Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank A/S : investors express anger over money laundering scandal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 04:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank’s annual shareholder meeting extended into the fifth hour on Monday as retail investors expressed their discontent over the bank’s involvement in one of the world’s biggest money laundering scandals.

Some of the 700 or so shareholders present called for management to be held personally responsible and others demanded the bank be split up as the fallout from the scandal continues.

Denmark’s largest bank is under investigation in the United States, Denmark, Estonia, France and Britain over 200 billion euros (171 billion pounds) in payments that were found to have flowed through its Estonian branch from Russia, former Soviet states and elsewhere between 2007 and 2015.

Since the scandal surfaced last year the bank has replaced its CEO and the chairman, pulled out of Russia and the Baltics, boosted its compliance efforts and promised to donate 1.5 billion Danish crowns (£172 million) to fighting financial fraud.

Danske told shareholders on Monday that former and current executives have waived bonuses because of the scandal.

"The executive board has decided to waive the bonuses that could have been paid for 2018," new Chairman Karsten Dybvad said at the meeting in Copenhagen.

Dybvad said he supported the decision but did not disclose the size of the bonuses being waived.

Danske's share price halved in 2018 but has stabilised this year, with no major new revelations about the bank having emerged as other lenders have become entangled in the scandal, including Deutsche Bank and Swedbank.

Yet the bank’s involvement in money laundering through its Estonian branch was by far the biggest issue at the AGM, where shareholders were greeted outside by about a dozen protestors.

"The bank has made a fool out of shareholders, customers and the entire Danish population,” shareholder Nanna Bonde said at the AGM.

Several retail investors voiced concern about potential lawsuits from investor groups. Danske Bank and four former top executives were sued in January by a U.S. shareholder that accused the bank of defrauding investors and inflating its share price by hiding and failing to stop money laundering.

"It is our fundamental position that the bank has lived up to its information obligation," Dybvad said when asked about potential investor lawsuits. "As such we don't find any basis for lawsuits or for a settlement".

The former CEO of the influential Confederation of Danish Industry replaced Ole Andersen as Danske chairman at a December extraordinary general meeting called by the Maersk family, the largest shareholder in the bank and in shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk.

Dybvad told Monday's AGM that 2018 had been a low point for Danske but also a turning point, adding that last year also marked the start of internal dialogue about the bank's role in society.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Mark Potter and David Goodman)

By Teis Jensen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE BANK A/S
04:37pDANSKE BANK A/S : Annual General Meeting Of Danske Bank 2019
DJ
04:33pDANSKE BANK A/S : investors vote against proposal to split up bank
RE
04:33pDANSKE BANK A/S : investors express anger over money laundering scandal
RE
04:22pDANSKE BANK A/S : Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2019
AQ
01:06pDANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank to release external money laundering report on Friday
RE
12:36pDANSKE BANK A/S : Executives at Danske Bank Waive 2018 Bonuses -Reuters
DJ
03/15DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank report showed $10 billion 'suspicious' Baltic payment..
RE
03/15DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedish watchdog to include internal Swedbank report in money ..
RE
03/15SWEDBANK : Comments on media reports
AQ
03/14DANSKE BANK A/S : EU officials see money-laundering risks from high share of for..
RE
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 46 069 M
EBIT 2019 21 229 M
Net income 2019 15 819 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,90%
P/E ratio 2019 7,37
P/E ratio 2020 7,14
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,51x
Capitalization 119 B
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 163  DKK
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S3.37%18 121
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.94%230 095
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.