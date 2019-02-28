Log in
>
Equities
>
NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN
>
Danske Bank A/S
DANSKE
DK0010274414
DANSKE BANK A/S
(DANSKE)
Add to my list
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN -
02/28 10:59:51 am
130.5
DKK
+0.38%
12:12p
DANSKE BANK A/S
: U.S. embassy in Sweden asks financial watchdog for meeting on Swedbank
RE
12:09p
DANSKE BANK A/S
: U.S. embassy in Sweden asks financial watchdog for meeting on Swedbank
RE
01:31a
CapMan Buyout has sold shares in Harvia Plc
AQ
Danske Bank A/S : U.S. embassy in Sweden asks financial watchdog for meeting on Swedbank
Latest news on DANSKE BANK A/S
12:12p
DANSKE BANK A/S
: U.S. embassy in Sweden asks financial watchdog for meeting on ..
RE
12:09p
DANSKE BANK A/S
: U.S. embassy in Sweden asks financial watchdog for meeting on ..
RE
09:18a
DANSKE BANK A/S
: FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on ..
AQ
01:31a
CapMan Buyout has sold shares in Harvia Plc
AQ
02/27
DANSKE BANK A/S
: Sweden probes bank in money laundering case
AQ
02/27
DANSKE BANK A/S
: Swedish crime authority investigates Swedbank over insider inf..
RE
02/26
Swedbank Drops EY as External Auditor Amid Reports of Danske Bank Ties
DJ
02/26
DANSKE BANK A/S
: Swedbank internal report showed insufficient controls - Dagens..
RE
02/26
SWEDBANK
: Danske Bank money-laundering scandal appears to have Swedish connecti..
AQ
02/26
DANSKE BANK A/S
: laundered money for Ukrainian arms traffickers in North Korea ..
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019
46 084 M
EBIT 2019
21 615 M
Net income 2019
16 052 M
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
7,11%
P/E ratio 2019
7,10
P/E ratio 2020
6,91
Capi. / Sales 2019
2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2020
2,45x
Capitalization
116 B
More Financials
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Average target price
163 DKK
Spread / Average Target
25%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Jesper Nielsen
Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö
Chairman
James Martin Ditmore
COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer
Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann
Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S
0.85%
17 757
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
7.86%
349 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA
9.83%
301 486
BANK OF AMERICA
18.87%
285 534
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
13.81%
242 801
WELLS FARGO
7.62%
234 891
More Results
