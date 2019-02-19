Danske Bank A/S : to Shut Estonia Branch -- Update

By Samuel Rubenfeld in New York and Dominic Chopping in Stockholm

Danske Bank A/S is shutting down its operations in Estonia as the fallout continues from a massive money-laundering scandal that has led to investigations in several countries.

The bank said Tuesday that it was told to close down its operations in the country by Estonian regulators.

Danske Bank is under investigation in Estonia, Denmark, the U.S., U.K. and France for allegedly facilitating the laundering of about $230 billion by non-Estonians through its branch in Tallinn, Estonia, primarily by Russians, between 2007 and 2015.

Estonian regulators told Danske Bank to close the Tallinn branch within eight months and return, in full, the deposits of its customers. It has to transfer or resell all customer agreements within that time frame, or face a fine of EUR100,000 ($113,000) a day.

"We are sorry to be leaving Estonia against this background," said interim Danske Bank Chief Executive Jesper Nielsen, in a statement. "We understand the severity with which the Estonian [regulator] looks at this case, and we will close down our remaining activities as requested."

"We will continue our cooperation with the Estonian and other relevant authorities," Mr. Nielsen said.

Danske Bank violated antimoney-laundering rules for years by allowing high-risk clients to make suspicious transactions through the bank, and it misled Estonian authorities by providing inadequate information, the regulator said.

The bank had already closed the nonresident business line in Estonia. The scandal has led to the departure of a number of top executives. In September, Danske Bank released an investigation into the matter by a Danish law firm; its then-CEO stepped down when announcing the probe's findings.

Danske Bank said it is also closing its activities in Latvia, Lithuania and Russia independent of the Estonian order, shifting to focus on its core Nordic assets. A shared services center in Lithuania that undertakes a number of Danske administrative functions will continue operations, the bank said.

"The decision to close down our activities completely in the Baltics and in Russia is fully in keeping with this strategy," Mr. Nielsen said.

The decision won't have any bearing on the bank's 2019 guidance, it said.

Also Tuesday, the European Banking Authority, which oversees the European member-state national antimoney-laundering regulators, said it opened a formal probe into Estonian and Danish regulators over how they supervised Danske Bank's activity. The decision follows a request from the European Commission in September 2018 to use its authority to examine whether there were failures by the regulators to comply with their bloc obligations, it said.

Global Witness, an anticorruption group, welcomed the European Banking Authority's announcement, saying it's a positive step toward rebuilding the bloc's ability to fight corruption.

"The sheer scale of the money-laundering scandal at Dankse Bank in Estonia has shaken Europe to its core," said Nienke Palstra, an anticorruption campaigner at Global Witness. "We must see Danish and Estonian authorities, Danske Bank and senior bankers held to account to make sure this never happens again."

