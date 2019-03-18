Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank A/S : executives waive 2018 bonuses after scandal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 12:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Former and current members of Danske Bank's executive board have waived bonuses for 2018 because of the money laundering scandal linked to the bank's Estonian branch.

Danske Bank is under investigation in the United States, Denmark, Estonia, France and Britain over 200 billion euros (171.2 billion pounds) in payments that were found to have flowed through its Estonian branch from Russia, former Soviet states and elsewhere between 2007 and 2015.

Since the scandal surfaced last year the bank has replaced its CEO and the chairman, pulled out of Russia and the Baltics, boosted its compliance efforts and promised to donate 1.5 billion Danish crowns (173.7 million pounds) to fighting financial fraud.

"The executive board has decided to waive the bonusses that could have been paid for 2018," new Chairman Karsten Dybvad told shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting in Copenhagen on Monday.

The chairman said he supported the decision but did not disclose the size of the bonuses being waived.

Dybvad replaced former chairman Ole Andersen at an extraordinary general meeting in December called by the Maersk family, the largest shareholder in the bank and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk.

Dybvad, who for the past eight years was CEO of the influential Confederation of Danish Industry, said 2018 had been a low point for the bank but also a turning point, adding that last year also marked the start of internal dialogue about the bank's role in society.

Danske Bank's share price, which halved last year, has stabilised this year, with no major new revelations about the bank having emerged as other lenders have been entangled in the scandal, including Deutsche Bank and Swedbank.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter and David Goodman)

By Teis Jensen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE BANK A/S
12:36pDANSKE BANK A/S : Executives at Danske Bank Waive 2018 Bonuses -Reuters
DJ
12:07pDANSKE BANK A/S : executives waive 2018 bonuses after scandal
RE
03/15DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank report showed $10 billion 'suspicious' Baltic payment..
RE
03/15DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedish watchdog to include internal Swedbank report in money ..
RE
03/15SWEDBANK : Comments on media reports
AQ
03/14DANSKE BANK A/S : EU officials see money-laundering risks from high share of for..
RE
03/14DANSKE BANK A/S : Danske Bank Dbos 028 High Yield 15/7-2019
DJ
03/12DANSKE BANK A/S : Proxy advisor PIRC urges investors to oppose split of Danske B..
RE
03/12DANSKE BANK A/S : nominates Oslo Bors CEO as board candidate
RE
03/12DANSKE BANK A/S : Annual General Meeting Of Danske Bank 2019. A Further Candidat..
DJ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 46 069 M
EBIT 2019 21 229 M
Net income 2019 15 819 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,90%
P/E ratio 2019 7,37
P/E ratio 2020 7,14
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,51x
Capitalization 119 B
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 163  DKK
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S3.37%18 121
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.94%230 095
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.