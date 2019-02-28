Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
My previous session
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank A/S : U.S. embassy in Sweden asks financial watchdog for meeting on Swedbank

0
02/28/2019 | 12:09pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past Swedbank branch in Riga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S 0.38% 130.5 Delayed Quote.0.85%
SWEDBANK 0.35% 169.7 Delayed Quote.-14.49%
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 46 084 M
EBIT 2019 21 615 M
Net income 2019 16 052 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,11%
P/E ratio 2019 7,10
P/E ratio 2020 6,91
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,45x
Capitalization 116 B
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 163  DKK
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S0.85%17 757
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.86%349 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.83%301 486
BANK OF AMERICA18.87%285 534
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.81%242 801
WELLS FARGO7.62%234 891
