the Baltic States," the authority said in a statement.

The authority opened an initial probe into Swedbank in February over whether the Swedish bank had breached insider trading rules by informing some of its large investors of a money laundering report before the information became public.

Swedbank confirmed on Wednesday that the authority had searched its Stockholm headquarters, but said no person or legal entity had been served with a notice that they were suspected of a crime.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Stocks treated in this article : Danske Bank A/S, Swedbank
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S 0.41% 121.1 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
SWEDBANK -11.91% 154.15 Delayed Quote.-11.50%
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 45 875 M
EBIT 2019 20 600 M
Net income 2019 15 569 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,62%
P/E ratio 2019 6,74
P/E ratio 2020 6,47
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,27x
Capitalization 108 B
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 163  DKK
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
