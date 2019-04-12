Danske Bank A/S : auditor reported to fraud squad over 2014 report - regulator

The authority said in October that it had launched an investigation into the external audit of Danske Bank's financial statements for 2014, as well as the auditor's duties in relation to suspected money laundering up until 2015.

Ernst & Young said it was cooperating with the authorities.

Danske Bank is under investigation in the United States, Denmark, Estonia, France and Britain over payments from Russia, ex-Soviet states and elsewhere that were found to have flowed through its Estonian unit between 2007 and 2015.

